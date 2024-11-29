Bollywood Roundup: Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra, and more…

Sonam Kapoor says she misses London: Can’t wait to see you

Mumbai– Bollywood fashion diva and globetrotter Sonam Kapoor says she misses London, where she has a luxurious apartment in West London’s Notting Hill, and added that she “can’t wait to see” it again.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a post, which mentioned that “London has been ranked the best city in the world for the tenth year in a row.”

Captioning the post, Sonam professed her love for London.

“I miss you so much london can’t wait to see you,” she wrote.

Sonam is married to entrepreneur Anand Ahuja. The two had gotten married in 2018 after years of dating. The two welcomed their son Vayu in 2022. Sonam divides her time between India and UK with her family.

On November 27, Sonam gave her parents, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, a shout-out.

Calling them her “favourite people” in the world, the actress reshared her father’s post about their visit to Taj Mahal, in Agra.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Neerja’ star wrote in the caption, “my favourite people in the world@kapoor.sunita @anilkapoor thank you god for my parents.”

Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor recently spent quality time at the Taj Mahal in Agra.

The actor shared pictures from their visit, capturing their special time at the historic site on his Instagram.

Sharing the images, Anil captioned, ““Perhaps it is true that we do not really exist until there is someone there to see us existing, we cannot properly speak until there is someone who can understand what we are saying in essence, we are not wholly alive until we are loved.”― Alain de Botton, On Love.”

Talking about Sonam’s work front, the actress will next be seen in the upcoming film “Battle for Bittora,” which is based on Anuja Chauhan’s 2010 novel of the same name.

Madhuri Dixit shares a ‘little of paradise’ she will never forget

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit recently gave her fans a glimpse into her enchanting trip to Greece.

On Friday, she posted a series of photos and videos from her vacation with her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the post with the caption, “A little piece of paradise I’ll never forget #TakeMeBackToGreece.”

The photos capture the essence of Greece’s breathtaking beauty, from its crystal-clear blue waters and iconic whitewashed buildings to the serene cobblestone streets. In one of the pictures, Madhuri is seen soaking up the sun on a picturesque beach, exuding elegance in a breezy summer outfit. Another snapshot features the couple sharing a candid moment, radiating love and happiness as they explore the Greek islands together.

Madhuri’s Greece diary also includes glimpses of local delicacies, serene boat rides, and iconic landmarks. In the first image, the Dhak Dhak girl is seen flaunting her radiant smile as she poses for the camera. She looks lovely in a black and white checkered t-shirt paired with black jeans. In the following post, Dixit strikes happy poses with Dr. Nene.

A few days ago, the ‘Devdas’ actress dropped a video of herself dancing with Kartik Aaryan on her blockbuster song “Pehla Pehla Pyar.”

In the video, the duo was seen sharing a romantic dance moment, which takes an unexpected and humorous turn. The performance concluded with a nod to “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” as Madhuri playfully channeled Manjulika’s eerie vibe by grabbing Kartik’s neck.

Aaryan captioned the post, Living my dream Rooh Baba and Manju in every universe #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”

Madhuri and Kartik recently shared the screen in the third installment of the “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” franchise. The film also features an ensemble cast including Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Rajpal Yadav.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3″ hit theatres on November 1, where it went head-to-head with Rohit Shetty’s action-packed cop drama, “Singham Again,” at the box office.

Priyanka Chopra captures heartwarming moment of Nick and daughter Malti on Thanksgiving

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated a cozy Thanksgiving in London with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie.

She took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of the joyous occasion through a series of Instagram posts. PeeCee shared a series of images showcases an intimate celebration with her close family and friends. In the first image, Nick Jonas is seen lovingly kissing their daughter Malti on the forehead.

The second image showcases a paper-cut glass adorned with the word “Thanksgiving.” The post includes snapshots of their sumptuous Thanksgiving feast, which includes roasted turkey, apple pie, chocolate chip cookies, a tart, and an upside-down pineapple cake.

One of the photos showcases personalized gift bags from little Malti, complete with her name on them, while other shots highlight a name card representing the Jonas family beautifully placed on the dinner table.

Sharing these photos, Chopra wrote in the caption, “So grateful for the life we’re building together. With tremendous gratitude in my heart, I’d like to thank everyone that has been in my corner all these years. It’s so important for a person to have champions and I’m very lucky to have always had that. May you all be surrounded by love and loved ones. Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating.”

Meanwhile, the actress has recently wrapped up filming for season two of the Russo Brothers’ “Citadel” in London. Earlier in the day, she shared a video marking the end of her shoot, giving fans a glimpse of her final moments on set.

The video featured her character’s name, “Nadia,” displayed on her chair, along with a file labelled with her initials, “PCJ.”

Priyanka was also seen holding a small coffee cup, capturing a candid moment from her farewell to the set.

She has an exciting lineup of projects ahead. She will star alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in “Heads of State.” Additionally, she is set to lead the upcoming film “The Bluff,” directed by Frank E. Flowers and co-starring Karl Urban.

Shilpa Shetty’s lawyer clarifies her non-involvement after ED raids on Raj Kundra’s premises

Mumbai– On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on the premises of businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

The searches were part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged money laundering case. Shilpa Shetty’s lawyer, Prashant Patil, has now responded to the circulating reports that have connected her to the ongoing investigation.

In a statement, Patil clarified, “There have been reports in the media saying that my client Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been raided by the Enforcement Directorate. These reports are not true and are misleading. As per my instructions, there is no Enforcement Directorate raid on her as she has nothing to do with any offence of whatsoever nature. However, the case in question is an ongoing investigation regarding Mr Raj Kundra and he is cooperating with the investigation for truth to come out.”

“I would request the electronic and print media to refrain from using the videos, pictures and name of Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with the case. Strict cognisance shall be taken against irresponsible journalism wherein the pictures or videos of her are shared on this matter,” the lawyer added.

The ED has raided Raj Kundra’s residence in Santacruz. Additionally, the ED is conducting searches at 15 locations across Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

On October 3, Kundra, who is facing accusations of money laundering through bitcoin, received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate, instructing him to vacate his Juhu bungalow and Pune farmhouse.

In response, he filed a petition with the Mumbai High Court challenging the notice.

The businessman was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in July 2021 in connection with the case, facing multiple charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act. He was later granted bail by a city court.

Kareena Kapoor enjoys a relaxing day by poolside with her furry companion

Mumbai– Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a photo of herself relaxing by the poolside with her pet dog Elvis.

On Friday, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped a candid click where she is seen soaking up the sun, enjoying quality time with her furry friend. Alongside the photo, Khan wrote, “Say Hi to Elvis,” followed by heart emoji. In the picture, Bebo is seen lounging comfortably by the pool, her pet dog by her side, as they basked in the warmth of the day.

Though the actress didn’t show her face, only her legs were visible in the picture.

Kareena’s love for animals, especially her pet dog, has always been evident. She often shares moments with her four-legged friend on social media. This latest post is no exception. The actress and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, are too fond of pets. They have a pug named Leo, which is named after Hollywood star Leonardo Dicaprio. Interestingly, the dog was gifted to the couple by Sonakshi Sinha.

Not many know that Kareena’s pet dog, Jack Russell, called Elvis, has a special friend and a female partner called Margo in his own building.

The ‘Crew’ actress had previously revealed being a fan of Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts-starrer “Notting Hill,” which was released in 1999.

Kareena shared a post featuring a moment from the film, where Grant and Robert were seen walking down the alley as they looked at each other and smiled. Sharing the picture, she captioned the post with two white hearts.

On the professional front, Khan is riding high on the success of her recent release, “Singham Again,” where she reprised her role as Avni. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the cop drama also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff.

Her film “The Buckingham Murders” recently had its digital premiere.

Neha Dhupia: Angad makes it possible for me to pursue my passions

Mumbai– Former beauty queen and actress Neha Dhupia has expressed gratitude for her actor husband Angad Bedi and said that he has made it possible for her to pursue her passions without worrying about things back home.

Currently juggling her work commitments, including shooting for projects, Neha is often away from home. During these times, Angad steps in seamlessly, taking care of their household and ensuring that their children Meher and Guriq receive the attention they need.

Speaking about her appreciation for Angad, Neha said, “I feel incredibly blessed to have Angad as my partner. He has been my anchor, my cheerleader, and my strength, especially during times when I am away working.”

“Balancing work and personal life as a mother can be overwhelming, but Angad makes it possible for me to pursue my passions without worrying about things back home. He has taken on the role of a hands-on father with such grace and dedication, managing the kids and the house effortlessly,” she added.

She further shared that there are days when she leaves home with a heavy heart, missing daughter Meher and son Guriq “terribly”.

“But knowing that they are in the best hands gives me peace of mind. Angad doesn’t just manage the responsibilities; he does so with love and enthusiasm, creating beautiful memories with our children in my absence.”

“His support allows me to focus on my work and come back home to a happy and secure family. I truly couldn’t ask for a better partner in life.”

The actress married Angad, the son of late former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi in a private ceremony at a Gurudwara in 2018. In November the same year, she gave birth to a girl named Mehr Dhupia Bedi. In July 2021, she and Angad announced that they are expecting their second child with an Instagram post.

Neha gave birth to her second child, a boy in October 2021 and named him Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi.

Sara Ali Khan chomps on drool-worthy Rajasthani thali

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a glimpse of her drool-worthy Rajasthani thali.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a photomontage featuring the yummy delicacies, which includes a lentil or dal, one curry, one dry curry, rice and chapatis.

She did not use any captions. However, she added the geotag of Rajasthan, India.

The actress also shared a glimpse of a bonfire next to a poolside in what seems to be like a luxurious heritage hotel.

Sara had revealed her winter favourite delicacies, which include the Gujarati and Punjabi dish undhiyu and sarso ka saag.

Sara took to Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of a table with the winter green delicacies kept on the table. One had undhiyu written on it, while the other was tagged as sarso ka saag.” The actress added the “fresh” and “saag paneer” stickers on the post.

“My two favourite things!! Winter is here Only love and thanks to @krishoparekh,” she wrote as the caption.

In other news, a video of an elderly man protecting Sara from the paparazzis went viral on social media.

As paparazzi gathered to capture her pictures, an elderly man stepped forward to shield her from the cameras. The man went to great lengths, even snatching camera phones from the paparazzi and blocking their angles, leaving everyone, including Sara, completely baffled.

Amid the commotion, the actress gestured with her hands, seemingly asking, “What’s going on?” as she made her way to the salon. Despite the man’s persistent attempts to block them, the paparazzi managed to maneuver around him, capturing a few shots of Sara as she entered her car.

On the professional front, Sara was last seen in “Ae Watan Mere Watan” alongside Emraan Hashmi and Abhay Verma.

Currently, the actress is busy shooting for her upcoming project with Ayushmann Khurrana. The yet-to-be-titled film, directed by Aakash Kaushik, is being touted as a one-of-a-kind spy comedy. (IANS)