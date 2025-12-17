Bollywood Roundup: Vaani Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra

- Advertisement -

Vaani Kapoor Steps Into Pop Spotlight With Honey Singh, AP Dhillon’s ‘Aadat’

MUMBAI — Actress Vaani Kapoor is making her pop culture debut with the music video Aadat, teaming up with Yo Yo Honey Singh and AP Dhillon for a high-energy new track that blends pop and rap.

“I was instantly drawn to its vibe and energy. I have always enjoyed the music of Yo Yo Honey Singh and AP Dhillon, and seeing the two of them collaborate on a track felt exciting in itself,” Vaani said.

She added that T-Series head Bhushan Kumar’s involvement sealed the deal. “With Bhushan Kumar sir backing the song, the vision felt clear and creatively strong. This is my first time featuring in a music video with two brilliant artists, and the fun, stylish nature of the track made it an easy yes for me.”

Calling the experience a blast, Vaani said, “I really enjoyed shooting the song and wish Yo Yo Honey Singh and AP Dhillon all the best. I hope audiences enjoy Aadat; it’s catchy, groovy, and very today.”

Backed by T-Series as part of its 51 Glorious Days slate, Aadat promises slick visuals and bold style. Directed by Mihir Gulati, the teaser hints at a glamorous, high-octane world, with Vaani bringing elegance and swagger to Honey Singh’s signature energy and AP Dhillon’s global flair.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Kicks Off New Season of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

MUMBAI — Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to launch season four of Netflix’s hit comedy series The Great Indian Kapil Show, with the new season premiering on December 20.

The opening episode promises full-blown chaos as Kapil Sharma expands his “MastiVerse,” unveiling a new on-stage avatar, Raja, and cranking up the madness from the get-go. Things get even wilder when Kapil imagines waking up one morning as Priyanka herself, setting off a chain of jokes and unscripted mayhem.

Priyanka couldn’t stop laughing during the episode, admitting she hadn’t laughed this hard in a long time. Krushna Abhishek’s Largemata character steals the spotlight with a bold request that hilariously veers into Hollywood territory.

The episode also revisits how social media played matchmaker in Priyanka’s real-life love story, before Kapil’s own online past comes back to haunt him, much to the audience’s delight.

The Great Indian Kapil Show marks Kapil Sharma’s return to long-format TV comedy and his first collaboration with Netflix. Produced by K9 Productions led by Kapil Sharma and Salman Khan, the show blends sketch comedy, celebrity chats, stand-up, and audience interaction.

The core cast includes Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh as the show’s longtime judge. Season four begins streaming on Netflix on December 20, 2025.

Shilpa Shetty Rejects Cheating Claims, Calls Case ‘Baseless’ as Probe Continues

MUMBAI — Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has strongly denied reports claiming the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has invoked cheating charges against her and husband Raj Kundra, calling the allegations “baseless and motivated.”

In an Instagram statement, Shilpa said the matter was being wrongly given a criminal angle and confirmed that a quashing petition has already been filed in the Bombay High Court. “Having fully cooperated with the investigation, we are sanguine that justice will prevail and have complete faith in the law enforcement authorities and the judicial system of our country,” she wrote, urging the media to show restraint as the case is sub judice.

The denial comes amid reports of a ₹60 crore fraud and cheating case registered by the EOW following a complaint by Mumbai-based businessman Deepak Kothari. The complainant has alleged that he invested the amount between 2015 and 2023 in Best Deal TV Pvt. Ltd., a company linked to the couple, based on promises of returns and repayment.

According to the FIR, the funds were allegedly diverted and not returned. Shilpa and Raj have maintained that the dispute is civil in nature and tied to business failure and insolvency proceedings, not criminal intent.

Media reports have also suggested that the inclusion of Section 420 could open the door for Enforcement Directorate action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The investigation is ongoing, and no conviction has been recorded.

Madhuri Dixit Says She’s Picky Now: ‘I Want Roles That Excite Me’

MUMBAI — Madhuri Dixit has opened up about why she’s been seen less often on screen, saying she’s now focused on choosing projects that truly excite her rather than working nonstop.

Speaking to IANS ahead of her return in the upcoming thriller Mrs. Deshpande, the actress said she wants roles that make her eager to show up on set every day. “I want to do characters where I wake up in the morning and feel excited to work,” Madhuri said, adding that she prefers collaborating with filmmakers she trusts to do justice to their stories.

The Dhak Dhak star stressed that strong writing, direction, and production all matter. “You can’t be a one-man show. Everything has to come together for a project to work,” she said.

Madhuri will next be seen in a dark and intense avatar as a serial killer in Mrs. Deshpande, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. Backed by Applause Entertainment and Kukunoor Movies, the show is based on the French thriller La Mante.

Kukunoor said the role was tailor-made for her. “As I worked on the script, I saw only Madhuri in the title role. Watching her play this complex character has been an absolute joy,” he said.

Preity Zinta Hails Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’ as a Patriotic Powerhouse

MUMBAI — Preity Zinta has joined the chorus of praise for Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar, calling the Ranveer Singh–starrer one of the best films she has seen in a long time.

The Kal Ho Naa Ho actress took to X after watching the film solo in a packed theater, describing the experience as “WOW” and praising the movie for being raw, real, and packed with powerful performances. She applauded the ensemble cast, singling out Ranveer Singh along with Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and others.

Preity reserved special praise for director Aditya Dhar, calling Dhurandhar “a love letter to every unknown man, woman, and patriot who has stood in harm’s way to protect our country.” She also highlighted the film’s soulful yet pulse-pounding music and Dhar’s hard-hitting direction.

Calling the three-and-a-half-hour runtime a breeze, Preity said she’s already ready for a rewatch and hopes to personally congratulate Dhar soon. “Don’t miss it, folks. Go check it out,” she urged, giving a big shout-out to the cast and crew for bringing what she called a true masterpiece to life.

Rashmika Mandanna Enjoys Quick Girls’ Getaway in Sri Lanka

MUMBAI — Rashmika Mandanna made the most of a rare break from work, squeezing in a short but joyful girls’ trip to Sri Lanka with her closest friends.

Sharing sunny glimpses from the two-day escape on social media, the actress called girl trips unbeatable, no matter how short. “I recently got 2 days off and got this opportunity to get away with my girls… GIRL TRIPS — doesn’t matter how short are THE BEST!!” she wrote, calling her friends “the best.”

The quick vacation has sparked fresh chatter online, with fans speculating it could be a low-key bachelorette trip amid ongoing rumors of her wedding to Dear Comrade co-star Vijay Deverakonda. Neither Rashmika nor Deverakonda has confirmed any such plans.

Beyond travel, the Pushpa star also shared a heartfelt note on feminine energy, stressing the power of women supporting women. She wrote about the “magic” of women healing, listening, and standing by one another, adding that feminine energy may be soft but is also strong, intuitive, and unstoppable when shared.

For now, Rashmika seems content soaking in friendship, positivity, and a little island sunshine before diving back into work. (Source: IANS)