Bollywood Roundup: Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and more…

Rani Mukerji on paying homage to motherhood with ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’

Mumbai– Actress Rani Mukerji spoke candidly about why the film ‘Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway’ speaks to her.

Rani in an exclusive BTS clip shared with IMDb, said: “The film resonates with one emotion which is the mother’s emotion. This movie is a reminder to all children in the world that there’s no greater emotion or relationship than with a mother. As a mother, I couldn’t place myself in Sagarika’s shoes because it is a painful thought to be separated from your child.

She added: “I can’t even imagine it. Animals too have a natural instinct with their children that if someone tries to take their children away, the mother will straightaway attack. It is the same with human mothers as well. If you try to do something with their child, they will not spare you.

“You forget to say thank you to your mothers and take them for granted. I am hoping after watching this film, a lot of sons and daughters will reach out to their mothers and give them tight hugs and kisses.”

‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ is directed by Ashima Chibber. It stars Rani Mukerji, Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh.

The film is the true story of an Indian couple, an adaptation based on the mother – Sagarika Chakraborty’s autobiography titled ‘The Journey of a Mother’, whose children were taken away from them by the Norwegian Childcare System (Barnevernet) in 2011.

Kareena reveals Jeh doesn’t eat until he hears ‘Naatu Naatu’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose streaming talk show ‘What Women Want’, released its fourth season on Friday, has revealed that her younger son Jehangir absolutely loves dancing to the Oscar winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’ and that he doesn’t eat unless the song is played for him.

The actress told IANS, “Jeh only eats his dinner when we play ‘Naatu Naatu’ and he wants the original version not the Hindi dub version of the song. The song touches a 2 year old’s heart, it shows that they have created something spectacular with the film and the song”.

With India bagging two Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards, it has brought a sense of pride for every Indian. Kareena feels proud to be a member of the fraternity that’s bringing accolades for the country on the international platform.

She said, “I’m very proud to see the audience watching more movies, be it Hindi films, regional films, parallel films or documentaries. People are taking Indian cinema a lot more seriously and as a member of the fraternity it fills my heart with so much pride and gratitude towards our audience”.

The fourth season of ‘What Women Want’ is available to stream on the YouTube channel of Mirchi Plus.

Ajay Devgn joins India vs Australia ODI telecast team to promote ‘Bholaa’