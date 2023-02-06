Bollywood Roundup: Rakul Preet, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and more…

Rakul Preet, Jackky to walk the ramp for Lakshmi Manchu’s Teach for Change
Hyderabad– Tollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh and film producer Jackky Bhagnani will headline a fashion show-cum-fundraiser for actor-producer Lakshmi Manchu’s NGO, Teach for Change, which is working in the space of quality education for children from disadvantaged communities.
The annual show will be held in Hyderabad on February 19. It promises to have a robust lineup of film stars from Bollywood and the South as well as sportspersons. Funds raised from the show will be utilised for Teach for Change’s campaigns throughout the year.
The stars will sashay down the ramp in designer Varun Chakkilam’s outfits, a collection especially designed for the show.
Started in 2014 by Lakshmi Manchu and Chaitanya MRSK, Teach for Change has created various winning modules, ranging from a flagship volunteer programme to creating an ICT infrastructure and smart classrooms in government schools.
The organisation has so far worked with 432 government schools, transforming the lives of 42,608 students across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
Speaking on the occasion, Lakshmi Manchu said: “This fundraiser is a platform that can help bridge their basic educational needs with our willingness to support their cause. I am so grateful to all my industry friends, family and colleagues who have time and again supported this cause for Teach for Change and have come together to support and celebrate.”
Designer Varun Chakkilam said: “Lakshmi is a powerhouse of energy and anything she touches is always the real deal. The show is just one evening but has a ripple effect round the year. It is really humbling to be a part of something that is larger than all of us.”
Akshay’s walk on India’s map raises the hackles of Netizens
Mumbai– Ahead of his North America tour, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is facing the heat over a promotional video in which he is shown walking over the map of India.
The actor had uploaded the now-controversial video on his social media handles on Sunday. Akshay’s post, however, did not cut ice with Netizens who promptly labelled it as disrespect to the India map.
The video also features actresses Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, and Sonam Bajwa. Fortunately for them, they were not walking on the India map and so they escaped Akshay’s fate.
The video was made to promote the North America Tour of the stars in March this year. Sharing the video, Akshay had tweeted, “The entertainers are all set to bring 100 per cent shuddh desi entertainment to North America. Fasten your seat belts, we’re coming in March!”
The backlash to the video was quite savage as some Netizens raised questions about Akshay’s loyalties by pointing to his Canadian citizenship.
The actor has earlier stated that he has decided to relinquish his Canadian citizenship and applied for an Indian passport.
Siddharth-Kiara wedding to feature a special performance by bride’s brother
Mishaal has prepared a song specially for this occasion. He is a rapper, composer and music director by profession. Mishaal released his first track ‘No My Name’ in November 2022.
The event reportedly will also feature a performance by Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar. Both may dance on the song ‘Dola Re Dola’ from ‘Devdas’. This was mentioned by both of them in an episode of ‘Koffee-with-Karan’.
Kiara and Shahid were much liked in the film ‘Kabir Singh’.
Shahid arrived with wife Meera Rajput on Sunday to attend the wedding. Karan is also a common friend of the couple who gave Siddharth his break in Bollywood with ‘Student of the Year’.
SRK, Salman open up on working together in ‘Pathaan’ and their post-credits scene
Mumbai– Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan teamed up on-screen for the delight of their fans in ‘Pathaan’ and now the post-credit scene is turning out to be a landmark in Hindi cinema given the magnitude of their stardom and their impact on the screen.
The two actors spoke on joining forces as their titular characters of Tiger and Pathaan and also the spy universe of YRF.
Salman said: “For Shah Rukh and I to come together on the big screen, it always needed a special film and I’m glad ‘Pathaan’ is that film. When we did ‘Karan Arjun’, it was a blockbuster and now, Pathaan, which is part of YRF’s Spy Universe, has also turned out to be a blockbuster. I’m aware that audiences love to see us together on screen and I’m happy that they have given us so much love in ‘Pathaan’. I was floored when Adi narrated the sequence to me and told me about his vision to bring us together on screen again.”
SRK said: “Trust me when I say this, Salman and I have always wanted to act together but we were waiting for the right film, the right script because we both knew that there would be incredible excitement to see us on screen but we would have to deliver that promise to audiences because they love us so much. If not, they would be mighty dejected and it wouldn’t work for the project. Matlab fans ka sawaal hai, choti script pe nahi chodh sakte types (Since it’s for the fans the script has to be good).”
3 security firms, armed guards turn Sid-Kiara wedding hotel into fortress
Jaipur– Anyone who’s been to the Suryagarh palace hotel in Jaisalmer knows that it sprawls across 65 acres with multiple gardens, which, in the best of times, exposes the property to people who may want to slip in.
In view of this exposure, and the high celebrity value of the guests, including the country’s wealthiest heiress Isha Ambani, who are expected at the Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding, there’s unprecedented security in and around the hotel.
Three security agencies are engaged in the exercise, sources said, adding: “Guards are stationed with weapons all around Suryagarh and using mobile phone is just not allowed.”
The sources added: “Entering the hotel without an invitation is next to impossible. The entire focus of the team is on ensuring that the wedding photos of both are not leaked.”
This is significant in view of the chatter about an OTT platform getting the rights to make a film on the wedding, just like one done by Netflix on the Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan nuptials.
Sid-Kiara have entrusted the responsibility of managing the security to three agencies. One is run by Shahrukh Khan’s former bodyguard Yaseen Khan. More than 100 guards of this agency have been deployed in the hotel. They will be responsible for the security of about 150 guests attending the wedding.
Guards have been posted outside every guest room and at every corner of the hotel.
The chiefs of the three agencies had inspected Suryagarh before the arrival of Sid-Kiara. A separate team of 15 to 20 security guards from Mumbai reached Jaisalmer on Saturday. And 25 to 30 additional guards are also engaged for Isha Ambani’s protection.
On top of all this, the local police is making sure crowds don’t collect around the hotel at any time. (IANS)