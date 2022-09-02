Bollywood’s fashionable male set

- Advertisement -

BY OLIVIA SARKAR

New Delhi– When we talk about fashion, Bollywood’s current reigning stars know that it plays a key role in their popularity and charisma. Not only do these leading actors know how to follow trends, but also how to influence them, armed with a team of stylists for every outing. Here’s a look at the fashion aficionados whose fashion is far-ahead from their peers.

Ranveer Singh

Love it or hate it, but you can’t ignore Ranveer’s sartorial fashion choices. From disco to retro, stars to pop, seuins and leather, Singh can pull it all off. He has a pulse on trends and is not scared to take chances, and that’s why he never fails to impress.

Karan Johar

Not far behind is producer-director Karan Johar. One might want to call the fashion police for some of his over the top choices, but he carries them off with confidence and ease. The Dharma producer is known for his wardrobe which oozes brands and luxury clothing.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar still reigns strong and gives the younger set of stars a run for their money and something to be envious about. From sharp suits to frayed denims and track suits, his swag far surpasses others.

Saif Ali Khan

Leave it to the Nawab of Pataudi to ensure traditional is always fashionable. Often photographed in a sherwani or a crisp kurta-pyjama, the actor is unapologetically fashionable with his chic Indian choices.

Arjun Kapoor

Slowly coming into his own, Arjun Kapoor is shedding his ‘boy next door looks’ for some futuristic fashion styles. Here’s more power to him.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant, the industry’s new bad boy ensures athleisure stays in vogue, reviving styles like joggers, casual denim and leather jackets.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is grooming himself to slowly make his way up the fashion ladder. His off-screen casual style and on-screen formal choices are hitting the right notes. (IANS)