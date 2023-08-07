Bollywood Roundup: Sonu Sood, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and more…

- Advertisement -

Sonu Sood turns ‘babysitter’ as he gives piggyback ride to baby in Kaza

Mumbai– Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood shared a video of himself giving a baby in Himachal Pradesh a piggyback ride.

Sonu took to Instagram, where he shared the video. In the clip he is seen asking the name of the baby to the mother. He then puts the baby on his back with the help of a cloth he ties him around.

Sonu then walks around, and is seen telling the baby that he is taking him to Bombay. He tells the baby “Bombay actor banne jaa rahe hai.” He is then heard telling others: “Naya Roadie aa gaya hai.”

For the caption, Sonu wrote: “Any job of a babysitter. I am the best attractive packages available.”

Sonu shared the video from Kaza in Himachal Pradesh, where he is currently shooting for the youth-based reality show ‘MTV Roadies – Karm Ya Kaand’.

On the Bollywood front, Sonu will next be seen in ‘Fateh’, which is inspired by real-life incidents and will feature high-octane action sequences. The action-thriller is helmed by Abhinandan Gupta, who earlier worked as an assistant director in films such as ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Shamshera’.

In 1999, Sood was introduced to Tamil language films with Kallazhagar and Nenjinile. He then appeared as an antagonist in the Telugu film Hands Up! in 2000. In 2001, he appeared in Majunu. He then began starring in Hindi films, with Shaheed-E-Azam, as Bhagat Singh in 2002.

Sonu has worked in Yuva (2004), Athadu (2005), Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005), Ashok (2006), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), Kandireega (2011), Dookudu (2011), Shootout at Wadala (2013), R… Rajkumar (2013), Happy New Year (2014), Devi (2016), Kung Fu Yoga (2017), Simmba (2018), and Kurukshetra (2019).

In July 2016, he established the production house Shakti Sagar Productions, which is named after his father, Shakti Sagar Sood. In September 2020, Sood was chosen for the ‘SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award’ by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his humanitarian works during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deepika says ‘Marry your best friend’ tagging hubby Ranveer

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently took to her social media and shared a post about “marrying your best friend”. She also tagged her husband Ranveer Singh in the post.

The actress shared a note in her Instagram feed, which read, “Marry your best friend. I do not say that lightly. Really, truly find the strongest, happiest friendship in the person you fall in love with. Someone who speaks highly of you. Someone you can laugh with.”

She emphasised on how comfort is one of the key pillars of a healthy marital life and shared that one should not hold themselves back from laughing their heart out no matter how embarrassing it sounds, in front of their partners.

As per the actress, to find a partner who enjoys seeing you laugh is a rarity, and shall be cherished.

Deepika said: “The kind of laughs that make your belly ache, and your nose snort. The embarrassing, earnest, healing kind of laughs. Wit is important. Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them. Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come.”

The actress shared that such kind of love never gets diluted, “Find someone that you want to be there with you through those times. Most importantly, marry the one that makes passion, love, and madness combine and course through you. A love that will never dilute – even when the waters get deep, and dark.”

Earlier, there were rumours of trouble in paradise between Ranveer and Deepika, who got married in 2018 in Italy.

Their wedding festivities were an illustrious affair with several receptions held for high profile guests from different sectors.

The two worked for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’.

Katrina posts love-filled pics with hubby Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has shared a few romantic moments spent with her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina took to her Instagram stories on a lazy Sunday, where the star couple could be seen spending some quality time in the sea-facing balcony of their Mumbai residence.

The actress posted two pictures. The first has Vicky looking at the view with Katrina pointing at him with the caption “Hi”. The other image showcases a mushy romantic moment between the two.

In both the images, the two were seen casually dressed. While Vicky wore a sleeveless black T-shit paired with a baseball cap, Katrina is seen in a plain white T-shirt.

She also posted a photograph of the view and captioned it “Home”.

Incidentally, Katrina does not share much about her personal life on social media.

Katrina and Vicky got married in December 2021 in a guarded wedding ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen alongside Salman Khan in the third instalment of the ‘Tiger’ franchise. She also has ‘Merry Christmas’ with Vijay Sethupathi, which will hit the theatres on December 15.

Vicky will be next seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’, which is scheduled to release on December 1.

Elnaaz Norouzi most excited about acting with Nawaz in ‘Sangeen’

Mumbai– Iranian born actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who has made a place in bollywood with her talent, said she is very excited to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the second time in the film ‘Sangeen’. Elnaaz, who impressed everyone with her debut show ‘Sacred Games’, is slowly carving a niche for herself in the industry. The actress, who will next be seen in ‘Made In Heaven Season 2’, is very excited for the show. Talking about her future projects, Elnaaz said: “I will be soon seen in a movie called ‘Sangeen’ with Nawazuddin. There is a dance number in telugu film ‘Devil’. There is a special appearance in a bollywood film. I have a series coming up next month. All I want to say is I am so thankful and grateful to my fans who have accepted me in their country and the Bollywood world.” Talking about her character in ‘Made in Heaven season 2’, she said: “Zoya changed my character after meeting me. Earlier she had written an Indian character but after meeting me she said I want to change your character. As I am from Iran, so it worked. It was fun to play this character because at some places I resonated with the character and at some places I am totally different from her. Some things were easy to act on while some were difficult. I am very excited to see the reaction of the people to my character.” Talking about the most challenging role till date, the actress said: “The most challenging role for me has been Sara Khan, the wild butterfly in Sony Liv show Chutzpah. I had to seduce the camera for this character. It was tough in the beginning but eventually it became better.” (IANS)