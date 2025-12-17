Chakaravarthy Extends Lead as World’s Top T20I Bowler, Tilak Varma Climbs to Fourth in Batting Rankings

- Advertisement -

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy reached a career-best rating to further strengthen his position at the top of the ICC T20I bowling rankings following another consistent performance in the ongoing home series against South Africa.

Chakaravarthy, who claimed two wickets in each of the two T20 Internationals played over the past week, added 36 rating points to move to a career-high 818 points. The surge has given him a commanding 119-point lead over second-placed New Zealand fast bowler Jacob Duffy, who sits on 699 points.

India left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh also made gains, climbing four places to 16th in the T20I bowling rankings after his Player of the Match performance against South Africa in the third match of the five-game series.

South African bowlers saw notable improvements as well, with Marco Jansen jumping 14 places to 25th, Lungi Ngidi rising 11 spots to 44th, and Ottneil Baartman moving into the top 100, advancing to 68th.

In the T20I batting rankings, young India opener Abhishek Sharma continues to hold the top spot, while Tilak Varma climbed to fourth, giving India two batters inside the top five as preparations intensify ahead of the T20 World Cup in 2026.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram also made progress, moving up eight places to 29th, while Quinton de Kock climbed 14 spots to 43rd following a series of solid recent performances.

Pakistan all-rounder Saim Ayub retained his position at the top of the T20I all-rounders rankings despite not featuring in international matches recently. India’s Hardik Pandya remains fourth, Axar Patel is ninth, and Shivam Dube rose four places to 16th.

Updates were also reflected in the Test rankings following the conclusion of the second Test involving New Zealand and the West Indies. New Zealand batter Devon Conway climbed seven places to 34th in the Test batting list, while teammate Jacob Duffy jumped 15 spots to 48th among Test bowlers.

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc moved up to a career-best second position in the Test bowling rankings following the absence of New Zealand’s Matt Henry from the Wellington Test.

West Indies all-rounders Roston Chase and Justin Greaves also edged up the rankings, moving to 30th and 31st respectively. (Source: IANS)