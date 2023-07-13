Bollywood Roundup: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shah Rukh Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

It’s a ‘special day’ for Samantha as she wraps ‘Citadel’ shoot

Mumbai– Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who reportedly will be going on a year-long break from work to take care of her health, has wrapped up shooting for the Indian adaptation of ‘Citadel’.

Samantha took to Instagram to announce the shoot wrap along with a selfie.

The Indian adaptation is directed by Raj and DK. It also stars Varun Dhawan and Sikander Kher.

Samantha on her Instagram stories posted selfie as she smiled at the camera and captioned it: “13th of July will always be a special special day. And it’s a wrap on #CitadelIndia.”

The actress has been completing all her pending work. Just last week, Samantha concluded the shoot of her upcoming film, ‘Kushi’.

According to media reports, Samantha will be going on a break to take care of her autoimmune condition, myositis.

Aditya Roy Kapur stresses on importance of kindness in relationship

Mumbai– Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who has added fuel to his dating rumours with Ananya Panday with their pictures from vacation doing the rounds on social media, has talked about the importance of kindness in a relationship.

Aditya is featured in dating app Bumble’s new global campaign, titled Kindness is Sexy.

He emphasised on the importance of being empathetic and kind. “I think the heart of everything is being good to people around you and being good to people you are in a romantic relationship with”.

Speaking on the importance of kindness in relationships, he shared, “I think kindness can never go out of style. It’s one of the intrinsic things about being able to survive in society – the ability to get along with other people, be it in a romantic relationship or friendship or any other, and at its core, you need to be kind to everyone, especially in romantic relationships.”

He added: “Sometimes we just go along with certain behaviours because everyone else is doing it. But here’s the thing, just because everyone does it, doesn’t make it right. Kindness goes beyond just just being decent, it’s also vulnerability and empathy — all of which are so important to build healthy relationships. Now more than ever, it’s cool to be kind! And I think kindness is sexy and will always be.”

SRK has a hilarious response to troll asking if he buys his own film’s ticket

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his wit and humour, had his way dealing with a troll asking him if he buys his own film’s ticket. SRK on Thursday took to Twitter to treat his fans with a chat session, where he was seen answering several questions on his upcoming film ‘Jawan’. A user asked in Hindi: “Tum kya apni movie ki ticket khud hi khareed lete ho?” To which, SRK replied: “Tum kya apne kaam ki salary khud pay karte ho?” A fan asked SRK his definition of cinema, to which, he said: “To be able to entertain a large section of people with an iota of hoping to bring a change in people’s hearts for the good. #Jawan.” Talking about the preparation for ‘Jawan’, SRK told a fan: “I watched a lot of films of Atlee. Vijay sir. Allu Arjun ji. Rajni sir. Yash and loads of other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created. And yes then prepped for my own character too. #Jawan” Jawan is an action thriller film. It stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. Nani, Mrunal Thakur’s film titled ‘Hi Nanna’, to release on Dec 21 Mumbai– Actors Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s film, which was tentatively called ‘Nani 30’, has officially been christened ‘Hi Nanna’. The makers of the film on Thursday shared the teaser and made the announcement of the Telugu film. Nani took to Twitter and shared a glimpse of the film. He wrote along with it, “Hi Nani 30 is Hi Nanna (heart emoji). She (Mrunal) calls me that… Not the little one. Glimpse…” The teaser shows Kiara Khanna introducing her friend Yashna and her nanna to the viewers before the two finally meet each other. As it’s their first meeting, Kiara looks at Nani and he appears stunned. Mrunal shakes hands with him and says: “Hi nanna.” ‘Hi Nanna’ is directed by Shouryuv. The film is touted as a family entertainer and will have a pan-India release in five languages. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on December 21. Priyanka sends b’day wishes to Malala: ‘Be blessed with the best’ New Delhi– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has showered her birthday love on the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Pakistani global education activist and Hollywood producer Malala Yousafzai on her 26th birthday. Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a throwback smiling picture with Malala, and wrote, “Happy birthday @malala! May you be blessed with the best, always!” , with a pink heart emoji. Malala replied to PeeCee’s post with a blush face emoji. The young activist also penned a long note, remembering her first speech at the United Nations. “Today I’m in Nigeria celebrating my birthday with girls, a tradition I started 10 years ago. Since my first speech @unitednations after surviving being shot, I finished my high school and graduated from university. “I founded @MalalaFund and travelled to 31 countries to meet advocates like me who are fighting to improve access to girls’ education,” Malala wrote. She added: “We have seen achievements and setbacks, but we keep fighting. At 16 years old, I couldn’t imagine what the next decade would hold — for myself or girls like me. But I was hopeful because I saw the world waking up to the injustices we faced.” Malala concluded by saying: “Today I can see the future more clearly — because I have met our future leaders. Girls and young women, like the ones in this photo, understand the power of education — and they are working to open the school gates wide enough for every child to enter. “I know that if we match their determination, fund their work and follow their lead, we will see so much more progress in the next ten years.” (IANS)