Bollywood Roundup: Sonu Sood, Vaani Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, and more…

Sonu Sood elated to host Season 18 of ‘Roadies’

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is quite elated with his journey as a host of the youth-based reality show ‘Roadies 18’. He has replaced actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha, who has been hosting the show for the past many years.

Season 18 of the reality show is set against the locales of South Africa. While sharing his excitement, Sonu says: “I am overjoyed to begin the ‘Roadies’ shoot.”

“It is one reality show I have been following very closely over the years, and I am very excited to add my flavour to it. I am sure it will be a journey like no other,” he adds.

As per the reports, the concept of the show has also changed a bit and the idea of gang leaders maynot exist. Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, and others were seen as gang leaders in past seasons. The show is expected to start in March on MTV India.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood has Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s historical epic action drama, ‘Prithviraj’ and Koratala Siva’s ‘Acharya’. He will also venture into an out-and-out actioner with ‘Fateh’.

Vaani Kapoor: We’ve been told that Ranbir and I have great chemistry

Mumbai– Actress Vaani Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Shamshera’, has talked about her pairing with actor Ranbir Kapoor in the film. She says that the two actors have been told that they share a great on-screen chemistry.

Vaani said: “Ranbir Kapoor is a pleasure to work with because he brings so much work ethic to the table. He is also a selfless actor who wants to creatively collaborate in a way that each scene turns out to be the best.”

“I had so much fun working and exchanging notes with him. I think Ranbir and I have given our best for Shamshera. We are definitely a fresh pairing on screen and I hope people love watching us together.”

Vaani hopes that her chemistry with Ranbir will be talked about.

She added: “We have been told that we have great chemistry but I hope that audiences too feel the same when they see us. It’s a film that everyone’s waiting for. Have worked really hard to bring something new to the table and as actors, we only want to entertain everyone to the fullest with Shamshera.”

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt as Ranbir’s arch enemy. Sanjay will play the ruthless, merciless villain and his showdown. Vaani essays the role of a gorgeous, most sought after traveling performer of the country.

Yash Raj Films ‘Shamshera’ is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu on July 22.

Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal does strength conditioning exercises to keep fit

Chennai– Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is in the family way, has begun doing aerobics and strength conditioning exercises to keep herself healthy.

What’s more the actress believes women who are pregnant without complications must be encouraged to participate in aerobic and strength conditioning exercises.

Taking to Instagram, where she posted a video of her working out, Kajal wrote, “I have always been a very active person and worked out my whole life. Pregnancy is a different ball game!

“All women who are pregnant without complications should be encouraged to participate in aerobic and strength conditioning exercises as part of a healthy lifestyle during their pregnancy – Pilates and barre helped my body change for the better pre and through my pregnancy.

“This transformative approach has me feeling stronger, longer and leaner. The goal of aerobic conditioning in pregnancy should be to maintain a good fitness level throughout without trying to reach peak fitness.”

Video clip of Indian students in Ukraine appealing for help leaves Sundeep Kishan shaken

