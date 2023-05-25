Bollywood Roundup: Raveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Amyra Dastur, and more…

- Advertisement -

Meet the Randhawas & Chatterjees of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’

Mumbai– After unveiling the first-look poster for Raveer Singh as Rocky and Alia Bhatt as Rani, the makers of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ have released the first-look posters featuring the Randhawa and Chatterjee families.

In the movie, Ranveer Singh (Rocky) is from the Randhawa clan, a loud Punjabi family that also includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, and more.

Alia Bhatt as Rani hails from the Chatterjee clan, which is smart and understated, and includes Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhary, Churni Ganguly and Anant Mahadevan.

Sharing the posters on social media, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions tweeted: “Do alag parivaar, ek bada dhamaka! Meet the Randhawas & the Chatterjees. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year. In cinemas 28th July, 2023.”

The film also features Sara Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Rohit Singh, Kaustubh Mani Mishra and Kartik Aaryan in cameo appearances.

Directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy, the film, scheduled to be released on July 28, has Prituam helming the music and Manush Nandun overseeing the cinematography.

When Amyra broke her character during ‘Kya Loge Tum’ shoot because of Akshay!

Mumbai– Actress Amyra Dastur, who recently featured in the music video of the single ‘Kya Loge Tum’ alongside Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, shared that she unknowingly broke her character as she was floored by Akshay’s performance during the shoot of the song.

In the song, Amyra plays the character of a woman who is caught cheating on Akshay’s character of a singer.

Recollecting the incident, Amyra told IANS: “I remember when there’s part when everybody gets up and starts clapping and I was so enamoured by sir’s performance even I started getting up and clapping and our director was like, ‘No no Amyra, you have to be sad, you have to cry, you don’t clap, he is talking about leaving you’. Everybody started laughing. All in all it was a wonderful shoot and even though I was basically crying throughout the song I still had a lot of fun shooting it and ya, I really look forward to part 2.”

She further mentioned: “Usually when it comes to songs you see the heroine charming the hero or trying to lure the hero in or romanticising the hero, but here it’s actually the hero’s putting in all the work and all the efforts and he is calling out the heroine. That’s what I really liked about it.”

The actress also said that she loves heartbreak songs. She told IANS: “The fact that BPraak was singing it and Jaani composed it for me that’s a great combination because I genuinely think he is one of the best singers in India today. Then I found out that Akshay sir was going to be in the song and for me it’s just a wonderful opportunity to work with such talented and amazing people and each man in this song from BPraak sir to Akshay sir to Jaani sir (lyricist) to even Arvind sir – our director, they’re all leaders in their own fields so for me the opportunity to work with people of this calibre was too good to pass.”

“I have said before, for me the fact that it was a beautiful ‘Dard Naak’ song and where the girl is actually playing the villain, gave me an opportunity to also break away that sweet innocent image that you know I have and that people know me for. We shot the song in two days. The song was fully shot in Mumbai. I just remember I had so much fun shooting the song and I was in such awe watching Akshay sir perform as well because it’s not easy to perform in a room with so many people, get the lip sync right, do the dance step properly. So I think this time what I found really fun was the fact that the heroine actually had less work than the hero,” she added.

‘Kya Loge Tum’ is streaming on YouTube and across all major audio streaming platforms.

Shahid Kapoor to lead action thriller helmed by Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who received a lot of positive response for his streaming series ‘Farzi’, is set to headline an action thriller film directed by Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews, who is known for blockbusters like ‘Salute’ and ‘Kayamkulam Kochunni’.

The plot follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

Talking about the film, Shahid said: “It’s rare to find a subject that has action, thrill, drama and suspense all packed into one script and I am really looking forward to this. Rosshan Andrrews is a veteran filmmaker whose Malayalam filmography is spectacular. We have spent many months together now and it will be a pleasure to work with such a fantastic cinematic mind. I can’t wait to bring this exhilarating, entertaining and thrilling story to the masses.”

The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. Director Rosshan Andrrews said: “I am thrilled to make my Bollywood debut with this gripping story and work with such an incredible team of professionals. As a director, I aim to create an immersive cinematic experience that leaves audiences awed. I believe that this project has all the necessary elements to achieve that goal.”

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur is confident that it has all the elements that make an incredible film.

He said: “With two incredibly gifted artistes like Shahid and Rosshan coming together to bring to life a truly unique screenplay, I’m confident that we will deliver a film that will leave audiences mesmerised. Together with our partners Zee Studios, we eagerly look forward to presenting a spellbinding cinematic experience.”

The film is scheduled to go on floors in the second half of 2023 and will release in 2024.

When Naseeruddin Shah was Rasika Dugal’s teacher at FTII, Pune

Mumbai– Actress Rasika Dugal, who is known for her work in ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Delhi Crime’, has shared that veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is her guru. Rasika is an FTII alumni and was taught by Naseeruddin Shah at the institute.

The short film ‘The Miniaturist of Junagadh’ which sees Rasika and Naseeruddin Shah sharing the screen, recently clocked one year of its release and on the occasion, Rasika made the revelation.

Expressing gratitude Dugal said: “I am delighted by the warmth this beautiful short film has received through the year. It was a privilege to work alongside Naseer Saab, who was my teacher at FTII and has been a source of inspiration through all these years. This film holds a special place in my heart, and I am happy that it has reached a wider audience.”

Directed by Kaushal Oza, who was junior to Dugal at FTII, ‘The Miniaturist of Junagadh’ is set against the backdrop of 1947, and revolves around a secret surrounding a captivating miniature collection that a family is determined to preserve.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rasika has the third season of ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Delhi Crime’, the supernatural thriller ‘Adhura’, the sports drama series ‘Spike’, the black comedy thriller ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’, ‘Fairy Folk’ and ‘Little Thomas’ in the pipeline.

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ gets 7-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Mumbai– Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is back at the Cannes Film Festival with his film ‘Kennedy’ and has once again registered a resounding response like all his earlier films such as ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’, ‘Ugly’, ‘Bombay Talkies’ and the two-part gangster drama ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ that made it to the festival.

‘Kennedy’, which is a police noir film, received a 7-minute standing ovation at The Grand Lumiere Theatre where it was screened under the midnight screening section at 12:15 a.m. on Thursday (France local time).

‘Kennedy’ follows the story of an insomniac cop who dwells in different circumstances while looking for redemption. Kashyap was joined at the festival by his friend and frequent collaborator Vikramaditya Motwane and his actors Rahul Bhatt and Sunny Leone along with Shariq Patel, Ranjan Singh, Kabir Ahuja, Bhumika Tewari, Neeraj Joshi, Ashima Awasthi have joined the filmmaker at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Talking about the film screened at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Anurag Kashyap said: “It’s always special to show your film to the world at Cannes and it’s a lifetime moment to play at the Grand Theatre Lumiere. Kennedy is a very special film to me and extremely personal too. We have put our heart and soul into making this film. The 7-minute long standing ovation from the audience has made me full of gratitude. I am very grateful and excited at the same time.”

Talking about her Cannes debut, Sunny Leone said: “I am thrilled to make my Cannes debut with ‘Kennedy’ being screened here. It’s only a dream few actors get to live, and I take a lot of pride in being a part of such a prestigious event. I cannot wait to see how the global audience reacts.”

The music of the film is composed by Ashish Narula with Aamir Aziz and Boyblanck.

Rahul Bhatt said: “‘Kennedy’ is our labour of love. The film is exciting, it keeps you gripped. And as I, along with my team, enter the coveted red carpet of Cannes and show our film to the world, I am full of gratitude for everyone, especially Anurag, who made this possible.”

From adult performer to ‘Kennedy’ star: Sunny Leone says it began with ‘Bigg Boss’

Cannes– In a candid interview with ‘Deadline’ at Cannes, Sunny Leone talked about how one call from ‘Bigg Boss’ enabled her to transition from an adult film star of some 12 year’s standing (2001-13) to a mainstream film star with 30 projects behind her, walking the red carpet of the world’s most prestigious film festival.

In Cannes for the world premiere of Anurag Kashyap’s cop noir movie ‘Kennedy’ in the Midnight Section, Leone told ‘Deadline’ how ‘Bigg Boss’ executives relentlessly pursued her. They even sent the Canadian Indian actress a powerpoint presentation to convince her to come on board.

She remembered telling her then boyfriend, now husband, who urged her to commit: “‘You’re out of your mind — I’m not going to India, they’ll hate me.’ I’ve already gone through so much hate in that community.”

Sitting in Cannes, the actress recalled the hurdles she had to overcome to be on the show ‘Bigg Boss 5, 2011-12, with Sanjay Dutta and Salman Khan). “There were death threats and bomb threats,” Leone, who was the Penthouse Pet of the Month in 2003, said.

On being able to transcend her previous image, Leone told ‘Deadline’ that ‘Big Boss’ enabled her to build a humanity with viewers.

“I think people related to me — I was human, and not jumping on tables and doing all sorts of crazy stuff,” Leone said. “They related with me as a person, cooking, cleaning … that’s what they connected with. People connected with that girl on ‘Big Boss’ and disconnected with Sunny Leone from the adult entertainment industry.”

‘Kennedy’, Anurag Kashyap’s fifth film in Cannes, stars Rahul Bhat (previously seen in Kashyap’s ‘Ugly’ and ‘Dobaaraa’) as an insomniac ex-cop, who dwells in different circumstances looking for redemption. The ex-cop, who is presumed dead for a long time, operates secretly for the corrupt system. Leone plays a laughing femme fatale in his life, notes ‘Deadline’. (IANS)