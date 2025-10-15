Bollywood Roundup: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Rashmika Mandanna, and more…

- Advertisement -

Salman Khan Pays His Last Respects to Pankaj Dheer

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was among the many who turned up to bid farewell to veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, who passed away at 68 after battling cancer.

Salman arrived at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, dressed simply in an olive-green shirt, appearing somber as he offered condolences to the family. Dheer, remembered for his iconic role as Karna in the TV epic ‘Mahabharat’, had worked with Salman in ‘Sanam Bewafa’ and ‘Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge’. His son, actor Nikitin Dheer, also shared screen space with Salman in ‘Ready’ and ‘Dabangg 2’.

Other industry figures, including Mukesh Rishi, were seen at the cremation. Arjun Feroz Khan, Dheer’s ‘Mahabharat’ co-star, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, writing, “Gentleman!!! Bids goodbye… will miss you PD. Stay blessed.”

CINTAA mourned the loss of its former General Secretary and CAWT Chairman, calling him “a respected member of our fraternity whose invaluable contributions will always be remembered.”

Akshay Kumar Mourns His Guru Madhumati’s Passing

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar paid a heartfelt tribute to his dance guru and veteran actress Madhumati, who passed away at 87.

Sharing two nostalgic photos on social media, Akshay wrote, “My first and forever guru, everything I know about dance I learnt at your feet, Madhumati ji. Har ada, har expression mein aapki yaad hamesha saath rahi ki. Om Shanti.”

The pictures showed a young Akshay alongside his beloved teacher during his early dance days, long before fame found him.

Born in 1938, Madhumati was celebrated for her grace and expressive dance style, often compared to Bollywood icon Helen. She appeared in classics like Railway Platform, Bhagun, and Sharabi Aparadi Kaun, and taught countless students over decades.

Actor Vindu Dara Singh also remembered her, calling her “our teacher and guide… a beautiful life led.”

Before becoming a star, Akshay trained under Madhumati while working as a martial arts instructor, honing the skills that would later define his career.

Rashmika Mandanna Gives Up Desserts as ‘Thamma’ Promotions Kick Off

Mumbai– Rashmika Mandanna is back on the promotional trail for her upcoming supernatural drama Thamma—but with one big sacrifice: desserts.

The Pushpa star shared a playful video on Instagram, scrolling through her photos with mock frustration before announcing, “It’s time to finally share this journey with you… promotions have begun!! I’m sooo excited and a little nervous, but mostly I can’t wait to meet you guys and feel all the love again.”

Then came the bittersweet part. “Alsooo… the time when we say bye to desserts and all things yum begins,” she joked, adding crying and cheesecake emojis for effect.

Rashmika also spilled details about the film’s dance number Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi, revealing it was a last-minute idea. “We were at this stunning location and our director suddenly went, ‘why don’t we shoot a song here?’ And I was like, why not! We wrapped it in just 3-4 days—and the result totally surprised us,” she said.

Shehnaaz Gill Says She Could Never Have Said No to ‘Ikk Kudi’

Mumbai– Actress and Bigg Boss 13 favorite Shehnaaz Gill is stepping into a new role—as producer—for her upcoming family comedy drama Ikk Kudi.

“Ikk Kudi is my first film as a producer, and I’m overjoyed to bankroll a female-centric story about a young woman and the challenges she faces around marriage,” Shehnaaz said. “To pick a strong narrative that thrives on a strong message is something that makes me feel proud, and I wouldn’t have ever said ‘no’ to Ikk Kudi.’”

The film, packed with love, warmth, and twists, is slated for release on October 31, 2025. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron and produced under Dharma Productions, it features Gurjazz, Juss, Nirmal Rishi, and Harby Sangha among others.

Shehnaaz, last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, rose to fame after Bigg Boss 13 and has since starred in hits like Honsla Rakh, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Thank You for Coming.

Soha Ali Khan Turns Potholes Into a Runway in Pre-Diwali Post

Mumbai– Actress Soha Ali Khan brought humor and glam to the pre-Diwali season with a viral post that read, “When life gives you potholes, make it your runway.”

Dressed in a floral lehenga with a sheer dupatta, Soha struck poses in front of a backhoe loader on a Mumbai street before heading to a Diwali bash. “Ah, the season of fireworks and roadworks,” she joked in her caption.

Earlier, the actress shared a tongue-in-cheek workout video, cleaning mirrors and mopping the gym floor while exercising. “Just a little pre-Diwali spring cleaning at the gym… who needs a hoover when you have this range of motion?” she quipped.

Fresh off celebrating her 47th birthday, Soha—known for Rang De Basanti, Khoya Khoya Chand, and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns—recently made her film comeback with the 2025 horror flick Chhorii 2.

Priyanka Chopra Shows Off Adorable Gifts for Daughter Malti: ‘Mama’s Coming Home’

Mumbai– Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a heartwarming glimpse of her airport haul for daughter Malti Marie, proving that even while globe-trotting, she’s a doting mom first.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka showed a trolley piled high with gifts, including a pink-and-blue toy bag, captioning it, “Ummmmm. Mama’s coming home, anyone relate?”

Earlier, she posted a sleepy selfie from her flight, writing, “My resident bedroom, the plane. London bound, see you soon,” followed by a clip where she joked, “I should be sleeping. But of course I am not.”

The actress revealed she’s heading to London to host a Diwali bash with friends.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, and will next star alongside Mahesh Babu in SSMB29, as well as in Krrish 4 and the pirate adventure The Bluff.

Sunny Leone Celebrates Daughter Nisha’s 10th Birthday with Sweet Family Post

Mumbai– Actress Sunny Leone marked her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber’s 10th birthday with a touching tribute, calling her “a bright shining star sent from heaven.”

Sharing adorable family photos on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “Happy 10th birthday. I love you so so much. You’re a bright shining star sent from heaven. We all are so proud of you.” The pictures showed Sunny, her husband Daniel Weber, and their twins Noah and Asher celebrating at home as Nisha, wearing a pink “Birthday Girl” sash, beamed while cutting her cake.

Fans and celebs quickly flooded the comments with birthday wishes for the little girl. Nisha, adopted by Sunny and Daniel in 2017 from an orphanage in Latur, Maharashtra, became their first child before the couple welcomed twins via surrogacy a year later.

Sunny has often spoken about the emotional journey to parenthood, describing her instant bond with Nisha: “I saw her for the first time and knew — that’s my baby.”

Preity Zinta Jokes About Being a ‘Third Wheel’ on Bobby Deol’s Honeymoon

Mumbai– Preity Zinta took fans on a nostalgic trip as she revealed she once “third-wheeled” on Bobby Deol and wife Tanya’s honeymoon during the shoot of Soldier in Australia.

Sharing the story on Instagram after reuniting with the couple at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, Preity wrote, “From the first time Tanya and Bobby met (yes, at a Diwali party!) to the Soldier shoot, which was also their honeymoon—and I was there as the third wheel—they entertained wholeheartedly.”

Preity gushed about their long friendship, saying, “Time has flown, but my love for them has only grown. They’re the sweetest couple, and meeting them again brought back the fondest memories.”

At the star-studded bash, Preity stunned in a white and gold salwar suit, while Bobby looked sharp in a cream kurta and Tanya glowed in a pastel lehenga. The actress also thanked Manish Malhotra for “the most fun night in a very long time.” (Source: IANS)