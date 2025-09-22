Bollywood Roundup: Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, and more…

- Advertisement -

Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Rajasthan Pride in Bustard-Embroidered Look

MUMBAI– Bollywood fashion queen Sonam Kapoor turned heads yet again, this time paying tribute to Rajasthan’s heritage with a striking outfit.

The actress stunned in a white dress and matching drape embroidered with the Great Indian Bustard, also known as the Godawan. She amped up the look with black stilettos, a chunky stone necklace, and earrings, while keeping her makeup in warm earthy tones.

Sharing photos on Instagram, Sonam wrote: “From the front row at @erdem for London Fashion Week to a night of celebration — celebrating the rise of the Godawan, from 100 to 173 and Rajasthan’s roots. Grateful to be part of a story where craft, culture and conservation come together.”

Fans couldn’t get enough, calling her “a fashion icon for a cause” and gushing over her “beauty with style and grace.”

Earlier this week, Sonam also gave followers a laugh with a cheeky post about marriage, tagging her husband Anand Ahuja in a meme-like story about competing over who’s more tired.

Alia Bhatt Teams Up With Mom Soni Razdan for ‘Difficult Daughters’

MUMBAI– Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is taking her latest project straight to heart — because it’s being directed by her mom, Soni Razdan.

Their film Difficult Daughters, adapted from Manju Kapur’s acclaimed novel, is turning heads at Busan’s Asian Project Market. The story jumps between 1940s Lahore and present-day, following Virmati, a young woman defying tradition for love and education, and her granddaughter Simar, who uncovers long-buried family secrets.

“For me, it’s extra special to have my mom direct it,” Alia said. “But what really makes it stand out is the belief we all share in this story… Busan is just the beginning.”

Razdan, making her return to Busan as a director, called the novel “cinematic” from the moment she read it, adding that recreating 1940s Amritsar with authentic sets, costumes, and music will be key.

For Alia, who also heads Eternal Sunshine Productions, the film fits perfectly with her company’s ethos of telling unforgettable stories: “Difficult Daughters is one of those.”

Anupam Kher Calls Ram Gopal Varma the ‘Original Cool’ Director

MUMBAI– Anupam Kher had a fanboy moment when he bumped into maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma in Mumbai.

Sharing a snap on Instagram with his arm around the Satya and Rangeela director, Kher gushed: “He is one of the original ‘Cool’ directors. I’ve always admired his brilliance, even though I only did a cameo in Sarkar. Hope he soon comes up with something extraordinary with me in it!”

The veteran actor’s post was packed with hashtags celebrating RGV’s iconic films like Shiva, Company, and Sarkar.

Kher also kept the Instagram buzz alive over the weekend, posing with Gen Z star Ahaan Panday. Despite the age gap, Kher quipped there was “no generation gap here,” welcoming the newcomer to Bollywood’s “wonderful jungle” of highs and lows.

Ekta Kapoor Hails Mohanlal After Dadasaheb Phalke Win: ‘An Honor to Work With You’

MUMBAI– Celebrations are pouring in for Malayalam legend Mohanlal, who has just bagged India’s top cinema honor — the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Among the first to cheer him on was producer Ekta Kapoor, who’s currently working with the superstar on the upcoming multilingual drama Vrusshabha. “It’s truly an honor for us at Balaji and Team Vrusshabha to be working with you,” Kapoor gushed. “Your talent has inspired millions of actors — you are a beacon of Indian cinema.”

Her co-producers Varun Mathur and Abhishek Vyas echoed the excitement, calling the award a “milestone in a legendary journey” and praising Mohanlal’s four-decade career spanning over 340 films. Director Nanda Kishore added that the win was a “proud moment for every cinema lover,” hailing the actor as “not just an actor, but an emotion.”

Vrusshabha, shot in Malayalam and Telugu and also releasing in Hindi and Kannada, is slated to hit theaters worldwide this Diwali.

Janhvi Kapoor Calls PM Modi’s Life Story ‘Inspiring’ at Starry Premiere

MUMBAI– It was glitz, gold, and a dash of politics as Bollywood’s biggest names turned up for the Mumbai premiere of Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story of Shri Narendra Modi.

The musical saga, written by lyricist Manoj Muntashir, traces Modi’s journey from his early years to his rise as Prime Minister. Janhvi Kapoor, dazzling in a golden outfit with matching danglers, couldn’t hide her excitement. “The whole of India knows his story, but to see it represented in such an artistic form — as an artist, I’m very happy. Everything he does for the country is inspiring,” she said.

The premiere saw a glittering guest list — Ranbir Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Vikrant Massey, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and more — alongside Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who praised the show’s unique style.

With stirring performances by B Praak, Sneha Shankar, Rishi Singh, and others, the production promises an emotional retelling of Modi’s life. The event follows its Delhi premiere earlier this month, where political heavyweights also turned up in support.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is riding high on the success of Homebound, India’s official entry for the 2026 Oscars.

Akshay Kumar Reveals the ‘Maths’ Behind His Disciplined Life

MUMBAI– Bollywood’s fitness icon Akshay Kumar swears by strict time management — and he broke down the “maths” of his simple, stress-free lifestyle.

On the season finale of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the Jolly LLB 3 star revealed he schedules 125 vacation days a year, plus 52 Sundays, 40 days of summer break, three days for Diwali, and a week off every three months. “We all have the same 24 hours and 365 days a year, but the key is time management,” he said.

Akshay credited simplicity for his balanced life: “Don’t complicate things, don’t take stress. Stress is extremely harmful. I grew up sharing a small room with 24 people, but a simple life is the best life.”

Known for his early-to-bed, early-to-rise routine, the superstar keeps fit with martial arts, yoga, swimming, and functional training. His diet is equally disciplined — fresh, home-cooked meals over processed food, no smoking, no alcohol.

No wonder Bollywood calls him the most disciplined man in the business.

Parineeti Chopra’s Pregnancy Cravings: Soup and Cheese Toast!

MUMBAI– Mom-to-be Parineeti Chopra is keeping it cozy with her pregnancy cravings — and her latest indulgence is all about comfort food.

The actress took to Instagram to show off her dinner plate stacked with cheese toast, paired with a bowl of tomato soup. “Sometimes dinner has to be tomato soup and cheese toast and no one can stop me,” she wrote.

Parineeti, who announced her pregnancy with husband Raghav Chadha last month, has been sharing glimpses of her journey online — from playful videos making goofy faces to sweet posts celebrating the news with a “1+1=3” cake.

The couple is expecting their first child by year’s end or early next year. Meanwhile, the 36-year-old star is also set for a Netflix comeback alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin and Jennifer Winget.

Her last outing was Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila, where she famously gained 16 kilos to play Amarjot Kaur. (Source: IANS)