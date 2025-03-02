Cybersecurity Professional Menka Hariani: Living on the Edge—From Skydiving to TEDx Andover

- Advertisement -

ANDOVER, MA—When Menka Hariani, a cybersecurity professional, faced her own fears of public speaking, she took action. Determined to overcome her shyness, she founded TEDxAndover, creating a platform not only for her own growth but for others to shine on stage as well. Whether leaping from 18,000 feet during a skydiving adventure or delivering a TEDx talk, Ms. Hariani’s life is defined by living on the edge.

An award-winning technology leader, product innovator, and passionate advocate for women in cybersecurity, Menka Hariani has spent 15 years shaping the tech landscape. With a remarkable career in product management, she has led cross-functional teams in developing groundbreaking products that make a tangible impact in the cybersecurity space.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Mr. Hariani talks about her journey.

On March 8, 2025, Ms. Hariani will be celebrated as one of the 10 Outstanding Women of the Year 2025 at the prestigious 22nd Annual Women of the Year Awards Gala, held at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. This renowned event, hosted by INDIA New England News and produced by the Mishra Group, is expected to draw around 400 distinguished business and community leaders, philanthropists, healthcare professionals, and academicians.

Ms. Hariani’s educational credentials are just as impressive as her professional achievements. Holding a master’s degree from Harvard University and an Advanced Certification in Cybersecurity from Stanford University, she is deeply committed to bridging the gap between academia and industry. Her contributions extend beyond her work in the private sector: she served as a former member of the Harvard teaching staff, where she helped instruct courses in Cloud Security and was also a guest lecturer at Northeastern University. Through these roles, she has helped shape the next generation of cybersecurity leaders, blending innovation, security, and education.

As the founder and executive producer of TEDxAndover, Ms. Hariani is passionate about amplifying bold ideas and sparking meaningful conversations. Her vision for TEDxAndover aligns with her broader mission of empowering voices and creating a space where people can share groundbreaking ideas. Alongside this, she has been a dedicated champion for women in cybersecurity, volunteering with the Mass Cyber Center and advocating for greater gender representation within the field.

Her influence and leadership have earned her numerous accolades, including recognition as one of the US Top 50 Women of Impact in Tech 2023. Additionally, she has been nominated for Emerging Leader in Tech 2024 at Harvard University. Ms. Hariani continues to push the boundaries at the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and innovation, inspiring future leaders to follow in her footsteps.