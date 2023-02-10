Discovery Museum Announces 2023 Scholarship Program

- Advertisement -

Acton, MA – Discovery Museum announced today the 2023 Discovery Museum Scholarship program, which began last year in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the founding of the Museum. In an increase from last year, the 2023 program will award four one-time $1,500 scholarships to high school juniors or seniors in MA who embody the mission and values of the Museum, to support them on the next leg of their educational journeys.

“More than 5 million kids and their families have come through our doors over the past 41 years to learn about themselves, their abilities, and the world around them, guided by their own creativity and natural curiosity,” said CEO Neil Gordon. “The Discovery Museum Scholarship looks to celebrate young learners who embody the mission and values of the Museum by supporting them on next leg of their educational journeys—whatever that might be.”

Gordon continued, “The scholarship program kicked off last year with a plan to award $1,000 scholarships to two recipients. The Scholarship Committee was so impressed with the caliber and thoughtfulness of the candidates that it selected four award recipients rather than two. This year, the committee will again award four scholarships, and has increased the award amount from $1,000 to $1,500 in recognition of the tremendous impact today’s teens can have on their communities.”

All high school juniors and seniors residing in MA are eligible to apply. For one of the four awards, preference will be given to Discovery Museum past or current employees or volunteers. Award money can be used for any educational or developmental experience, such as college or trade school tuition, travel expenses to support an exciting volunteer opportunity, or costs to provide a learning experience for young children. Video or written applications are being accepted now via Google form at https://bit.ly/DMScholarship2023 (applicants must log in to Google in their browser to apply) and must be received by March 31, 2023. Recipients will be notified in mid-May.