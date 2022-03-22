Bollywood Roundup: Yami Gautam, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Pooja Hegde, and more…

Yami Gautam looks very much a police officer in latest ‘Dasvi’ poster

Mumbai– Actress Yami Gautam looks every inch strong headed and intense in a new poster for her upcoming film ‘Dasvi’.

Looking strong and sublime in her IPS officer avatar, the poster showcases Yami’s fierce and fearless side. The trailer of the film is all set to be unveiled on Wednesday.

The film, which is presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan and produced by Maddock Films and Bake My Cake Films, has been directed by Tushar Jalota.

In addition, it also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The film will be available to stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7.

Nushrratt on back-to-back releases: I’m walking on cloud nine

Mumbai– Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha says she is on cloud nine as she has back-to-back releases. Her latest is an announcement of a film and a song release at the same time.

The actress has recently made the headlines with the virallity of her recent love song, featuring Sunny Kaushal alongside the announcement of her upcoming lead project, ‘Selfiee’, co starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.

Speaking about the same, the actress mentioned, “It’s definitely an exciting time professionally because I am finally getting to share some of the things I have been working on, with the audience. Yesterday our song, ‘Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai’ released and we also announced ‘Selfiee’ so these 2 projects coming together, while I am shooting for other various projects, really feels like I’m walking on Cloud Nine.

“It is definitely very motivating and makes me want to push myself and keep putting out my best.”

The actress is to be seen with Sunny Kaushal and Emraan Hashmi for the first time, for ‘Hurdang’ and ‘Selfiee’, respectively.

The actress will be next seen in ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, ‘Chhorii 2’, ‘Hurdang’ and ‘Selfiee’.

Why Pooja Hegde signed up for Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’

Mumbai– Actress Pooja Hegde, who is constantly shuffling between Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industry with multiple releases in the pipeline, reveals why she decided to act in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film ‘Cirkus’.

On one hand, Pooja will be next seen in Vijay Thalapati’s ‘Beast’ that is releasing on April 13 and on the other hand, she also has two Bollywood films – Salman Khan’s ‘Bhaijaan’ and ‘Cirkus’, Rohit’s directorial also starring Ranveer Singh.

She will also be seen in Telugu film ‘Acharya’ starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

In conversation with IANS the actress shares the major reason behind doing a Rohit Shetty film.

Pooja told IANS: “I have to mention that in our house even though all of us love watching Rohit sir’s films because they are super entertaining, my father is the biggest fan of Rohit Shetty. My father is one of those movie buff in the house who live with the character, behave like them for as long as one week post the watching of the movie.

“I mean, who put a tika on the forehead and a rudraksha bracelet and change his voice like Mr Bachchan and talk to me and my brother like the way he was doing in the film ‘Sarkar’! My father did (laughed).”

While Pooja shared that ‘Singham’, ‘Golmaal 1’, ‘Simmba’ were some of her personal favorites, she shared another incident of how her father reacted to few of these films.

“After we watched the film ‘Singham’, my dad got a temporary ‘Singham’ tattoo and ‘Aata Majhi Satakli’ was his takiya kalam for few days. My father is such a big fan that he also loved and laughed on the film ‘Bol Bachchan’. Yes, in our house, my father is the greatest entertainer and I have done Rohit sir’s film ‘Cirkus’ for my father. I hope, when the film releases we all get some extraordinarily entertaining response from papa,” Pooja signed off.

Srishti Jain: I hope ‘Tera Rahoon’ becomes the next romantic anthem

Mumbai– Capturing the beautiful locales of Goa, actress Srishti Jain’s ‘Tera Rahoon’ is one of her favourite projects.

The actress hopes that the audience also loves it as much as they enjoyed making it.

“We shot it in Goa. If you see the video, you’ll be surprised that we pulled that off in two days! It was fun! The team was great, we all had a blast! Goa was the perfect place for this. The video looks so great! The song is beautiful. I’m sure everyone will love it. I hope it becomes the next romantic anthem; fingers crossed,” she says.

Talking about working with her co-actor Varun Kapoor, she says: “Varun was so warm and fun and goofy! We had a lot of fun shooting for the video. Goa was like the perfect backdrop for the song. And he’s such an amazing artist and we really were able to connect. I hope that you’ll enjoy our chemistry on screen,” she says.

Meanwhile, the actress says that she loves being part of music videos. “I’d say the future of music videos is super bright. There’s so much talent and creativity. Also, who doesn’t love watching a great music video? I’m hoping to do many more in the future. Such beautiful and creative videos are being made! Such great music is being produced! I think it’s incredible.

She adds: “My first music video releases on the 21st of this month! The poster is already out! I’m super pumped about it! I’ve shot for one more meanwhile and that’s going to be another great treat to watch.”

Sahil Brown outlines his role in ‘Jalsa’

Mumbai– After doing the crime drama ‘Bhaukaal 2, actor Sahil Brown is now seen in ‘Jalsa’.

Starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in the lead roles, Jalsa tells a tale of conflict through the life of a celebrated journalist and her cook.

Sahil, who is playing the character of Alam, is a mechanic who makes TikTok videos and is very good at his work. He is Mumbai suburbs based Muslim guy and the boyfriend of Shefali Shah’s daughter Alia.

Talking about his experience, Sahil says: “It was a great experience playing Alam, as I found the character very interesting and fresh and also I spoke Mumbai’s Miyabhai accent Hindi, which I thoroughly enjoyed. Working with Shefali mam was very enjoyable, I’m a huge fan of her work and sharing screen space with her was like a dream come true, she made me so comfortable on and offsets and made me feel like her friend.”

He further continues: “When I was approached for Alam, after playing Ashok in ‘Bhaukal 2’, I said yes to the character because I thought I could make this character memorable even in a short screen space. Now the audiences will tell if it was successful or not.”

Rasika Dugal wraps up shoot of ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’

Mumbai– Actress Rasika Dugal, who is known for her work in ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Delhi Crime’ and ‘Manto’, recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ in the UK.

She was stationed in the country for 15 days for the shoot of the film, which stars her and ‘Made in Heaven’ actor Arjun Mathur in the lead.

Although, not much about her role in Lord Curzon ki Haveli has been revealed yet, the videos and pictures that she has shared on her social media from the shoot of the film have piqued the audience’s interest.

Rasika remarked that through the film’s shoot, she got to relive her hostel days, pursued her wanderlust and explored the picturesque Yorkshire Dales.

She shared, “This film relies heavily on performance and that kind of challenge is a delight for an actor. There is so much meat for my character in the film that I sometimes felt I had traversed multiple genres within the same film. It was a delight playing off seasoned actors like Arjun Mathur and Tanmay Dhanania and to be introduced to the incredible talent of Paresh Pahuja and Zoha Rahman.”

“And even though we were shooting long hours and mostly night shoots we managed to have loads of fun through it all. I also managed to squeeze in some Enid Blyton-esque moments by gorging on scones and wandering in the Yorkshire dales”, she added.

In addition, Rasika will also be seen in a series titled ‘Spike’ for which she shot in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. She is also awaiting the release of ‘Delhi Crime Season 2’.

Rashami Desai puts an end to rumours of her entering ‘Lock Upp’

Mumbai– Popular television actress Rashami Desai has denied all the rumours going around of her entry in Kangana Ranaut’s fearless reality show ‘Lock Upp’.

The actress who was also seen in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ as of now has shown no interest in joining the fearless reality show. She was rumoured to join the show as a 16th contestant.

She says: “This is to set the record straight, that contrary to reports, I am not joining ‘Lock Upp’ as a contestant. I have done a similar format show with ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and I am quite happy with my current commitments. But a full-time association to the show is not what I am currently looking at.”

But, of course the actress says that she can appear on the show as a guest.

“Yes, if there is a guest appearance I am asked to make, I would love to do so for my fans. I would like if speculations around me joining ‘Lock Upp’ are verified before being written about. But there are a lot of exciting things I am working on, so stay tuned.”

‘Lock Upp’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player. (IANS)