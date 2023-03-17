Bollywood Roundup: Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and more…

Rani Mukerji on paying homage to motherhood with ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’
Mumbai– Actress Rani Mukerji spoke candidly about why the film ‘Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway’ speaks to her.
Rani in an exclusive BTS clip shared with IMDb, said: “The film resonates with one emotion which is the mother’s emotion. This movie is a reminder to all children in the world that there’s no greater emotion or relationship than with a mother. As a mother, I couldn’t place myself in Sagarika’s shoes because it is a painful thought to be separated from your child.
She added: “I can’t even imagine it. Animals too have a natural instinct with their children that if someone tries to take their children away, the mother will straightaway attack. It is the same with human mothers as well. If you try to do something with their child, they will not spare you.
“You forget to say thank you to your mothers and take them for granted. I am hoping after watching this film, a lot of sons and daughters will reach out to their mothers and give them tight hugs and kisses.”
‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ is directed by Ashima Chibber. It stars Rani Mukerji, Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh.
The film is the true story of an Indian couple, an adaptation based on the mother – Sagarika Chakraborty’s autobiography titled ‘The Journey of a Mother’, whose children were taken away from them by the Norwegian Childcare System (Barnevernet) in 2011.
Kareena reveals Jeh doesn’t eat until he hears ‘Naatu Naatu’
Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose streaming talk show ‘What Women Want’, released its fourth season on Friday, has revealed that her younger son Jehangir absolutely loves dancing to the Oscar winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’ and that he doesn’t eat unless the song is played for him.
The actress told IANS, “Jeh only eats his dinner when we play ‘Naatu Naatu’ and he wants the original version not the Hindi dub version of the song. The song touches a 2 year old’s heart, it shows that they have created something spectacular with the film and the song”.
With India bagging two Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards, it has brought a sense of pride for every Indian. Kareena feels proud to be a member of the fraternity that’s bringing accolades for the country on the international platform.
She said, “I’m very proud to see the audience watching more movies, be it Hindi films, regional films, parallel films or documentaries. People are taking Indian cinema a lot more seriously and as a member of the fraternity it fills my heart with so much pride and gratitude towards our audience”.
The fourth season of ‘What Women Want’ is available to stream on the YouTube channel of Mirchi Plus.
Ajay Devgn joins India vs Australia ODI telecast team to promote ‘Bholaa’
With roughly two weeks to the film’s release, Ajay is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film and his attendance at the game is a testimony to that. Nothing moves India like its cricket and its cinema and when the two meet, the excitement goes beyond berserk.
This is the first ODI between the two nations that are known to be champions at the game. While India has earned the reputation of a team with an explosive line-up of batsmen, Australia commands equal proficiency in all its departments.
Talking about ‘Bholaa’, the film follows the story of a ‘Man on a Mission’ who will go above and beyond every limit to protect his daughter. It traces the life of a man who crosses all hurdles to reach his destination.
‘Bholaa’, which also stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, Makarand Deshpande and Vineet Kumar. The film will land in theatres on March 30, 2023.
Richa Chadha was pushed out of her comfort zone for ‘Heeramandi’
The actress said: “Sanjay sir is a visionary, magician, storyteller. I have never felt so stretched out of my comfort zone as a performer. So many times, I go on a set and the director tells me, ‘aap to kar hi logi (for you, this is a cakewalk), you were so great in this film, that film.”
However, she said that it’s not as easy as it looks because everyone keeps evolving.
She continued: “Honestly, I feel like saying that was 10 years ago, I am not the same person I was even one year ago. I have evolved, I have grown. I am a director’s actor, I love being pushed to my maximum potential. I like to be challenged till my throat is dry and I have nausea from nervousness. And hence, I loved working with Sanjay sir as he is so respectful of collaboration. He doesn’t suffer fools easily and has high standards.”
‘Heeramandi’ is her second project with Bhansali, the first one being ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ram Leela’, which has clocked almost a decade.
“I’d rather work with a taskmaster who holds himself to a high standard than a director who coddles me but makes a shit film. Being associated with SLB and his project in any capacity is always an honour. And I feel lucky that I got that chance twice, the first one being Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ram Leela. But Heeramandi will always be special place since it is one of many firsts. You will see,” she added.
‘Heeramandi’, set in pre-Independent India, is based on the life story of three generations of courtesans in Heeramandi district.
The series also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Sehgal and Manisha Koirala, and will release on Netflix. (IANS)