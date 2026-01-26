Bollywood Roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Shah Rukh Khan Says ‘Proud to Be Indian’ on Republic Day, Hypes ‘King’

MUMBAI, Maharashtra — Shah Rukh Khan marked India’s 77th Republic Day by calling himself “proud to be Indian” and celebrating the country’s unity in diversity.

“Proud to be Indian – our country teaches us there is strength and unity in diversity. Happy Republic Day to all of us. Jai Hind and love to all…(sic),” the actor wrote on social media.

The post came as film stars across the industry shared patriotic messages to mark the national holiday.

Khan also stirred excitement among fans by confirming that his next film, “King,” directed by Siddharth Anand, will release in theaters on December 24, 2026. The announcement teased a dark, intense avatar with the line, “This Christmas, fear wears the crown.”

Sharing the date, Khan wrote, “#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas. #ItsKingTime #KingDateAnnouncement”.

Early previews show the superstar as a ruthless mercenary known simply as “KING,” setting up another larger-than-life turn on the big screen.

Rani Mukerji Calls Vande Mataram Puraskar a “Homecoming” as She Marks 30 Years in Cinema

MUMBAI, Maharashtra — Rani Mukerji said she accepted the Vande Mataram Puraskar with a renewed sense of responsibility after being honored with the West Bengal Governor’s Award of Excellence in a milestone year of her career.

Calling the recognition deeply emotional, the National Award-winning actor said the honor felt like “a warm hug from West Bengal,” as she completed 30 years in Indian cinema.

“Winning the Governor’s Award of Excellence, the Vande Mataram Puraskar – on my 30th year in cinema feels incredibly humbling,” Mukerji said, adding that while much of her career unfolded in Hindi films, her roots have “always been deeply, unmistakably Bengali.”

She credited her upbringing for shaping her values, discipline, and love for art and storytelling, and paid special tribute to her parents for teaching her grace, resilience, and quiet strength. Reflecting on Bengal’s cultural legacy, she said being recognized by the land of thinkers, poets, and artists was a privilege she would carry with humility.

“I accept this honour with gratitude, with pride, and with a renewed sense of responsibility,” she said, pledging to continue contributing to Indian cinema with sincerity.

Mukerji is also celebrating three decades in the industry with the upcoming release of “Mardaani 3,” directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, which is set to hit theaters on January 30, 2026.

Salman Khan’s Republic Day Message for Kids: Love Your Maatrubhumi

MUMBAI, Maharashtra — Salman Khan marked Republic Day with a heartfelt message for what he called “chota chota nanna munna desh bhakts,” urging young patriots to love their Maatrubhumi.

The Bollywood star shared an adorable video featuring himself with his niece Ayat and nephew Ahil, showing the trio lying on the floor at home while listening to the patriotic song “Maatrubhumi.”

“This is for all the chota chota nanna munna desh bhakts and patriots. Happy Republic Day love your Maatrubhumi… Jai Hind,” Salman wrote while sharing the clip.

The song is from Salman’s upcoming film “Battle of Galwan” and plays a central emotional role in the movie. The video delighted fans as Ayat and Ahil reacted excitedly to seeing their real-life friends Azai and Ivaar appear in the visuals.

“Maatrubhumi” is the first song released from the film and features Salman Khan as an Indian Army officer alongside Chitrangada Singh, portraying a family set against the backdrop of the Galwan conflict. The song blends intimate family moments with stark scenes of duty and sacrifice.

Written by Sameer Anjaan and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, the track sets the patriotic tone for “Battle of Galwan,” which is produced by Salma Khan and directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Parineeti Chopra Shares Her ‘Mom Survival Kit’ Two Months Into Motherhood

MUMBAI, Maharashtra — Actress Parineeti Chopra offered a relatable peek into new-mom life by sharing what she called her “mom survival kit” just two months after embracing motherhood.

The actor posted a close-up photo of a freshly brewed cup of coffee topped with heart-shaped latte art, captioning it simply, “Mom survival kit.”

Parineeti, who became a mother in October, has also been speaking openly about mindfulness and mental well-being. In a recent video, she stressed the importance of starting the day without immediately reaching for the phone.

“If your mind is positive, your body follows it,” she said, adding that scrolling first thing in the morning can leave the mind “almost numb” and disrupt the entire day.

She shared that she prefers quiet mornings, listening to music or nature, and chanting prayers to stay calm and centered. “That’s how I like to start my day,” she said, explaining that a positive mindset helps control reactions to whatever comes next.

Reflecting on personal growth, Parineeti said mindset, health, fitness, and mental well-being have become her top priorities as she grows older, noting that understanding what she wants and needs now shapes how she lives each day.

Alia Bhatt Shows Off Daughter Raha’s Handmade Tricolor on Republic Day MUMBAI, Maharashtra — Alia Bhatt marked Republic Day with a sweet, personal touch by sharing a handmade Indian flag created by her daughter, Raha Kapoor. The actor posted a photo of the tricolor on her Instagram Stories, wishing fans a “Happy Republic Day” and letting her little one’s artwork take center stage. As the nation celebrated its 77th Republic Day, several film stars also took to social media to share patriotic messages. Kamal Haasan reflected on the strength of India’s Constitution and democratic spirit, while Akshay Kumar urged citizens to say with pride that they are Indians. Suniel Shetty highlighted the responsibility that comes with freedom, and Chiranjeevi called for unity in building a stronger India. Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Hrithik Roshan, and many others also joined in with Republic Day wishes. Alia, who married actor Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022, welcomed daughter Raha later that year, and has often shared glimpses of motherhood with fans. (Source: IANS)