Bollywood Roundup: Urvashi Rautela, Kiara Advani, Ira Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Urvashi Rautela to attend Cannes Film Fest for poster launch of Tamil film ‘The Legend’

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela will be attending the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival this year for the poster launch of her Tamil debut film ‘The Legend’.

She will be seen at the Indian Pavilion section at Nice, which lies northwest of the city of Cannes on the French Riviera on the Mediterranean coast of France.

The Indian Pavilion was inaugurated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in 2019. India is the Cannes Country of Honour this year in its 75th year of Independence. Urvashi was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport during her departure.

Wearing a sleeveless silver balloon top and high-rise black flared leather pants paired with transparent heels rounded with open tresses, she said in a statement, “I’m truly honoured to mark my debut and to be invited by one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world – Festival de Cannes – for the the launch of my multilingual film ‘The Legend'”.

“It’s certainly the most important film festival to me and in terms of worldwide impact. Also for the first time in history India is named the official ‘Country of Honour’ at a time when India celebrates its ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’,” she added.

On the work front, Urvashi will be making her big Hollywood debut along with ‘365 Days’ actor Michele Morrone. The film, produced by Netflix and Tomasz Mandes, will be directed by ‘365 Days’ director Barbara Bialowas.

In addition, she will be seen in Jio Studios’ ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda, and in an international music single where she will be seen opposite Jason Derulo.

Kiara Advani not approached for Prabhas-starrer ‘Spirit’

Mumbai– Actress Kiara Advani has denied being approached for superstar Prabhas’ next titled ‘Spirit’ directed by ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

A statement issued on behalf of Kiara by her spokesperson stated: “In the wake of recent reports and speculations about Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film starring Prabhas, as Kiara Advani’s spokesperson would like to clear the air about the matter.”

“Kiara has not been approached for the film nor has there been any conversation about the same.”

The spokesperson added that if in case of any update, the actress and her team “would officially announce and inform everyone and “to refrain from indulging in rumours.”

Kiara is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Tabu.

‘Spirit’ will hit the floors once Prabhas wraps up his current commitments – ‘Project K’ and ‘Salaar’.

Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan replies to trolls with fresh birthday pics and special message

Mumbai– Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently gave a befitting reply to the trolls after they criticised her for wearing a bikini around her father during her 25th birthday celebrations.

Responding to the trolls, Ira Khan shared an array of new pictures from her birthday.

Sharing a special message for the trolls, she wrote that she is giving them new content in case they are done hating on her previous pictures. The new pictures show her enjoying pool time with her friends and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. She captioned the post, “If everyone is done hating and trolling my last birthday photo dump… here are some more! (sic).”

The last picture showed her giving a peck on the cheek of the ‘Dangal’ actress Fatima Sana Shaikh as they clicked a selfie together.

While a lot of people on the Internet flooded Ira’s comments section raising questions on her choice of wearing a swimsuit in front of her father, playback singer Sona Mohapatra, who has sung ‘Bedardi Raja’ from Aamir’s 2011 release ‘Delhi Belly’, came to Ira’s defence. She hit back at trolls.

Sona wrote, “All the people outraging about Ira Khan’s choice of attire or linking it to what Aamir Khan said, did or didn’t in the past please note; she is 25. A free, thinking, adult woman. Is exercising her choices. Doesn’t need her dad’s approval or yours. BUZZ off. #Patriachy #India.”

Salman Khan Films to present Sudeepa’s ‘Vikrant Rona’ in north India

Mumbai– Kichcha Sudeepa’s much awaited pan-India movie ‘Vikrant Rona’ has got a further boost with Salman Khan Films presenting it in the north Indian market.

The film which promises edge-of-the-seat thrills, releases on July 28.

Salman Khan tweeted, “I am still spell bound by the visuals brother @KicchaSudeep Happy to present the Hindi version of #VikrantRona the biggest 3D experience in Indian cinema.”

‘Vikrant Rona’, stars Kichcha Sudeepa along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.

The pan-world 3D film will release in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and is also expected to release in Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English and others.

‘Vikrant Rona’ is presented by Zee Studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins. (IANS)