Bollywood Roundup: Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and more…

Shraddha Kapoor on her social media presence: I can share my real zone

Mumbai– Be it videos of her gorging on ‘vada pavs’, chilling with her father-actor Shakti Kapoor or just sharing morning selfies, actress Shraddha Kapoor is really big on social media, where she says she can share her regular parts of her life with her fans and be in her “real zone.”

The 36-year-old actress currently has a following of a whopping 79 million on Instagram and 14.4 million followers Twitter.

Asked how important social media validation is for her, Shraddha told IANS: “I don’t see it as social media validation but I see it as a way of being in touch with my fans and people who have loved and supported me because they have really showered me with a lot of love.”

“I feel in fact I love that I share my regular parts of my life with them. When they say ‘Main bhi chashmish hun,’ ‘Mujhe vada pav pasand hai’… I feel I can share my real zone…”

Shraddha added: “I feel ok someone is going to say something in the comment jisse I might get an idea of what I can eat next or next time what eyewear should I get. Someone or the other relates and I love that. I think that it is so refreshing on that medium, on social media, relatibility is there with people.”

Shraddha, who is the daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, made a comeback after three years on the big screen with ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. She was last seen onscreen in ‘Baaghi 3’ in 2020.

Shraddha blames the pandemic for her staying away from the silver screen.

“It was because of Covid. The theatres got shut and at that time ‘Baaghi 3’ was running in the cinema halls and then they got shut. After that, immidiately I was suppose to start shooting for ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ and then of course lockdown happened and this got delayed too.”

“So, there was not like that I would take such a long gap, it just happened.”

Shraddha is trained as a singer since her childhood as her maternal grandfather and mother are classical singers.

Music plays an important part in her life.

About the kind of music she likes, the actress said: “I like all kind of music. I listen to old songs, Coldplay, I listen to pop, techno and I listen healing frequencies too.”

“I feel like I need to listen to music everyday. It makes me very inspired, relaxed. There is some magic in music. I even like Jazz.”

Looking forward, Shraddha has the second installment of the 2018 comedy horror film ‘Stree’.

“The plan is to start for it is very soon. My fingers and toes are crossed because poeple have really been entertained with ‘Stree’ and hopefully with ‘Stree 2’ a well.”

Deepika Padukone off to LA to join Oscar 2023 celebrity presenters

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who will be among the celebrity presenters at the Oscars this year, has jetted off to the US for the prestigious event.

Deepika was photographed at the airport leaving for the Oscars 2023 awards. Her husband and actor Ranveer Singh was seen dropping her at the airport.

A video shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani showed Deepika getting off from her car dressed in a black blazer paired with denims. Ranveer was seen inside the car as he dropped her off at the airport.

The actress will join global stars like Emily Blunt, Samuel Jackson and Dwayne Johnson in Los Angeles on March 12 for the Oscars ceremony.

Deepika announced her name on the presenters list through Instagram. She shared a list of presenters at the 95th Oscars which includes her name alongside stars like Samuel Jackson, Zoe Saldana, Dwayne Johnson and Riz Ahmed.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate South Asian excellence ahead of Oscars

Los Angeles– Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and her American popstar husband Nick Jonas are celebrating South Asian excellence.

ET’s Denny Directo spoke to Chopra and Anjula Acharia, at the South Asian Excellence pre-Oscars celebration Thursday night, where they highlighted the importance of celebrating South Asian culture, reports etonline.com.

“I’m so grateful that we’ve had the ability to not just return, but do it in such an amazing capacity and be hosted by Paramount Pictures,” Chopra, who is co-hosting Thursday night’s event with Mindy Kaling shared.

“I mean, this is iconic. And to be able to look around me, and see my peers and colleagues that have hustled and pounded the pavement for years, and to be able to have them receive a moment that’s just theirs, makes me like, cry.”

As for what to expect at the event, Chopra said the night is all about the nominees, all of whom are nominated in some capacity for an Academy Award.

Nominated films at this year’s ceremony include RRR, Turning Red, All That Breathes, The Elephant Whisperers and Everything Everywhere All At Once.

“This night is about the nominees, and you see a lot of them coming,” she explained. This’ll be about giving them the stage and giving them a moment. Showcasing a little bit of the movies and championing them as the Oscars come back.”

While Priyanka and Kaling are sharing a stage at the event, the pair have actually known each other for quite some time, with the new mom said: “I mean — mostly we talk about the bad stuff, like when bad stuff happens, we call each other.”

Chopra added of her longtime friend: “And I’ve noticed, yeah we’ll meet at Holi parties or Diwali — parties and social events — but we actually call each other when sh*t goes down. And we’re like, ‘I’m not feeling good about this. And she helps me through.”

“And she’s like, ‘I’m not feeling good about it.’ It’s so nice to have — you know when girls have each other’s back. Especially, to have that with someone who comes from where I do. Even though we have culturally very different experiences, it’s just wonderful to have that.”

Thursday’s event also served as a date night for Chopra and Jonas, who welcomed baby Malti less than a year ago via surrogate. When asked if these events get harder to do with a newborn, Chopra said that luckily, baby Malti is sound asleep.

“She’s asleep. Thank God,” the new mom said.

“Can you imagine? No, tonight’s daddy and mommy’s night out.”

Alaya F flies off to undisclosed overseas location for 45-day film shoot

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Alaya F, who was recently seen in the theatrical film ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’, has flown to an undisclosed location where she will film for her part over a 45-day schedule.

The actress was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport where she was seen flying out for a film shoot outside the country.

Donning a simple yet stylish fashion ensemble, Alaya F was spotted wearing a black denim jacket, beige pants, and a crop top at the airport. Lately, the actress has been running a tight schedule, fulfilling film and brand commitments.

As per a source, Alaya has jetted off for a 45 days long film shoot. Taking to social media, Alaya F shared some pictures and videos from where she is stationed for the shoot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has films like ‘U-Turn’, and the Srikanth Bolla biopic, ‘Sri’ in the pipeline. (IANS)