All you need to know about Ranthambore Treasures

- Advertisement -

By Anjali Kochhar

New Delhi– With the place Ranthambore, the very first thing we recall is Tigers and National Park but, alongside this, there’s a lot more to explore and visit here which can actually give an extra edge to your travel and adventures. Ranthambore, a place in Rajasthan holds an absolute serenity and beauty since its forts, temples, lakes, resorts, food, cuisines, museums, safaris and various adventurous activities leave no stone unturned in amazing tourists and visitors.

If you are planning any holiday or short trip but couldn’t decide the location, we would like to suggest you to visit Ranthambore at least once in your lifetime because it’s worth visiting. So, let’s see what’s the best time to visit here, places to visit and where to get a comfortable yet perfect stay.

Best time to visit Ranthambore: October – November

Ranthambore is a huge reserve near Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan which is also a home to leopards, tigers, lions and crocodiles. To witness all these species, the best time to visit Ranthambore is October to February since these months are a little colder and welcome winters due to which, such species can be clearly seen by naked eyes at respective national parks.

Saumitra Singh, Managing Director at The Tigress Resort and Spa, Ranthambore also says, “An ideal time to visit Ranthambore will be from October to February when the climate of this area is most favourable. Outdoor activities are very pleasant in summer as the extreme heat cools down. Travellers can enjoy exploring the captivating Ranthambore National Park via exhilarating jungle safaris for sighting the elusive royal Bengal tiger among other wildlife in their natural surroundings. During these periods, the sparse deciduous forests come alive to exhibit an array of wildlife that is only found in this specific season. Any nature lover would not forget such an experience”.

Famous places to visit & adventurous activities:

There are many adventurous activities to do and famous places to visit such as Ranthambore Fort, Trinetra Ganesh Temple, Padam Talab and Raj Bagh Ruins, Surwal Lake, Jogi Mahal, Village Safari, Kachida Valley, Rajiv Gandhi Regional Museum of Natural History, Hot Air Balloon Ride, Wildlife Photography and a lot more.

Though every place has its own history, significance and reason to visit; but, few places that you should not miss while visiting Ranthambore are Trinetra Ganesh Temple and Rajiv Gandhi Regional Museum of Natural History.

Trinetra Ganesh Temple is one of the oldest temples in Rajasthan which is situated inside the Ranthambore Fort. In the entire world, this is the only Lord Ganesha’s Temple that houses his entire family wherein, his statue consists of three eyes. There is a deep history behind this temple due to which it is well known for fulfilling people’s wishes. Back in 1299, a war between King Hameer & Ala-ud-din Khilji happened inside Ranthambore Fort. King was the biggest devotee of Lord Ganesha and always offered his prayers to him even during the battle days. One day, Ganesha appeared in his dreams and said soon he will be free from all the troubles and battles and suddenly in the morning, a symbol of lord Ganesha naturally appeared on the walls of the fort and that day, war ended all of sudden and on its own.

While visiting this temple, you must also attend the Aarti which takes place at different timings like:

Prabhat Aarti (early morning aarti) – Sunrise

Sringar Aarti – 9 a.m.

Bhog – 12 Noon

Sandhya Aarti – Sunset (6.30 in Summer, 5.45 in Winter)

Shayan Aarti – 8 p.m.

People from all across the world come here and offer their prayers. In fact, if someone wants to do a new business, bhoomi pooja, wedding etc, they first come to visit this temple and remember Lord Ganesha and his blessings.

Saumitra further says that, “Visitors must look into the spiritual and historical aspects of Ranthambore by taking a trip to Sawai Madhopur, the town which is renowned for its rich heritage. It is in winter that one can have the ultimate Ranthambore experience and this includes visiting ancient temples like Trinetra Ganesh Temple and Chamatkar Ji Temple, and having a serene and cultured encounter with the region’s traditions.

Rajiv Gandhi Regional Museum of Natural History is another most beautiful place to visit as its the country’s fourth regional museum in Natural History with exhibits on flora, fauna, animals, biodiversity and geology of India’s western regions. This museum is being opened with different galleries like Biodiversity of Rajasthan, Forests and Wildlife of Rajasthan Biomes & Ecosystem, Desert, Ecology & Conservation, Origin & Evolution of Life. It also has other resources like Auditorium, Library, and Discovery room. The museum remains closed on Mondays & National Holidays; however, on the usual days, its timing for visitors are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ranthambore National Park Safari is meant to embark on a thrilling safari to spot tigers, leopards, and a variety of wildlife in their natural habitat. While visiting Ranthambore National Park, one of the visitors Roopali Shah said, “I came here with my family and we had a great time in Ranthambore. While exploring the places we suddenly came across a very small Shiv Ji temple, Amareshwar Mahadev Temple. It is a hidden gem as it is situated at a distance of 3 Km from the entry gate of Ranthambore National Park. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and the environment of the temple is so peaceful that you would not want to return home. The ambience, atmosphere, and location is pleasant to eyes that one can easily spend long hours here”.

Another tourist, Prateek Jain said that, “I actually witnessed how the fad has been changing as one travels to Ranthambore. The park and its surroundings has made it a haven for wildlife lovers and photographers with its booming Bengal tiger population and rich array of life. The charm of Ranthambore does not extend only to its exquisite wildlife but incorporates a refined infrastructure that offers numerous lodging options to suit individual preferences and budgetary constraints. These accesses have made it an even more attractive place for a variety of tourists”.

Besides the exciting wildlife experiences, this season in Ranthambore is perfect for Hikes and Treks in the Aravalli Hills, which offer exquisite views and interesting walking trails. These trips are made even more pleasing by the cool, crisp air and vibrant landscape, allowing travellers a chance to appreciate the beauty of nature.

These are the must visit places in Ranthambore but one thing that is foremost and often remains on the top of the travel checklist is a place to have a great stay. So, while travelling to Ranthambore, do not forget to stay at:

The Tigress Resort & Spa, Ranthambore is a renowned resort and top rated by the foreigners too since its not only well known for its guests relations and services but for its cultural events as well that takes place daily between 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. They facilitate guests with Safari and Sightseeing wherein, they provide pickup and drop facilities.

While visiting Ranthambore, staying at The Tigress Resort and Spa, Ranthambore is no ordinary stay, but an exhilarating escapade in itself. It presents a unique type of luxury since the comfort is reflected in its luxurious furnished rooms and unparalleled facilities that offer the ultimate pampering. From rejuvenating spa treatments to a breathtaking swimming pool, the resort takes care of every inch and its staff differentiates the property with their polite behaviour, greetings and services.

Adding to this, one of the guests Apeksha Bhardwaj said that “From the very moment you step in at the The Tigress Resort and Spa, you are made to feel like a cherished guest among the staff’s hospitality. Guests can experience peace and serenity in the serene atmosphere and lush green environment that provides an ideal resort for escaping from the everyday routines of life. Among other reasons, one can opt for The Tigress Resort and Spa for its delicious Rajasthani cuisine. Taste the mouth-watering and spicy flavours of authentic Rajasthani cuisine, specially made for you like the Laal Maas and Salmon Tikka. The experienced chefs at the resort will serve you delicious, local dishes that tantalise your taste buds. Hence, the Tigress Resort and Spa is not only an opulent haven with a warm welcome, but it is also a genuine culinary journey offering an unparalleled experience of Ranthambore”. (IANS)