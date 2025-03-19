Chhetri scores on return to end 15-month winless drought as India beat Maldives 3-0

- Advertisement -

Shillong– India secured their first victory under coach Manolo Marquez with a dominant 3-0 win over the Maldives at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Wednesday. The match, which was India’s first win since November 2023, was a comprehensive display that featured goals from Sunil Chhetri, Liston Colaco, and a header from Rahul Bheke.

The excitement at the stadium, hosting a senior men’s international match for the first time, was evident from the beginning as legendary striker Chhetri made a comeback to the national team after 286 days to play his 152nd match. The crowd was nearly on its feet in the very first minute when Chhetri created a move that could have fetched a goal.

The Blue Tigers made their intentions clear right from the start, with early chances falling to both Colaco and Chhetri. The match’s breakthrough came just before halftime when Bheke scored from a corner, sending India 1-0 ahead. However, there was a moment of concern as Brandon Fernandes, who was instrumental in the build-up, had to be substituted due to injury in the 41st minute, with Farukh Choudhary replacing him.

India’s second half continued their offensive surge. Two minutes after the break, Chhetri’s header was cleared off the line, but Colaco finally found the net in the 65th minute, scoring his first-ever goal for the national team from a towering header. This double header performance highlighted India’s dominance in aerial duels, with set-pieces proving to be their weapon of choice.

The icing on the cake came in the 76th minute when Chhetri capped off his return to the national team with a trademark header from a Colaco cross, securing his 95th international goal and putting India 3-0 up. Chhetri’s goal marked the perfect return for the veteran striker, who had come out of retirement for this game.

This victory, however, was not without its concerns, especially with the injury to Fernandes, a key figure in India’s midfield. As India gears up for their AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers opener against Bangladesh on March 25, this win will serve as a much-needed confidence booster for Márquez’s side. (IANS)