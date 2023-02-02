Bollywood Roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Hansal Mehta, Sidharth Malhotra, and more…

- Advertisement -

No stopping ‘Pathaan’ as it rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

Mumbai — Siddharth Anand’s directorial ‘Pathaan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone has achieved another milestone as the film minted Rs 667 crore gross worldwide in just eight days.

‘Pathaan’, which released on January 25, on its eighth day, registered Rs. 18.25 crore nett in India (Hindi – Rs. 17.50 crore, All Dubbed versions – Rs. 0.75 crore).

In eight days, ‘Pathaan’ has recorded $30.60 million (Rs. 250 crore) in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at Rs. 348.50 (Hindi – Rs. 336 crore, dubbed – Rs. 12.50 crore)

‘Pathaan’ is the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe, which also includes ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘War’.

Hansal Mehta’s ‘Faraaz’ to be released on 100 screens across India

Mumbai– Filmmaker Hansal Mehta directorial, ‘Faraaz’, a real life hostage drama, will be released in select 100 screens across the country.

Producer Anubhav Sinha says it is a special film, and wants people to be a part of the premium show experience across India.

Sinha shares, “‘Faraaz’ is a story that needs to be experienced on the big screen. We want this film to reach its right audience and hence we decided to have a premium release in select screens.”

“It is a special film and we want people to be a part of the premium show experience across India.

“The way that people consume content has evolved a lot over the last few years, be it watching movies at home on OTT or going to the theatre to watch a film. It’s important for us as filmmakers and producers to adapt to how the audience behaviour has changed and hence we decided to release Faraaz in select screens.”

Based on the real-life terrorist attack that ravaged a Dhaka cafe, ‘Faraaz’ is an untold heroic tale about a young boy who stood tall in the darkest times.

‘Faraaz’ is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anubhav Sinha, Sakshi Bhatt, Sahil Saigal, and Mazahir Mandsaurwala. The film is jointly produced by T-Series and Benaras Media works in association with Mahana Films.

The film stars Zahan Kapoor, Aditya Rawal, Juhi Babbar, Aamir Ali, Sachin Lalwani, Pallak Lalwani, and Reshham Sahaani in the cast. ‘Faraaz’ is all set to release on February 3.

Kiara-Sidharth Jaisalmer wedding details shared by paparazzo

Mumbai– A Mumbai-based renowned paparazzo has said that his team will be covering Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding in Jaisalmer from February 4-6.

Viral Bhayani shared a post on Instagram that his team is leaving for the wedding, which will reportedly take place at the luxurious Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

He wrote, “We are heading to Jaisalmer to cover Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding. We will land tomorrow and then take a jeep to Jaisalmer.”

“One team will have to wait at Jodhpur airport in case guests are not taking chartered flights direct to Jaisalmer. We are not sure what we are going to get, but we will brace the cold weather and try our best.”

The paparazzi said that “most images normally get uploaded by the stars, we just wait and watch. February 4-6 is when the wedding will take place at Suryagarh Palace.”

Sidharth and Kiara, who are often seen together, have been dating since 2021 since their film ‘Shershaah’, however both have neither confirmed or denied reports about their relationship.

‘Indian Idol 13’: Kriti Sanon likens contestant’s voice to Lata Mangeshkar’s

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon told ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Sonakshi Kar that her voice resembles with late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s when she sings.

The Saturday episode of the singing reality show will be welcoming the cast of, ‘Shehzada’ – Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon for the ‘Girls vs Boys’ special episode.

While Kartik will support the ‘Boys’ team, Kriti will root for the ‘Girls’ team.

To make the competition even more playful and interesting, the contestant who gives their best performance will be given the ‘Shehzada Crown’ by the celebrity guests.

One of the forerunners in the bid to win this crown was contestant Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata who will be paired with ‘Wadali ki Shaan,’ Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar. Her melodious performance on the song, ‘Beeti Na Bitai Raina’ from the 1972 film ‘Parichay’ was appreciated.

Complimenting her, judge Vishal Dadlani says, “Sonakshi you sang the song really well and you’re such a huge devotee of Lata Mangeshkar Ji, it reflects in your voice.”

An impressed Kriti adds, “I was lost in your performance! It was so amazing… you have a very sweet voice and just how Vishal sir mentioned, you sound like Lata Ji when you sing. Superb!”

Shilpa recounts her fights with Shamita because she didn’t share clothes

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty shared a candid birthday post for her younger sister Shamita Shetty, who turned 44 on Thursday.

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared a reel for her sister featuring their pictures together.

Shilpa captioned the clip: “From sharing a box of chocolates and NOT wanting to share clothes..From being each other’s agony aunts to pulling each other’s hair out. To… NOW becoming an inseparable pair. I love you to the moon and back….”

“HAPPPYYYYY BIRTHDAAAAYYYYY, my darling Tunki! Wishing you only all the choicest blessings the universe has to offer and great health above all. @shamitashetty_official.”

Shilpa was last seen on the silver screen in ‘Nikkamma’. Shamita made her film debut with 2000 film ‘Mohabbatein’, she was last seen in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

‘Real couple’ Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia to pair up for 1st time on screen

Mumbai– Bollywood couple Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia will be seen pairing up on screen for the first time.

The couple is coming together for a comedy-drama which is penned by popular author Chetan Bhagat. The shoot for the film has already culminated and was shot in Mumbai.

Angad will be playing the character of Raghavan Rao and Neha plays the role of his wife, Savi. The story revolves around a married couple during the times of Covid lockdowns.

A source reveals, “It’s a funny story based on a couple and their shared relationship living together during the Covid lockdown. It’s an exciting proposition as the duo are social media goals when it comes to being the adorable couple they’re and the casting was done keeping their natural chemistry in mind.”

“This is the first time Neha and Angad are paired opposite to each other and the project has recently been completed.” (IANS)