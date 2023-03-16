Bollywood Roundup: Rani Mukerji, Kangana, Suniel Shetty, and more…

Rani recalls how Aamir continued to shoot even after high fever for ‘Ghulam’
Mumbai– Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji remembered the shooting of the movie ‘Ghulam’ and how even after having high fever her co-star Aamir Khan continued to work without taking any break and this became an inspiration for her to give importance to work.
When Rani listened to ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Senjuti Das’s rendition of ‘Jadoo Hai Tera’ from Vikram Bhatt’s 1998 film ‘Ghulam’, she recollected her shooting days with Aamir in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.
Rani told Senjuti: “When you started singing the song from ‘Ghulam’, I had flashbacks because when I started filming for ‘Ghulam,’ I was only 17 years old. Aamir Khan, who is one of India’s biggest stars, was opposite me. I very well remember that we were shooting in Manali for the song and Aamir was down with a high fever. Around that time, I witnessed the dedication of an artist who continued to work even with a fever.”
She went on to say: “So for me as a newcomer, it was an admirable quality about my co-star, and following his footsteps, I kept growing in life. When it comes to work, there can be no excuses. Work is most important. I have also heard how independent you are, you also take care of your parents and you have come this far on your own. I pray that all your hard work gets fulfilled by winning the trophy.”
While appreciating the contestant for her range and the way she sang two different tracks ‘Jadoo Hai Tera’ from ‘Ghulam’ and ‘Aga Bai’ from her 2012 film, ‘Aiyyaa’ perfectly, Rani added: “I would only say that Senjuti, you have an excellent range in your voice. Both, ‘Jadoo Hai Tera’ and ‘Aga Bai’ are different in their own way, and I’d like to add that the composition of one song was done by Jatin-Lalit and the other by Amit Trivedi. Both the albums, ‘Ghulam’ and ‘Aiyyaa’ are my favorite albums.”
“But the way you started singing ‘Aga Bai’ which is a very difficult song is just amazing. I am very sure you are going to be a playback singer. You have a very strong and clear voice,” concluded Rani.
Kangana says Wikipedia is ‘hijacked by Leftists’ as info about her is wrong
Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut has claimed that the info-based website Wikipedia has been “totally hijacked by Leftists” as the information about her birthday and background is “warped”.
Kangana took to Instagram stories and said that her birthday falls on March 23 and not the given date on the website which states it is on March 20.
The actress wrote: “Wikipedia is totally hijacked by leftists, most of the information about me like my birthday or my height or background is totally wrong … no matter how much we try to rectify it, it’s warped again…”
She added: “Anyway many radio channels, fans clubs, and well wishers start to send birthday greetings on 20th March…”
On the work front, Kangana has just wrapped up shooting for ‘Chandramukhi 2’. She also has ‘Emergency’, ‘Tejas’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’ and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’
Suniel Shetty shakes a leg with Norwegian group on ‘Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum’
Quick Style took to Instagram, where they shared the video. In the clip, the group is seen dancing around in their signature hip-hop style and then Suniel is seen joining them in a white shirt paired with blue jeans.
“Felt like we have known him for years, Suniel Shetty,” the clip was captioned.
The track is from the 1995 film ‘Takkar’ and is originally picturised on Suniel and actress Sonali Bendre.
On the work front, Suniel is all set to share screen space with actors Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal for the third instalment of the ‘Hera Pheri’ franchise.
Quick Style, who are currently in India, had earlier gained the spotlight for dancing to Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Kala Chashma’ from their 2016 film ‘Baar Baar Dekho’.
Kunal Kemmu looks so much like his ‘Lootcase’ character in ‘Namo Hari’
Mumbai– The song “Namo Hari” from the upcoming streaming film “Kanjoos Makhichoos” was released on Thursday. “Namo Hari” is a devotional track and features a heavy use of Indian instruments. The video of the song showcases the ghats of Benaras.
Actor Kunal Kemmu, who plays the titular role in the movie, looks similar to the character that he played in “Lootcase” – another streaming movie. The makers chose to do a devotional number as a part of the film’s soundtrack because it goes beautifully with the story.
Talking about the song, singer Saaj Bhatt said, “Faith is entrenched in our culture and thus, we wanted a wholesome number. It is designed as a devotional song but it speaks to people across the board. Namo Hari is a track that’s most close to my heart. It’s a pure song and it has the ability to instantly resonate with anyone who hears it.”
The song has been composed and written by Shabbir Ahmed, and is a tribute to faith. It is available on SRE Music’s YouTube Channel. Shabbir Ahmed said, “This is amongst the most special songs of my career. I have grown up in a small town in India and I wanted to make sure that I capture the essence of the feel-good nostalgia I remember and the solace people find in faith. Composing and creating it was a beautiful experience.”
The film, which also stars Shweta Tripathi, the late comedian Raju Srivastava, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin and Rajiv Gupta, has been written and directed by Vipul Mehta.
Aditi Shetty: Want to play roles that challenge me as an actor
Mumbai– TV actor and model Aditi Shetty, who has been part of shows such as ‘Bhagyalaxmi’ and ‘Naagin 6’, is currently seen in ‘Dharampatni’ and the actress says that she loves exploring different roles on TV. The actress adds that her character in her show ‘Dharampatni’ is undergoing a transition, and she loves it.
“As an actor, I just aim to play different roles. I want to play roles that challenge me as an actor and help me grow and learn every single day. Kavya’s character from ‘Dharampatni’ has been such an amazing journey for me, I have taken so much as an artist and it’s been a rewarding experience for me. I am nothing like Kavya in real life and I am getting to live an entirely different life when I play Kavya. I feel so lucky to get this role and being able to do justice to it is my aim. Having said that, I am looking forward to stronger positive roles as well in the main lead space as I feel ready and confident as an actor to take it up and do justice to it,” she says.
Talking about the kind of reality shows she wants to be part of, she adds: “I started my career with modelling and at that time, I was very interested in doing a show related to that. That’s why I was a part of India’s Next Top Model. I feel that a show where I get to showcase my personality will be exciting. Maybe ‘Bigg Boss’ will be nice to test me on how I react to certain situations.”
The biggest plus about being a TV actor is the love that you get, she says, adding: “It’s very overwhelming how the audience gives you so much love. I am so fortunate for all the love the audience gives me.”
She says: “Acting is my passion. To be able to wake up and do what you love is the best feeling in the world. I absolutely love being in front of the camera and performing. To just get such amazing opportunities with the best in the industry motivates me. My family and friends love to watch my work and seeing them happy and entertaining my audience is my ultimate motivation to do better every day.”
Chitrangda finds her chemistry ‘exceptional’ with Sara, Vikrant in ‘Gaslight’
Mumbai– Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh, who will be seen playing the role of Rukmini in the upcoming web series ‘Gaslight’, shared her experience working with Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey in the suspense thriller.
The actress is playing the lead character Misha’s (Sara Ali Khan) stepmother. While Misha is a physically challenged girl, Rukmini is a mysterious character.
While Chitrangada in the trailer of the web series apparently looks like a caring mother who welcomes her physically challenged stepdaughter, there are many secrets she seems to be hiding from Misha about her missing father. On the other hand, Vikrant Massey is seen as the king’s personal assistant.
Sharing her working experience with Sara and Vikrant, Chitrangada said: “It was absolutely lovely working with Sara and Vikram. The two have done an abundance of work in Bollywood and the casting of this film sets you up for interesting scenes.”
Chitrangda who made her film debut with ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’, was also seen in the comedy movie ‘Desi Boys’, ‘Inkaar’, and she was also appreciated for her role as Latika in the series ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ and she was also part of ‘Bob Biswas’.
The actress further shared that as a person she, Sara, and Vikrant are completely different but their on-screen chemistry looks perfect and makes the plot intriguing.
“The three of us are very distinct from one another as people and actors, but together the chemistry and suspense we were able to build and create in regard to the plot are honestly exceptional. You can only expect that we have had a great time on set,” she added. (IANS)