Bollywood Roundup: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Saiyami Kher, Divya Dutta, and more…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pictures of bruised hands from ‘Citadel’ shoot

Mumbai– Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who swayed the nation with “Oo Antava”, suffered an injury while shooting for the Indian adaptation of “Citadel”.

The actress took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and shared a picture of her bruised hands after shooting for some action sequences. She captioned her post “perks of action”.

Earlier, the actress had also shared a video in which she can be seen practising action sequences with stunt performer and action director Yannick Ben. She could be seen preparing for the action shoot in Nainital.

Helmed by “The Family Man” creators Raj and DK, “Citadel” is the Indian counterpart of the larger international series of the same name which has been originally created by the director duo, Russo Brothers. The global version of the series stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the first glimpse of the web series Citadel. She captioned the photos, “First look at @citadelonprime.” Samantha, who is a part of the Indian version of the show, took to the comments section and wrote, “Yassss”.

Meanwhile, Samantha is waiting for the release of her highly anticipated mythological film “Shaakuntalam”. The film was scheduled to be released this month, on February 17 but got postponed.

Saiyami Kher: ‘Ghoomer’ opened my eyes in a way I never thought could happen

Mumbai– Actress Saiyami Kher will be seen playing the role of a para-athlete, a cricket prodigy in R.Balki’s ‘Ghoomer’ which is a sports drama. The actress said that it is not at all an easy role for her as although she grew up playing cricket, in this film, she has to portray a character with a disability.

Saiyami said: “I play the role of a left-handed bowler in ‘Ghoomer’ and, for me, in real life, I am a right-handed player. I could never actually step into the shoes of a real-life para-athlete, but even the small hurdles I had to overcome being an athlete myself, reminded me of things we take for granted.”

The actress, who worked in ‘Mirzya’, ‘Unpaused’, ‘Special OPS’ and ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’, shared further how she prepared herself for playing this character on-screen physically and mentally. She said that essaying this role challenged her not only physically but also mentally. The plot of this film is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his other hand was seriously injured.

She added: “Preparing and filming for ‘Ghoomer’ opened my eyes in a way that I never thought would happen. It was a physically and emotionally challenging time, but my struggles were minuscule when compared to those heroes who make our country proud by participating in so many sports as para-athletes”.

‘Ghoomer’ stars AAbhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.Abhishek plays Saiyami’s coach and Angad Bedi plays her love interest in the movie. The film, which is currently in the post-production stage, is co-written by Balki, along with Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani.

Divya Dutta says women have to be more vocal about mental health issues

Mumbai– Actress Divya Dutta has opened up about mental health issues and dealing with depression.

She revealed how tough it was for her to come out of it and also emphasised that women need to be more vocal about these issues.

Divya said: “I have been through depression and came out of it. But everyone cannot do it. People should know that it’s perfectly ok to talk about it. Don’t try to suppress it. If someone appears depressed, give them an ear. Listen to them. Depression is not madness. Mental health issues are to be looked at as an illness and treated as one.”

The actress believes that it’s time women become more vocal about their issues.

She asserted that mental health problems do not translate into madness. Hence, they need to be explained and the myths need to be broken.

“The most important and yet less spoken topic is mental health. So many women suffer but don’t dare to speak about it. I am glad that we are talking about it now. Looking forward to celebrating Women’s Day (March 8) with other women who are dedicated towards a better society and opportunities,” Divya said.

Divya debuted in the film industry with the movie ‘Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna’ in 1994.

She also acted in ‘Veer-Zaara’, ‘Welcome to Sajjanpur’, ‘Delhi-6’, ‘Stanley Ka Dabba’, ‘Heroine’, ‘Bhaag Milkha Singh’, among others.

Rasika Dugal on ‘The Broken Table’: There’s a wide audience for short films

Mumbai– Actress Rasika Dugal is known for her performance in a number of TV shows, web series, and films. Now she is seen starring in a short film ‘The Broken Table’ also featuring Naseeruddin Shah, who is playing Giri, a person suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, to whom Rasika plays a caregiver and a budding psychologist.

The ‘Mirzapur’ actor said: “I am delighted that this simple yet unusual story about love and acceptance is resonating with people. I am always intrigued by the precision required for storytelling in the short film format. And I am happy that there is a wide audience for short films who are noticing and appreciating the nuances of this kind of storytelling.”

Rasika was seen in TV shows such as ‘Upanishad Ganga’, ‘Kismat’, ‘Devlok with Devdutt Pattanaik’. She also acted in movies like ‘Anwar’, ‘Bombay Talkies’, ‘Hijack’, ‘Aurangzeb’, and ‘Lust Stories’, among others.

About her experience working with Naseeruddin Shah, she said: “Collaborating with Naseer Sahab again was a wonderful experience, every moment with him on set is a masterclass. His commitment to the work never ceases to amaze me and brings out the best in me as an actor.”

Rasika will be seen in 6 different projects this year, Supernatural Horror ‘Adhura’, black comedy thriller ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’, dramedy ‘Little Thomas’, and the action-crime thriller ‘Mirzapur 3’.

Rani Mukerji compares ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’ trailer with ‘Black’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, who is receiving a lot of appreciation for the trailer of her upcoming film ‘Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway’ is chuffed with the response and has compared it to the appreciation that she received 18 years ago for her film ‘Black’.

The trailer of ‘Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway’ shows the struggle of a mother against an organised racket in Norway which takes children away from their biological parents and hands them over to foster parents for money.

Overwhelmed by the reactions, Rani said: “The reactions to the trailer have been too special and overwhelming, to say the least… I’m very humbled seeing the love pouring in from the world over, from my fans, people who have watched the trailer on social media, my own industry colleagues, friends, and family.”

She further said: “In my entire career, this is probably the first time I am witnessing so much love and emotion of this kind for my work!! The last I remember this had happened was during Black! Very rarely do we get to see such unanimous reactions for a trailer. To see people get teary-eyed and cry after seeing the trailer of a film is again never heard of before.”

The actress feels that the relatability to the ordeal of a mother has played a major role in widespread appreciation of the trailer. She continued: “Somewhere they are connecting to the helplessness of a mother and are getting angered by the injustice. I am witnessing these kinds of reactions for the very first time. It baffles them that it’s a true story.”

“I am really happy and hopeful that if the trailer can move them to this degree, they will definitely be moved to see Debika’s cathartic journey in the film. So keeping my fingers crossed for the 17th of March as the film hits the theatre. It needs all the love from everyone everywhere, so hoping and praying it finds its audience in large numbers,” she added.

The film, produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, has been helmed by Ashima Chibber, and is slated to release in theatres on March 17.

Priyanka Chopra plays an elite spy with no past memory in ‘Citadel’ first-look

Mumbai– The first-look images of the upcoming action-spy thriller series ‘Citadel’ were unveiled recently and they show Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a deadly gun-toting avatar which she balances by setting the mercury on fire with her look. Her character is revealed to be an elite spy, Nadia Sinh in the show directed by Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo.

‘Citadel’ tells the story of the eponymous independent global spy agency which gets destroyed by operatives of Manticore as the former was tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people. Manticore is a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows.

With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They continue to be hidden from the world, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.

Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

The series also stars Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Moller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje and Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy.

‘Citadel’ has been executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes for AGBO, Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg for Midnight Radio, Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer.

The series will premiere on Prime Video on April 28, with two episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

‘Citadel’ and its subsequent series traverse the globe with interconnected stories. Each Citadel series is locally created, produced, and filmed in-region, and stars top talent, forming a distinct global franchise. Series are already underway in Italy and India, respectively, starring Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. (IANS)