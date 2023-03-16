Bollywood Roundup: Rani Mukerji, Kangana, Suniel Shetty, and more…

Quick Style, who are currently in India, had earlier gained the spotlight for dancing to Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Kala Chashma’ from their 2016 film ‘Baar Baar Dekho’.

On the work front, Suniel is all set to share screen space with actors Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal for the third instalment of the ‘Hera Pheri’ franchise.

Quick Style took to Instagram, where they shared the video. In the clip, the group is seen dancing around in their signature hip-hop style and then Suniel is seen joining them in a white shirt paired with blue jeans.

Kunal Kemmu looks so much like his ‘Lootcase’ character in ‘Namo Hari’

Mumbai– The song “Namo Hari” from the upcoming streaming film “Kanjoos Makhichoos” was released on Thursday. “Namo Hari” is a devotional track and features a heavy use of Indian instruments. The video of the song showcases the ghats of Benaras.

Actor Kunal Kemmu, who plays the titular role in the movie, looks similar to the character that he played in “Lootcase” – another streaming movie. The makers chose to do a devotional number as a part of the film’s soundtrack because it goes beautifully with the story.

Talking about the song, singer Saaj Bhatt said, “Faith is entrenched in our culture and thus, we wanted a wholesome number. It is designed as a devotional song but it speaks to people across the board. Namo Hari is a track that’s most close to my heart. It’s a pure song and it has the ability to instantly resonate with anyone who hears it.”

The song has been composed and written by Shabbir Ahmed, and is a tribute to faith. It is available on SRE Music’s YouTube Channel. Shabbir Ahmed said, “This is amongst the most special songs of my career. I have grown up in a small town in India and I wanted to make sure that I capture the essence of the feel-good nostalgia I remember and the solace people find in faith. Composing and creating it was a beautiful experience.”

The film, which also stars Shweta Tripathi, the late comedian Raju Srivastava, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin and Rajiv Gupta, has been written and directed by Vipul Mehta.

Aditi Shetty: Want to play roles that challenge me as an actor

Mumbai– TV actor and model Aditi Shetty, who has been part of shows such as ‘Bhagyalaxmi’ and ‘Naagin 6’, is currently seen in ‘Dharampatni’ and the actress says that she loves exploring different roles on TV. The actress adds that her character in her show ‘Dharampatni’ is undergoing a transition, and she loves it.

“As an actor, I just aim to play different roles. I want to play roles that challenge me as an actor and help me grow and learn every single day. Kavya’s character from ‘Dharampatni’ has been such an amazing journey for me, I have taken so much as an artist and it’s been a rewarding experience for me. I am nothing like Kavya in real life and I am getting to live an entirely different life when I play Kavya. I feel so lucky to get this role and being able to do justice to it is my aim. Having said that, I am looking forward to stronger positive roles as well in the main lead space as I feel ready and confident as an actor to take it up and do justice to it,” she says.

Talking about the kind of reality shows she wants to be part of, she adds: “I started my career with modelling and at that time, I was very interested in doing a show related to that. That’s why I was a part of India’s Next Top Model. I feel that a show where I get to showcase my personality will be exciting. Maybe ‘Bigg Boss’ will be nice to test me on how I react to certain situations.”

The biggest plus about being a TV actor is the love that you get, she says, adding: “It’s very overwhelming how the audience gives you so much love. I am so fortunate for all the love the audience gives me.”

She says: “Acting is my passion. To be able to wake up and do what you love is the best feeling in the world. I absolutely love being in front of the camera and performing. To just get such amazing opportunities with the best in the industry motivates me. My family and friends love to watch my work and seeing them happy and entertaining my audience is my ultimate motivation to do better every day.”

Chitrangda finds her chemistry ‘exceptional’ with Sara, Vikrant in ‘Gaslight’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh, who will be seen playing the role of Rukmini in the upcoming web series ‘Gaslight’, shared her experience working with Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey in the suspense thriller.

The actress is playing the lead character Misha’s (Sara Ali Khan) stepmother. While Misha is a physically challenged girl, Rukmini is a mysterious character.

While Chitrangada in the trailer of the web series apparently looks like a caring mother who welcomes her physically challenged stepdaughter, there are many secrets she seems to be hiding from Misha about her missing father. On the other hand, Vikrant Massey is seen as the king’s personal assistant.

Sharing her working experience with Sara and Vikrant, Chitrangada said: “It was absolutely lovely working with Sara and Vikram. The two have done an abundance of work in Bollywood and the casting of this film sets you up for interesting scenes.”

Chitrangda who made her film debut with ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’, was also seen in the comedy movie ‘Desi Boys’, ‘Inkaar’, and she was also appreciated for her role as Latika in the series ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ and she was also part of ‘Bob Biswas’.

The actress further shared that as a person she, Sara, and Vikrant are completely different but their on-screen chemistry looks perfect and makes the plot intriguing.

“The three of us are very distinct from one another as people and actors, but together the chemistry and suspense we were able to build and create in regard to the plot are honestly exceptional. You can only expect that we have had a great time on set,” she added. (IANS)