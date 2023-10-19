Bollywood Roundup: Sunny Deol, Ashi Singh, Kanika Mann, and more…

- Advertisement -

Sunny Deol cuts b’day cake with sons Karan, Rajveer; grooves to dhol beats

Mumbai– Actor Sunny Deol, who enjoys a massive fan following among all age groups, celebrated his 66th birthday at his residence, here, on Thursday with the paparazzi, and some team members of his recently released movie ‘Gadar 2’.

There were dhol beats, and little kids dressed up in colourful attire were dancing to the tunes of Bhangra.

Sunny entered the celebration along with his younger son Rajveer Deol, who has recently made his Bollywood debut with the romantic movie ‘Dono’.

Sunny’s elder son Karan Deol was also present.

The birthday boy was wearing a white half sleeves t-shirt and grey cargo pants. He completed the look with a matching bucket cap. While Rajveer flashed his cute smile, and looked dapper in a maroon half sleeves t-shirt and blue denims. Karan wore a blue and white striped shirt and blue denims.

Sunny happily performed some bhangra steps, and joined hands. While the father cut the chocolate cake, the sons were standing obediently behind Sunny.

The cake had the photo of Sunny’s ‘Gadar 2’ poster imprinted on it. Karan and Rajveer gave a slice of cake to their father.

The trio then posed for the cameras. The people present at the celebration showered flower petals on them.

Sunny then jokingly asked the paparazzis to sing a birthday song for him. Then everyone began singing in a chorus “Happy Birthday to dear Sunny Paaji”.

The actor then took the cake in his hands and posed solo for the lenses. Then as a gesture of thankfulness, Sunny went and sat between the paparazzi, and took a photograph with them. All of them then chanted “Hindustan Zindabad”.

Sunny made his acting debut in 1983 with the movie ‘Betaab’, which was a romantic drama written by Javed Akhtar and directed by Rahul Rawail. It stars Amrita Singh alongside Sunny.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny is riding high on the success of recently released ‘Gadar 2’. He next has ‘Baap’, ‘Lahore 1947’, and ‘Soorya’ in the pipeline.

Being at gym is a ‘major stress buster’ for Ashi Singh

Mumbai– Actress Ashi Singh, who is currently seen in the show ‘Meet’, has recently taken a liking for working out every morning to stay healthy and fit, before getting into her jam-packed day.

Certainly, looking all glam is part of the job but it is tough to stay fit and healthy amidst work commitments, travel, and much more. But Ashi ensure taking out time from her busy schedule to balance everything out.

Ashi said: “I start my day at 6 a.m. with my workout which pumps me up with a rush of energy. I have been learning various techniques at the gym, which is adding to my overall strength training.”

“Moreover, it has become a major stress buster for me, when I am at the gym, all my stress and tiredness take the backseat. It is my new-found love, and I am looking forward to achieving my fitness goal. Working out helps me look fit and remain healthy throughout the day even when there are long hours of shoot,” she added.

Presenting the story of Meet Hooda, a head-strong woman who questions societal norms of gender roles and proves that there’s no work or responsibility that a woman can’t take on, the show has kept the audience at the edge of their seats through several twists and turns over the years.

After the 16-year leap, viewers have been hooked on the story of Meet’s daughter – Sumeet (Ashi Singh) – attempting to live up to her deceased mother’s name. While the show has been keeping its viewers entertained through some intriguing plot twists, viewers have enjoyed the high-end drama of Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) and Sumeet coming back to India from Pakistan.

‘Meet’ airs on Zee TV.

Kanika Mann on ‘Chand Jalne Laga’: Embodying Tara comes naturally to me

Mumbai– Actress Kanika Mann, who is set to play the lead in the upcoming show ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ has opened up on the preparations she underwent for her character, and called the show a beautiful tale of love and fate’s twists.

‘Chand Jalne Laga’ stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika as Dev and Tara respectively. The story outlines the extraordinary journey of two childhood sweethearts, who once were each other’s sanctuary, but the cruel hand of fate pulls them apart.

As the age-old saying ‘Love is the fire that kindles the heart,’ ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ is that blazing fire, promising to be the most passionate love story of the year.

Talking about the her character, Kanika said: “I’ll be seen essaying the role of Tara. She is a stunning and committed young woman who maintains a facade to hide her wounds.”

“She’s making great strides in her career as an interior designer, and she is the peacemaker of her family. Underneath her composed exterior, Tara is haunted by the memories of her childhood friend, Dev,” said Kanika.

Kanika added: “Tara is a confident, intellectual, and resilient girl who fears nothing. As a kid, she was frightened of nearly everything, but over the years, she has become independent and self-assured.”

“I think the best preparation for an actor is reading the script thoroughly. It helped me understand the character’s background, motives, and emotions. Embodying Tara comes very naturally to me because she and I have so many traits in common,” she shared.

The ‘Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’ fame actress further revealed her approach towards selecting a project.

She said: “The quality of the script and the overall story have been my primary considerations. I look for well-written, engaging, and challenging roles that allow me to showcase my craft and connect with the viewers.”

“I’m drawn to complex and multi-dimensional characters. I want roles that give me a chance to explore a character’s emotional range and growth throughout the story. It’s great to have a project that can challenge me artistically and push my boundaries,” said the 30-year-old actress.

Kanika shared that she is inclined to consent to a project if it diversifies her portfolio or marks her foray into a genre.

“Ultimately, there is an element of intuition involved in an actor’s decision-making process,” she said.

Kanika called ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ a beautiful tale of love and fate’s twists.

Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ will premiere from October 23 on Colors.

Isha Sharma: Shooting for ‘Pashminna’ in Kashmir added extra layer of motivation

Mumbai– Actress Isha Sharma, who is set to play the titular role in the upcoming drama ‘Pashminna-Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’, shared how shooting for the show in the breathtaking location of Kashmir Valley was like a dream come true, adding that every aspect of the experience felt entirely fresh and exhilarating.

The show presents a mesmerising love story set and shot in the magical valley of Kashmir.

In this captivating narrative, Isha steps into the shoes of Pashminna, a vibrant and spirited young girl who believes in the idea of love and dreams of experiencing a unique love story for herself.

Born in Kashmir, Pashminna is filled with enthusiasm, positivity, and a warm smile, and she helps her mother, Preeti (Gauri Pradhan), run a houseboat business for tourists visiting Kashmir.

Isha candidly shared her portrayal of Pashminna, offering insights into the character’s unique qualities and the captivating journey that lies ahead for the audience.

Talking about the shooting in the beautiful Kashmir Valley, Isha said: “Pashminna, being my first foray into television, shooting in such a breathtaking location feels like a dream come true. It adds an extra layer of motivation to deliver my scenes to the best of my abilities.”

“The stunning backdrop of Kashmir enhances the realism of our storytelling, aligning perfectly with the essence of our show. We aim to bring our viewers an authentic and immersive experience, and the picturesque setting contributes significantly to achieving that goal,” she said.

The actress further said: “This is my debut show, and every aspect of this experience feels entirely fresh and exhilarating. I must credit the makers as it’s an intricate process of weaving together various facets of the story, maintaining continuity, and discovering such an exceptional script.”

“It sometimes feels like I’m living in a dream. It’s a journey that’s pushing my limits and allowing me to explore uncharted territories, and I’m loving every moment of it,” shared Isha.

If she finds similarities with her character Pashmina, Isha replied: “This character mirrors so much of my own personality. Like Pashminna, I’m a fun loving person who loves to dream. However, I also pride myself on being polite and composed, much like her.”

“Another commonality between Pashminna and me is the belief in Lord Shiva. I’m putting in tremendous effort to bring my character in ‘Pashminna’ to life, to bring joy and satisfaction to the audience through my performance,” she commented.

The actress said she found an instant connection with her character.

“Much like her, I’m a desi girl at heart who stands strong in the face of adversity. My family is at the core of my values, and I take immense joy in supporting and caring for them,” said Isha.

The show boasts a talented ensemble cast that includes Isha Sharma, Nishant Malkani, Hiten and Gauri Tejwani.

It will air on Sony SAB from October 25. (IANS)