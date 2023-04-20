Bollywood Roundup: Sonakshi Sinha, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Anushka Kaushik, and more…

- Advertisement -

Sonakshi Sinha plays a fierce cop investigating serial murder in ‘Dahaad’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha will be seen essaying the role of a cop in the upcoming streaming crime drama series ‘Dahaad’, her look from the series was unveiled on Thursday. The show will mark the digital debut of Sinha and has been created by filmmakers Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

‘Dahaad’, which earlier premiered at The Berlinale International Film Festival and was the first Indian series to achieve the feat, is set to drop on May 12, 2023. The series is an 8-part crime drama that follows Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati (played by Sonakshi) and her colleagues in a small town police station. It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose.

‘Dahaad’ is directed by Reema Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi and also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in the lead. Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the series will be available to stream on Prime Video from May 12.

When Sachin Pilgaonkar teased Jaya Bachchan from the sets of ‘Satte Pe Satta’

Mumbai– Actor, director, producer, writer and singer Sachin Pilgaonkar recalled teasing Jaya Bachchan from the sets of the movie ‘Satte Pe Satta’ by pretending to be a secret admirer of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He also spoke about Big B’s introvert nature and how it took time for him to be part of their mischievous gang.

Sachin said: “The shooting for the movie was almost like a picnic for all of us. Initially, Amitabh Bachchan’s introverted personality left us scratching our heads because one could never guess what mood he was in. But after spending some time with our mischievous gang of seven, he began to loosen up and let his playful side shine.”

The 65-year-old actor started as a child artist in the Marathi film industry, with ‘Ha Majha Marg Ekla’ in 1962, and later he went on to work in around 65 films as a child artist. After playing a lead actor in movies like ‘Geet Gaata Chal’, ‘Balika Badhu’, ‘Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se’ and ‘Nadiya Ke Paar’, he became a popular face of the entertainment industry. Sachin has also acted, directed and produced TV shows including ‘Tu Tu Main Main’. He played supporting roles in ‘Trishul’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Avtaar’, and ‘Satte Pe Satta’.

While talking about his 1982 film, ‘Satte Pe Satta’, he remembered shooting for the film in Kashmir.

“For the shoot, we went to Kashmir, and we all were staying in a hotel while Bachchan ji was staying with his family at the luxurious hotel. But he would often swing by our hotel after work and stay up late into the night, having a blast with us. We used to tease Jaya ji by calling her and pretending to be a secret admirer of Amit ji and hanging out with him. But she knew it was me and used to say, ‘okay, keep him with you’,” he added.

Sachin Pilgaonkar will be seen gracing ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with his wife and actress Supriya Pilgaonkar and daughter Shriya.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

‘I felt Irrfan sir’s presence,’ says Anushka Kaushik while shooting for ‘Garmi’

Mumbai– Actress Anushka Kaushik, who was seen in ‘Ghar Waapasi’ and ‘Thar’, spoke about working in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s ‘Garmi’ and shared her shooting experience in Bhopal and Varanasi for the web series. She remembered staying in the same hotel where late actor Irrfan Khan had stayed.

Anushka said: “When I got to know about ‘Garmi’, I didn’t know that it is going to be on the lines of Tigmanshu sir’s critically acclaimed film ‘Haasil’ or I would like to call it Haasil 2.0. When I got to know that I was staying in the same hotel where the late legendary actor Irrfan Khan had stayed during the shooting of ‘Haasil’, I got really excited and out of joy, I told myself that I would sleep on almost every bed because Irrfan sir had been here!”

“Though my dream of sharing screen space with him is unfulfilled, the fact that we shot ‘Garmi’ in the same locations where Irrfan sir had shot ‘Haasil’ like the same corridor, Allahabad university, etc, was quite surreal. The visuals were so vivid that I felt Irrfan sir’s presence over there. We were fortunate enough to be a part of ‘Garmi’,” added Anushka.

Talking about her experience working with Tigmanshu, Anushka recounted an interesting anecdote: “Tigmanshu sir has been an institution. My experience of working with him was completely different than with other filmmakers, as I have never seen any filmmaker making his actors do theatre exercises on the set, just to make them comfortable and get the feel right.”

Anushka also features in Arbaaz Khan’s ‘Patna Shukla’ alongside actors like Raveena Tandon and late Satish Kaushik.

Big B, SRK, Aamir join other Bollywood celebs to grieve Pam Chopra’s death

Mumbai– A panoply of Bollywood celebrities came together throughout Wednesday to mourn the death of producer-singer-writer Pamela Chopra, who was also the wife and brains trust of celebrated filmmaker Yash Chopra, founder of Yash Raj Films.

After she was cremated in the morning hours on Thursday, members of the Hindi film fraternity made a beeline to the Chopra mansion on the Juhu-Tara Road area of Mumbai to pay their respects to the departed soul.

Among the industry stalwarts who came calling were Amitabh Bachchan, whose association with the Chopras dates back to the days of the blockbuster ‘Deewar’, followed by son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, who came with son Aryan, Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao, and Shabana Azmi. They were all received by Yash and Pamela Chopra’s younger son, Uday Chopra.

SRK recently delivered the blockbuster ‘Pathaan’ for YRF, just as he had done with ‘Darr’ and ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’, for which Pamela Chopra sang the number ‘Ichak Dana’. His DDLJ co-star, Kajol, who’s the first cousin of Rani Mukherji, Yash and :Pamela Chopra’s daughter-in-law.

Out of respect for Pamela Chopra, Salman Khan has cancelled the pre-release special screening of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’, which is scheduled to hit the big screen on Friday.

Other members of the film frat to visit the Chopra home and pay their respects were Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, Poonam Dhillon, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and composer Salim Merchant of the Salim-Sulaiman duo, who have worked on YRF productions such as ‘Fanaa’, ‘Mardaani’, ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’ and ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’.

Pamela Chopra had been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital two weeks ago due to an age-related illness. She was reportedly put on a ventilator by the doctors, but her health deteriorated. (IANS)