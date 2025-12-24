Delhi High Court Reserves Order on Karisma Kapoor Children’s Plea Challenging Sunjay Kapur Will

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI — The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its decision on a petition filed by Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor’s children seeking a share in the personal estate of their late father, industrialist Sunjay Kapur.

A single-judge bench of Justice Jyoti Singh noted that all parties have completed filing their written submissions and ordered that no further pleadings would be accepted in the matter.

The case stems from a family dispute over Sunjay Kapur’s personal estate, with Kapoor’s children, Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Kapoor, alleging that Kapur’s third wife, Priya Kapur, tampered with his will in an attempt to claim the entire inheritance.

During earlier hearings, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the children, alleged that the will was altered while Sunjay Kapur was on holiday with his son. He further claimed that the person accused of modifying the document was appointed as a company director just one day after Kapur’s death.

The children have challenged the authenticity of a will dated March 21, 2025, which leaves Kapur’s entire personal estate to his widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur. They have alleged that the document is forged and the result of a “criminal conspiracy” aimed at excluding them and their grandmother, Rani Kapur, from the inheritance.

On December 22, the High Court had expressed displeasure over the failure of Karisma Kapoor and Rani Kapur to file their written submissions within the stipulated time, despite oral arguments having already concluded.

During Wednesday’s hearing, counsel for Karisma Kapoor and Rani Kapur informed the court that their written submissions had since been filed with the High Court registry, following which Justice Singh reserved the matter for orders.

Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor, who are plaintiffs in the suit, have sought a one-fifth share each in their late father’s estate, asserting their rights as legal heirs.

They have stated that they were in regular contact with their father through meetings, holidays, visits, and electronic communication, and frequently stayed with him at his residence in Delhi.

Sunjay Kapur, who married Karisma Kapoor in 2003 and divorced her in 2016, died at the age of 53 after suffering a heart attack while playing polo in the United Kingdom. His estate is estimated to be worth around Rs 30,000 crore. (Source: IANS)