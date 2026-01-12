Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Nupur Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and more…

- Advertisement -

Priyanka Chopra Reveals Golden Globes Chaos Behind the Glam

MUMBAI, India — Priyanka Chopra pulled back the curtain on her Golden Globes night, giving fans a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes chaos that went into her red-carpet look.

The actress shared a candid Instagram video titled “What you didn’t see. @goldenglobes,” opening with her hair wash before cutting to lighthearted moments with husband Nick Jonas ahead of the event.

“Love doing such events with Nick, together we have so much fun. So I am really looking forward to a date night with my husband,” Chopra said in the clip.

The video also shows fittings, last-minute prep, red light therapy for her skin, and the final makeup touch-ups. Reflecting on the lead-up, Chopra admitted, “From Christmas till yesterday, I met no one but my family and then screech. The globes.”

Before hitting the red carpet, Chopra and Jonas posed for a quick photoshoot.

At the ceremony, Chopra co-presented the award for Best Actor (Male) in a TV Series – Drama alongside BLACKPINK member Lalisa Manobal. Host Nikki Glaser joked during their introduction, “One was in The White Lotus and one wed the white Nick Jonas.”

The pair announced Noah Wyle as the winner for his performance in “The Pitt.”

Kriti Sanon Steals the Moment at Sister Nupur Sanon’s Traditional Wedding

MUMBAI, India — Newlyweds Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Bin shared fresh photos from their traditional Indian wedding, with sister Kriti Sanon playing a special role during the ceremony.

In one standout image, Kriti is seen holding Nupur’s head ornament as Stebin applies sindoor, marking the couple’s Hindu wedding rituals. The pair posted multiple pictures from the ceremony on January 12, captioning them, “Tu Mere Kal Da. Sukoon, Te Aaj Da Sukoon!”

Nupur looked radiant in a red lehenga with gold embroidery and floral garlands, while Stebin complemented her in an ivory sherwani with a turban and soft peach stole. Other photos captured tender moments, including the couple holding hands, Nupur walking down the aisle, and Stebin kissing his bride on the forehead.

The traditional ceremony followed their intimate Christian wedding in Udaipur on January 11. Photos from that celebration showed Nupur in an off-shoulder white gown and Stebin in an off-white tuxedo, with Kriti joining the bridesmaids in a green off-shoulder dress.

The couple, who had been dating quietly for some time, made their relationship official earlier this month with a romantic yacht proposal, where Stebin popped the question and Nupur said yes.

Pooja Hegde Looks Back at ‘Butta Bomma’ as Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Turns 6

MUMBAI, India — Pooja Hegde took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as her blockbuster film “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo” completed six years since its release.

Marking the anniversary, the actress shared a throwback Instagram Story featuring herself and Allu Arjun shooting the chart-topping hit “Butta Bomma,” fondly recalling the song’s viral “Butta Bomma fever.” She also wished fans with a simple message: “Happy AVPL Day everyone.”

Loved for the crackling chemistry between Hegde and Allu Arjun, the film went on to become the highest-grossing Telugu movie of 2020 and one of the biggest Indian hits of that year. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film also starred Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, and several others in key roles.

The story followed Bantu, a young man whose life changes after he discovers he was switched at birth. The film was later remade in Hindi as “Shehzada.”

Up next, Hegde will be seen in the romantic comedy “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai” opposite Varun Dhawan, directed by David Dhawan, and slated for release on June 5.

Bipasha Basu Rings in ‘Blessed & Blissed’ Birthday With Karan Singh Grover and Daughter Devi

MUMBAI, India — Bipasha Basu marked her birthday on a joyful note, calling the day “blessed and blissed” as she celebrated with husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi.

The actress shared a carousel of pictures from the celebration, captioned, “Birthday 2026. Blessed and Blissed.” The photos show Bipasha jumping with joy on a beach as little Devi looks on in awe, along with warm moments of the actress hugging Karan and posing for a selfie in a stylish hat.

The family appears to have celebrated the occasion in the Maldives, a favorite getaway for the actress. Bipasha and Karan often treat fans to glimpses from their vacations together.

Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in April 2016 and welcomed their daughter Devi on November 12, 2022.

The actress is best known for her work in thrillers and horror films, making her debut with “Ajnabee” in 2001 and later starring in hits such as “Raaz,” “Jism,” “Dhoom 2,” “Race,” and “Bachna Ae Haseeno.”

Shilpa Shetty Says Harvest Festivals Paint India in Joyful Colors

MUMBAI, India — Shilpa Shetty says harvest festivals bring the entire country together in celebration, with India turning into a riot of colors, food, and joy during this festive season.

Speaking ahead of her guest appearance on a harvest-themed episode of “MasterChef India,” the actress said festivals like Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Lohri, and Magh Bihu may have different names, but share the same spirit. “At this time, the whole of India is engulfed in the colours of harvest and festivals. Sometimes Pongal, sometimes Sankranti, sometimes Bihu, sometimes Lohri. The names may be different, but the aim is one, happiness,” she said.

Shilpa described the special episode as particularly meaningful, saying every dish told a story and celebrated India’s rich culinary traditions. She added that the show reflects Indian talent stepping forward with confidence and creativity on a global stage.

On the work front, Shilpa will be seen in “KD: The Devil,” directed by Prem and starring Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, and Nora Fatehi. She was last seen in “Sukhee.”

“MasterChef India” airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv.

Ananya Panday Starts the Week With Temple Visit, Says ‘Har Har Mahadev’

MUMBAI, India — Ananya Panday kicked off her week on a spiritual note, offering prayers at a Lord Shiva temple and sharing glimpses of the visit on social media.

The actress posted a series of photos on Instagram, showing her dressed in a simple salwar kameez, minimal makeup, and her hair tied in a bun. One image captured her seated in front of the shivalaya with folded hands, while another showed her in the car with chandan on her forehead. She captioned the post, “Har Har Mahadev #HappiestMonday.”

Ananya also recently shared her personal goal for 2026, revealing that she wants to learn how to do a chin-up. Posting a gym photo on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “2026 manifestation is to get a chin up.”

The actress was also seen on the latest episode of “The Great Indian Kapil Show” with her co-star Kartik Aaryan, where she spoke about father Chunky Panday’s humorous take on family appearances on the show.

Rani Mukerji Marks 30 Years in Films, Says She Never Had a Master Plan

MUMBAI, India — As she completes 30 years in Hindi cinema, Rani Mukerji says she entered films without a master plan and still feels like the nervous young girl facing the camera for the first time.

Marking the milestone, the actress shared a heartfelt note recalling how cinema found her by chance, driven more by curiosity and love for storytelling than ambition. “I didn’t come into films with a master plan,” she said, adding that the nervousness and hunger to do better have never left her.

Rani revisited key moments from her journey, from her 1997 debut “Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat,” which taught her that cinema is about responsibility, to turning points like “Saathiya,” “Hum Tum,” and the career-defining “Black,” which she described as one of the most emotionally intense experiences of her life.

She said characters like Shivani Shivaji Roy from the “Mardaani” franchise represent quiet strength and her belief in telling uncomfortable but hopeful stories.

Reflecting on marriage and motherhood, Rani said both sharpened her focus and made her more selective about her work. Films like “Hichki” and “Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway,” which earned her a National Award, deepened her understanding of emotional truth, she added.

Calling it special to celebrate her 30th year with the release of “Mardaani 3,” Rani said longevity in cinema is not about staying relevant, but about staying honest — and that she still feels like a newcomer ready to take on new challenges. (Source: IANS)