Dhvani Bhanushali: ‘Preet’ is about how true love can make life colourful

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Popular singer Dhvani Bhanushali has released the first romantic song, ‘Preet’ from her album ‘Lagan’ and said that it is a true reflection of emotions of love and togetherness.

Dhvani shared: “‘Preet’ is very touching and my favourite song from ‘Lagan’. It’s about how true love can make your life so colourful and wonderful.”

Dhvani also praised the composer Abhijit Vaghani and lyricist Shloke Lal for the perfect combination of music and words that reflects how one feels after falling in love with someone. The story depicted in the song is written and directed by Advait Chandan.

“The composition by Abhijit and words by Shloke depicts how you feel for the love of your life. And Advait has brought the entire emotion to life with the video. I hope you all like ‘Preet’,” added the singer known for her songs such as ‘Humsafar Acoustic’ from ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, ‘Veere’ from ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Ishtehaar’ from the film ‘Welcome To New York’.

Advait also said that this is one of Dhvani’s best songs and he hopes that it will be liked by everyone.

“‘Preet’ is a very special song. I think it’s Dhvani’s best song. It’s got a beautiful old school melody which gets under your skin. I found myself humming it nonstop and that’s when I started writing the story. It’s an emotional romantic song and I’m sure her fans will love it. And I really hope they like the video,” he concluded.

‘Preet’ is out on Hitz Music YouTube channel. (IANS)