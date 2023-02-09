Bollywood Roundup: Shahid Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Yami Gautam, and more…

- Advertisement -

Shahid Kapoor: Vijay Sethupathi is very childlike and innocent

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his show ‘Farzi’, worked with south sensation Vijay Sethupathi for the first time and he shared that he found him to be extremely innocent.

Talking about Vijay, Shahid said on IMDb Original ‘Burning Questions’: “He is very childlike and innocent in the way he comes across. There is a lot of integrity to him as an actor, and he is also unpredictable as an actor. He’s a pure artist; you can just sense it when you work with him. That’s the biggest compliment you can give anybody. It was a pleasure working with him.”

With Farzi streaming in a few days from now, Shahid said, “I am very happy with the show. It takes away a lot of nervousness when you feel satisfied with what you’ve done. I feel very happy with the way it’s turned out and am excited to share it with people. It’s my first time on a digital platform, and I’m excited to see how people respond to that.”

Shahid made his debut in the Hindi film industry 20 years ago.

When asked how he deals with adversity, he shared some words of wisdom. “Adversity is challenging, but when you are challenged, you become a better version of yourself, so it’s an opportunity.” About his biggest challenge till date, he said, “People Management. I think it’s more challenging than what I do.”

On the one film he wants everyone to see, Shahid spoke about a classic. “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro is a film I’d want everyone to see. It had dad (Pankaj Kapur), Naseer uncle, Satish Kaushik ji and some fantastic actors. I don’t know how many people have seen it. It even had Vidhu Vinod Chopra as an actor.”

“They were all a bunch of friends who came together and made it. Kundan Shah directed it. It’s one of the funniest films I have seen. It can make me laugh anytime. If you want to have a fun time, just watch it, it’s great!”

He also revealed that ‘Dunki’ is the movie he is looking forward to watching in 2023, as it brings together Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani.

Sonu Sood on temple built in his honour: I don’t deserve so much

Mumbai– Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood feels very honoured and has expressed his gratitude after he got to know about another temple being made in his honour at the borders of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

A video shared by Viral Bhayani, a celebrity paparazzi, showed a statue of Sonu Sood with a banner in the back which had “Real Hero Of India Sonu Sood Temple”.

IANS reached out to Sonu and spoke about the love coming his way and about the temple being made in his honour.

He told IANS: “So yea just got to know about another temple that is made in the borders of Andhra and Telangana. This is the fourth temple you know that they have made in Telangana, Andhra and one in Chennai.

“I feel really humbled you know I have no words to say anything… you know I really feel full of gratitude that people show and shower so much love but also I want to say… you know I totally don’t deserve so much.

He added that it is just “prayers of a lot of people who made this happen.”

“I used to always read all these stories or the books and sometimes on the news that people used to shower so much love… never know that I would be given so much love, I just want to thank every single individual and they are making temples on me they rather make some schools and hospitals that can give education to people and cure the needy.”

On the Bollywood front, Sonu will next be seen in ‘Fateh’, which is inspired by real-life incidents and will feature high-octane action sequences.

The action-thriller is helmed by Abhinandan Gupta, who earlier worked as an assistant director in films such as ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Shamshera’.

Yami prepped for her ‘Lost’ by talking to crime journalists

Mumbai– Yami Gautam Dhar, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming streaming film ‘Lost’, met real life crime journalists during the course of the film’s shooting in which she essays the role of a crime reporter in hot pursuit of a story.

The actress told IANS, “I didn’t meet any crime journalists prior to the shooting but yes, I did meet them while we were shooting, and they were very senior. They were very kind.”

“It was a pleasure meeting them because if they hadn’t told me who they were, I would never know their significant body of work. I wouldn’t have known their background. They were extremely warm. They watched us shoot and perform. That’s all about it, there was no particular journalist that I had in mind while preparing for the role”.

The actress also shared why she feels that cinema is one of the most respected professions in the world.

She said, “Cinema has a large influence on people, which is why it is considered one of the most loved and respected professions in the world. It manages to evoke a beautiful bag of emotions within you. It has the capacity to entertain and engage you as an audience and that’s what I call success. I am hoping ‘Lost’ can give the audience that kind of experience.”

‘Lost’ is set to drop on OTT platform ZEE5 on February 16.

Kiara, Sidharth’s note for wedding guests is all about making ‘memories’

Mumbai– A note from newly-weds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani for their wedding guests has gone viral on social media and it talks about making memories with them after the party.

In the note, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani penned: “Thank you so much for sharing in the joy of our wedding day. We are so fortunate to have such wonderful family and friends in our lives who have travelled from near and far to celebrate here with us.”

“Please drink, dance and make memories with us tonight as our first evening as a married couple. With Love, Kiara & Sid.”

They also gave a coin with the couple’s initials, S and K, engraved.

The ‘Shershaah’ actors are now all set to host a reception in Delhi on February 9 for their family members and friends in the national capital. It will be followed up by a reception party in Mumbai for their friends in the industry.

SRK’s ‘Pathaan’ is the first film ever to shut down Burj Khalifa boulevard

Mumbai– The brutal battle that superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s character Pathaan has with John Abraham’s, the anti-hero Jim in Dubai was possible because the entire Burj Khalifa boulevard was shut down for the first time ever for any film in the world.

Director Siddharth Anand reveals, “The toughest action to execute in Pathaan – one is on top of a moving train, one is mid-air with planes, one is in Dubai which takes place in the boulevard around the Burj Khalifa which no Hollywood film has been able to do this.”

“To shoot this sequence in Dubai, it just looked impossible. But the Dubai police and the authorities made it happen for us.”

He adds, “My friends, who live at the Boulevard, came and told me that they got circulars saying on this day between this time, you will not be able to access the boulevard so please plan your days. And they were amazed that – oh my god… that’s for my film!”

Siddharth further states, “I said I can’t believe it and this wouldn’t have been possible if they had not agreed to our vision and supported us wholeheartedly. So I want to thank the Dubai police and the authorities in Dubai.”

‘Pathaan’ released on January 25. It also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

‘Middle Class Love’ actress Kavya Thapar to play Shahid’s love interest in ‘Farzi’

Mumbai– ‘Middle Class Love’ actress Kavya Thapar will be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in the series ‘Farzi’. She shares details about her role and the weightage that it adds to the entire narrative of the series.

Talking about her character, Kavya spills: “I play the part of Ananya who is Shahid Kapoor’s girlfriend in the show. Her character is an integral part of the story as she is this rich, obnoxious woman who doesn’t accept her boyfriend’s financial status publicly.”

“That somewhere influences Sunny (Shahid’s character) and his future actions. I have an introductory part in season 1, but in season 2 my character will be developed further.”

Sharing about working with Bollywood’s chocolate boy Shahid Kapoor, she further adds, “It was amazing to get a chance to work with Shahid Kapoor. He is a natural actor obviously and has a charm that you can’t deny.”

Created and directed by Raj and DK, Farzi was shot in the beautiful city of Goa.

The series has also been written by Sita R Menon and Suman Kumara and produced by D2R Films. The series will premiere from February 10. (IANS)