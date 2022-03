WALTHAM, MA– The Shastry family announced that a wake service for Shobha Shastry, who passed away on Wednesday, will take place on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Rice Funeral Home in Worcester, MA.

The time for the wake is 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, and the funeral home is located at 300 Park Avenue in Worcester.

Following the COVID-19 measures the cremation will be strictly conducted by the family only.

