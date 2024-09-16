Bollywood Roundup: Rakul Preet Singh, Anushka Sen, Bhumi Pednekar, and more…

- Advertisement -

Rakul Preet Singh: Feel it is important not to be delusional

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh has talked about discipline, which she said is a priority for her and shared how it is very important not to be delusional.

Talking to Ranveer Allahbbadia for his Beer Biceps podcast, Rakul Preet said: “I mean, for me, discipline is number one. I feel that if I am sleeping at 2 o’clock every night and I am waking up at 10 o’clock in the morning, how can I expect that the universe will give me anything that I want you to start living a life that I am in a routine.”

“I am waking up at 6:00 in the morning, going to work, putting in effort. That will happen. The universe will make it happen.”

Rakul talked about the significance of being prepared.

“If you are not prepared to receive the kind of work you want to do, then you will never get it. Like it is said, always live like you already got it… but I did not know all this, I got to know all this later. But thanks to my army upbringing, my lifestyle was that and then I also feel it is very important not to be delusional.”

She added: “Say very good things that you should not be lazy and I was not even with myself. You know maybe people will feel that it is very easy to sit and say this, but if someone gave me constructive criticism then accepting that- yes, maybe I was not good…”

The actress is gearing up for the release of “De De Pyaar De 2” which is slated for a summer 2025 release.

Anushka Sen taps feet with South Korean dancer Aiki

Mumbai– Actress Anushka Sen shared another dance video of her after getting a huge collaboration with renowned South Korean dancer Aiki.

Taking to her Instagram, Anushka who has 39.4 million followers on the photo-sharing platform shared a video for her fans and die-hard admirers in a collaborative post with Aiki and renowned Korean production company Asia Lab.

In the video, Anushka and Aiki were seen tapping feet together on the beats of Lisa’s groovy track ‘New Woman’ feat Rosalia. At the beginning of the video, Anushka was seen lip-syncing while Aiki showed numerous expressions. The camaraderie between the two completely exudes their charm and love for dance and Korean culture in a row.

Anushka also captioned the video post, “I collaborated with AIKI the Best dancer in Korea. So fun making this trend with you!!

Thank you Asia Lab and Asia Lab CEO for making this global collaboration happen!”

The video has left Anushka’s fan-army excited, and they have showered their immense love for the 22-year-old actress in her comments section.

A fan wrote, “Your dance moves just mind-blowing cutie and your expressions really killing it”.

Another one wrote, “Queen Anushka you are the most talented performer I have ever seen and believe me you are killing it with your exceptional performance in this reel video”.

Earlier, the ‘Am I Next’ fame star shared another collaboration video on Saturday with the South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, who recently won the silver medal in the Paris Olympics 2024.

For the unversed, Anushka is the official brand ambassador appointed by South Korean tourism. As per early reports, Kim Ye-ji will be making her acting debut in the ‘ASIA’ spin-off series, titled ‘Crush’ in which she is set to play the role of killer, which will also feature Anushka, who previously played the assassin in ‘ASIA’.

The ‘Baalveer’ fame star was last seen in the web series ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ helmed by Debbie Rao and produced by Jahanara Bhargava and Seema Mohapatra in a joint venture.

The show also stars Revathi Pillai, Tanvi Azmi, Shishir Sharma, Mahesh Thakur, Shruti Seth and Priyanshu Chatterjee. The show is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Bhumi Pednekar seeks Delhi’s top food picks from fans

Mumbai– Bollywood sensation Bhumi Pednekar on Monday touched down in Delhi, and reached out to her fans for the best food recommendations.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Bhumi, who has 9.4 million followers on the photo sharing application, shared a collage which features her selfie from the flight, a glimpse of Delhi airport, and Bhumi’s happy selfie from the hotel.

She wrote in the caption, asking suggestions from fans: “Dilli!!! TOP khaana khana hai, kahan jau???”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bhumi had worked as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for six years. She then made her film debut as an overweight bride in the 2015 romantic comedy ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’.

‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ was a romantic comedy film written and directed by Sharat Katariya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra and Seema Pahwa in the lead roles.

She has then starred in movies like ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, ‘Bala’, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, ‘Badhaai Do’, ‘Lust Stories’, ‘Durgamati’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Thank You for Coming’, ‘Bheed’, ‘The Lady Killer’.

Bhumi was last seen in the crime thriller film ‘Bhakshak’ which is based on the Muzaffarpur shelter case.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar. It is streaming on Netflix.

Bhumi also had a voice cameo in the recently released movie ‘Khel Khel Mein’.

She next has ‘Daldal’ and ‘The Royals’ in the kitty.

In 2019, she began a campaign named ‘Climate Warrior’ to raise awareness on environmental protection and global warming. She also joined forces with MTV India for their Nishedh campaign, which aimed to create awareness about health issues, including reproductive health, among the youth.

Bhumi was also named by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as India’s first National Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, to raise awareness on climate change on social media.

Nora Fatehi shares BTS video of her sensational track ‘Manike’

Mumbai– Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi shared a BTS video of her iconic track ‘Manike’ as it clocks its two successful years.

On Monday, Nora, who has 46.6 million followers on the photo-sharing platform Instagram, shared two throwback videos from her song sequence which has completely stunned the social media.

In the first video, Nora was seen lip-syncing the song while giving fiery expressions as the cameraman captures her in the frame. The second slide featured Nora and actor Sidharth Malhotra together while shooting the sequence in their sizzling avatar.

In another shot, the camera pans to Nora’s stomach as she starts her memorable belly dancing to make the shot more breathtaking with her uniqueness.

The final shots show Nora covered in a glittery avatar while she does her facial expressions and with some moves with her hands as well. The last shot comprises a fast-forward sequence showing the ‘Dilbar’ fame star exuding her talents of expressions on screen.

Nora also posted a caption that read, “2 years of Manike. Iconic” with the white heart emoji.

Nora also posted one more BTS video from her wardrobe courtesy section for the song. In the video, Nora was seen giving a still pose as she accepted and rejected the earring. The shot next moved on to Nora getting prepared for the sequence with the help of costume artists.

In the last shot, Nora posed like a princess in her off-shoulder costume that was lightened up more with the white-furry gown.

Nora captioned the post, “Outfit Fittings for Manike” with the heart and camera emoji.

Soon after Nora’s magnificent post surfaced online, fans and her die-hard admirers took to her social media and praised the actress.

A fan wrote, “Slayed these looks. Absolutely stunning”.

Another fan wrote, “So beautiful so elegant just looking like a wow” with two heart emojis.

‘Manike’ was sung beautifully by Jubin Nautiyal, Surya Ragunaathan, and Sri Lankan-based songwriter-composer Yohani.

The song is from the 2022 comedy-drama ‘Thank God’ featuring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Seema Pahwa and Kanwaljit Singh in pivotal roles.

Sanya Malhotra flaunts her beautiful curls in sunkissed pictures

Mumbai– Actress Sanya Malhotra seems to have taken a break from shooting as she treated her followers with some sunkissed pictures on social media.

Sanya took to Instagram, where she posted a string of pictures in which she is seen sitting in a garden and the sunlight falling on her skin adds a golden glow. She is seen flaunting her tight curls and is dressed in a gray tank top.

For the caption, she dropped a sunflower emoji.

Sanya is currently busy shooting for “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar” alongside Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Maniesh Paul.

The cast keeps sharing updates from the sets of the film. Recently, Varun, Janhvi, Sanya shared pictures savouring scrumptious breakfast during “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” shoot.

Varun uploaded pictures with the cast and could be seen lounging at the dining table, showing off his bare upper body and sporting a pair of sunglasses. Beside him, Janhvi was seen smiling candidly at him.

She appears to be enjoying a hearty meal, eating chicken gravy and paratha with her hands, while a variety of other curries are also spread out on the table. The moment highlights their easy camaraderie and shared enjoyment. In the other picture, Varun is seen seated with Sanya and Maniesh.

The post was captioned as: “Breakfast club #SSKTS”.

Janhvi commented on the post and wrote: “This was lunch”.

“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” is reportedly the sequel to “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”.

The film marks the reunion of Varun with director Shashank Khaitan, with whom he worked in “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” and “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”.

Vidya Balan pays an ode to M. S. Subbulakshmi, adorns musician’s iconic look

Mumbai– Actress Vidya Balan has paid homage to the late musician M. S. Subbulakshmi on her 108th birth anniversary.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures. The pictures show her dressed up as M. S. Subbulakshmi as the actress paid a photographic tribute to the legendary musician.

For the tribute, Vidya collaborated with costume designer Anu Parthasarathy and re-created some of the iconic looks of the late musician.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “On her 108th birth anniversary, I feel honoured and overjoyed to be able to pay a photographic tribute to ‘Bharat Ratna’ M.S.Subbulakshmi (M.S.Amma) , famously referred to as The ‘Queen of Music’ by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and as the ‘Nightingale of India’ by Sarojini Naidu. This is a humble homage by @anuparthasarathy & me to the legend M.S.Subbulakshmi – The Original Style icon, who carried off with great aplomb, an appearance that was a study in simplicity , adding to the allure of her mellifluous voice”.

The actress further mentioned that the photographic feature showcases four sarees that M.S.Amma wore & popularised between the 60’s & the 80’s and is a portrayal of M.S.Amma’s concert persona.

She continued, “If the rich, vibrant and unique sarees were one half of M.S.Amma’s appearance, the other half was the simple accessory ensemble including the traditional kumkumam and vibhuti on her forehead, the 2 distinctive nose pins on either side , and the mallipoo (jasmine) adorned kondain (bun)”.

“Many a THANK YOU’s are due in the realisation of this heartfelt endeavour. Thank you so much @sikkilmala ma’am (renowned flautist and granddaughter-in-law of M.S.Subbulakshmi ) for your invaluable guidance & insights. And how can I thank you enough @anuparthasarathy for coming up with the idea of doing this, when I expressed my long cherished dream to play M.S.Amma. I appreciate your passion for detail and your patience over 7 years in seeing this through to fruition, Nandree Anu ma’am”, she added.

M. S. Subbulakshmi was the first musician ever to be awarded the Bharat Ratna – India’s highest civilian honour. She was born in Madurai, and was also the first Indian to perform at the United Nations General Assembly in 1966.

She also acted in few Tamil films.

Jacqueliene Fernandez: Our home was filled with vinyl records

Mumbai– Actress Jacqueliene Fernandez has teased her fans with a small clip of her upcoming single debut titled ‘Stormrider’.

Taking to her photo-sharing platform, Jacqueliene, who has 71 million followers on Instagram shared a short video in which the ‘Housefull 3’ star can be seen in her sizzling avatar in the background of rain. The end-clip unveils the date of the upcoming video song which is slated to be released on September 20, 2024.

The glimpse was captioned as, “This is just the beginning. Stormrider”.

Speaking about the upcoming song, the ‘Race 3’ actor said, “Growing up in a household filled with music, especially with my dad being a part-time DJ, I was surrounded by an eclectic mix of sounds from a young age. Our home was filled with vinyl records, CDs, and music from different genres and cultures. This exposure to diverse musical influences sparked my passion for music and performance”.

For me, music is about storytelling and connecting with emotions, which is why I decided to launch my music. I wanted to create something that resonates deeply with listeners, just as the music I grew up with did for me”. Jacqueliene continued.

The ‘Dishoom’ fame actor concluded her statement by saying, “Music has always been my way of expression, and now I get to share my voice and story with the world.”

Jacqueliene made her acting debut in 2009 with the fantasy drama ‘Aladin’ directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

In 2010, she was featured in Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Housefull’ for the special song sequence ‘Aapka Kya Hoga’. The actress has appeared in many big-budgeted movies like ‘Race 2’, ‘Kick’, ‘Roy’, ‘Brothers’, ‘Housefull 3’, ‘Dishoom’, ‘A Gentleman’, ‘Judwaa 2’, ‘Race 3’, ‘Mrs. Serial Killer’, ‘Bhoot Police’, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, ‘Vikrant Rona’, ‘Ram Setu’, and ‘Cirkus’.

On the work front, she will next be seen in Sonu Sood starrer- ‘Fateh’, and the multi-starrer comedy-drama ‘Welcome To The Jungle’. (IANS)