Bollywood Roundup: Sonam Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, and more…

Mommy-to-Be Sonam Kapoor Glows as She Flaunts Baby Bump at Event

MUMBAI, India — Sonam Kapoor turned heads as she proudly showed off her baby bump at a recent event, radiating confidence and pregnancy glow.

The mom-to-be stepped out in a fitted black off-shoulder gown that highlighted her growing bump, keeping her look chic with statement earrings and soft makeup. Sonam appeared calm and graceful, walking carefully and often cradling her belly as she posed for photographers.

Smiling warmly, the actress interacted with guests and paparazzi, clearly enjoying the moment as all eyes stayed on her glowing appearance.

Sonam announced her second pregnancy on November 20, sharing a photo on social media where she held her baby bump and simply captioned it: “MOTHER.”

She married businessman Anand Ahuja in May 2018, and the couple welcomed their first child, son Vayu, in August 2022.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2023 film Blind. The daughter of Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, she made her acting debut in Saawariya in 2007 after working as an assistant director on Black.

Shah Rukh Khan Cheers ‘Mardaani’ Rani Mukerji as Mardaani 3 Hits Theaters

MUMBAI, India — Shah Rukh Khan gave a warm shoutout to Rani Mukerji as her film Mardaani 3 released, calling the actress “feisty, strong and compassionate.”

The Bollywood superstar took to social media to wish his longtime friend well as she returned as fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. SRK said Rani brings the same strength and compassion on screen that she shows in real life.

Mardaani 3 marks Rani’s comeback to the popular franchise and coincides with 30 years of her journey in Hindi cinema. Shah Rukh and Rani share a friendship dating back to the 1990s and have appeared together in several hit films over the years.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 3 opened in theaters on Friday.

Ananya Panday Reunites With Call Me Bae Cast, Shares #BehenCode Moments

MUMBAI, India — Ananya Panday had a mini reunion with her Call Me Bae co-stars and gave fans a peek into the cozy get-together with cheerful pictures tagged “#BehenCode.”

The actress shared candid shots from a dinner outing, including a warm group hug with Muskaan Jafferi and Niharika Dutt, with the trio smiling wide in coordinated red and black outfits. Another photo featured the wider Call Me Bae gang, along with artsy snaps from the table where the cast appeared to have signed the tablecloth.

Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote, “Behens for life #BehenCode.”

The actress has often expressed her love for the show and its team, previously teasing fans about the upcoming second season while celebrating the series’ first anniversary.

Call Me Bae starred Ananya Panday alongside Vir Das, Sayani Gupta, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskaan Jafferi, Niharika Dutt and Lisa Mishra. The series follows a wealthy fashionista forced to rebuild her life after being cut off from her ultra-rich family.

Anupam Kher Seeks Blessings at Sankat Mochan and Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi

MUMBAI, India — Veteran actor Anupam Kher visited the holy city of Varanasi and offered prayers at the Sankat Mochan Temple and the revered Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Sharing moments from his spiritual visit on social media, the actor said the atmosphere in Kashi felt calm and uplifting, adding that he prayed wholeheartedly for himself and for everyone’s well-being. Posting photos and videos, he wrote, “Har Har Mahadev! Jai Bajrang Bali! Jai Siya Ram!” and described the experience as truly magnificent.

Kher offered prayers at Sankat Mochan, dedicated to Lord Hanuman, and at Kashi Vishwanath, one of the twelve Jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva.

On the work front, Anupam Kher has begun work on an upcoming drama with filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, reuniting after their 1994 classic Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!. His latest release is Tanvi The Great, a film about a young woman on the autism spectrum who dreams of joining the Indian Army.

Akshay Kumar Pulls Off Fun Birthday Surprise for Priyadarshan With Vidya Balan

MUMBAI, India — Akshay Kumar added a playful twist to filmmaker Priyadarshan’s 69th birthday by surprising him with Vidya Balan in a lighthearted video shared on social media.

In the clip, Akshay is seen seated on a wooden rocking horse as he wishes the director, saying, “Many, many happy returns of the day Priyan sir. You are turning 69, a great age sir, great age sir and lots of love and luck and great films and sir good health.”

He then teased, “Also a friend of mine wants to wish you sir,” before Vidya Balan popped out from a toy house to say, “Happy birthday Priyan sir and all the best for Bhoot Bangla.”

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “Here’s wishing the best birthday to one of the best human beings I know. Have a blessed year Priyan Sir, Janamdin ki bhooth bhooth badhai ;)”

Vidya, Akshay and Priyadarshan previously worked together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The trio is set to reunite in Bhoot Bangla, which also stars Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav and Mithila Palkar. The film is slated for release on May 15, 2026.

Alia Bhatt to Back Coming-of-Age Rom-Com ‘Don’t Be Shy’

MUMBAI, India — Alia Bhatt is stepping behind the scenes as a producer for the coming-of-age romantic comedy Don’t Be Shy, backing the film with sister Shaheen Bhatt under their banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

The film, made in collaboration with Prime Video, is written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji and follows Shyamili “Shy” Das, a 20-year-old whose neatly planned life begins to unravel in unexpected ways.

Calling the project special, Alia said the story stood out for its honesty, youthful energy and emotional sincerity. She added that partnering with Prime Video felt like the right fit for a film that takes a fresh, female-forward approach to love and growing up.

Don’t Be Shy is co-produced by Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani and promises a warm, fun take on friendship, romance and self-discovery, with music by Ram Sampath. (Source: IANS)