Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora, Ekta Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Priyanka Chopra says she’s “in awe” as Nick Jonas wraps North American tour

MUMBAI, India — Priyanka Chopra is celebrating a big win at home after husband Nick Jonas wrapped up the North American leg of the Jonas Brothers’ “Greetings From Your Hometown” tour.

The actress shared a proud Instagram post praising Nick’s hard work, saying she’s “always so in awe” of everything he does and that he deserves every bit of the success.

Her post featured backstage moments with Joe and Kevin Jonas, sweet family snaps with daughter Malti, and a cozy photo of Nick holding Priyanka from behind, capturing the end-of-tour high.

For Chopra, it was a mix of love, music, and pride as the tour came to a close.

Malaika Arora says first 25 years of 21st century have been about reinvention

MUMBAI, India — Malaika Arora says the first quarter of the 21st century has been a time of constant reinvention for both herself and Bollywood as the industry moved away from formula-driven cinema to bolder, content-led storytelling.

Reflecting on the past 25 years, the actress said Bollywood in the late 1990s relied heavily on stars and set formulas, while today’s films are more layered, honest, and experimental. She noted that rapid advances in technology, from digital filmmaking and VFX to the rise of OTT platforms, have completely reshaped how films are made and consumed.

Malaika added that audiences have evolved just as much, becoming sharper, more engaged, and open to unconventional narratives, something she said surprised her the most as content-driven cinema slowly found mainstream acceptance.

On a personal level, she said the journey has pushed her beyond glamour and dance into fitness, entrepreneurship, and now authorship, calling it a phase of steady growth and reinvention.

Looking back, Malaika named films such as Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Queen, Gully Boy, and Andhadhun as defining milestones of the era, while also crediting Shah Rukh Khan’s films—from Swades and Chak De! India to My Name Is Khan and Pathaan—for shaping Bollywood’s emotional and cultural identity across generations.

She also pointed to the rise of strong female-led performances and the influence of streaming platforms as key forces laying the groundwork for the next phase of Hindi cinema.

Ekta Kapoor calls working with Mohanlal a blessing as she enters Malayalam cinema

MUMBAI, India — Ekta Kapoor says collaborating with Mohanlal on her first Malayalam film Vrusshabha feels nothing short of a blessing as she steps into what she calls the strongest content space in Indian cinema today.

The producer, marking Balaji Telefilms’ debut in Malayalam cinema, said working with the legendary actor was an honor she considers divinely timed, adding that Malayalam cinema currently delivers the “best content” in the country. She credited Mohanlal as the face most synonymous with the industry’s global respect and storytelling strength.

Kapoor said the project felt like a sign from above, calling the opportunity to launch her Malayalam journey with Mohanlal a rare and meaningful milestone for her production house.

Vrusshabha, a fantasy action drama directed by Nanda Kishore, stars Mohanlal in the lead role and features an ensemble cast including Samarjit Lankesh, Nayan Sarika, Ragini Dwivedi, Ajay, and Neha Saxena. The film is jointly produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Connekkt Media.

The collaboration caps off a strong phase for Kapoor, who has recently earned a National Award for Kathal, revived Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and released the latest season of her hit franchise Naagin.

Nora Fatehi spills the secret behind her glowing skin

MUMBAI, India — Nora Fatehi once surprised fans by revealing that her much-talked-about glowing skin has less to do with strict dieting and more to do with enjoying everyday comfort food.

In a resurfaced clip from one of Kapil Sharma’s shows, the actress was asked about her beauty routine and what she eats to maintain her glow. Answering with humor, Nora said her “great routine” includes pasta, mashed potatoes, rice, roti, and lentils, joking that she doesn’t even have a car and travels by rickshaw.

Known for her chart-topping dance numbers and striking screen presence, Nora has built a strong following through her blend of glamour, talent, and confidence. From popular Bollywood films to reality dance shows, she has steadily expanded her footprint beyond dance into acting.

The actress continues to stay busy with upcoming projects, including a role in the much-anticipated Tamil film “Kanchana 4,” while her candid, relatable moments like this one keep fans hooked.

Kareena Kapoor Khan indulges in year-end glow rituals

MUMBAI, India — Kareena Kapoor Khan is ending the year on a self-care note as she shared glimpses of her “year end glow rituals” from home.

The actress took to Instagram to post playful photos of herself wearing a face mask, striking goofy poses during her skincare session and keeping the mood light and fun.

Earlier, Kareena also shared a nostalgic moment featuring sister Karisma Kapoor posing with Saif Ali Khan against a mustard field backdrop. Calling them “the OGs in the sarson ke khet,” she paired the photo with an instrumental track from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, instantly triggering Bollywood nostalgia.

In another post, Kareena was seen in an olive sweatshirt and sunglasses with minimal makeup, jokingly captioning it that she was “waiting for the saag,” adding her signature wit to the throwback-filled day.

The posts offered fans a mix of glow-up vibes, family love, and classic Bollywood callbacks as the year winds down.

Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan reunite as Kareena Kapoor dubs them ‘OGs in sarson ke khet’ MUMBAI, India — Kareena Kapoor Khan sparked instant nostalgia after sharing a photo of sister Karisma Kapoor posing with Saif Ali Khan amid lush sarson ke khet, calling them the original Bollywood pair of the mustard fields. The picture showed Karisma smiling in a relaxed, casual look as she stood beside Saif in the scenic setting, reminding fans of their onscreen pairing in the 1999 hit Hum Saath Saath Hain. Sharing the moment on Instagram, Kareena used the instrumental version of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and captioned the photo, “The OGs in the sarson ke khet.” In another post, Kareena shared her own laid-back snap in an olive sweatshirt and sunglasses with minimal makeup, jokingly writing, “And me waiting for the saag.” Karisma and Saif famously played the cheerful couple Sapna and Vinod in Hum Saath Saath Hain, one of Bollywood’s most-loved family dramas directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya. The film went on to become a major box office success and remains a fan favorite for its ensemble cast, music, and nostalgia factor. Rashmika Mandanna turns fierce lone warrior in ‘Mysaa’ teaser MUMBAI, India — Rashmika Mandanna is seen in a raw, ferocious avatar as the teaser of her upcoming pan-India film ‘Mysaa’ dropped on Wednesday, presenting the actress as a lone warrior driven by rage and resilience. The teaser opens with a powerful narration introducing Rashmika as Mysaa, followed by striking visuals of a burning forest and a thunderous background score that sets an intense, goosebumps-inducing tone. The visuals and music together underline the fury and emotional weight of her character. Rashmika’s commanding screen presence has already caught the attention of fans and critics, with many praising her transformation into a darker, more aggressive role after her recent blockbuster outings. Produced by Unformula Films and directed by Rawindra Pulle, ‘Mysaa’ is an emotional action thriller set in tribal lands and promises gritty visuals and a gripping storyline. The film adds another high-voltage chapter to Rashmika’s pan-India journey, as she continues to cement her place as one of the most bankable stars of the new generation. Sonam Kapoor showers love on Anil Kapoor as he turns 69 MUMBAI, India — Sonam Kapoor marked father Anil Kapoor’s 69th birthday with an emotional tribute, calling him her “hero” and “forever inspiration” as she celebrated his energy and passion for life. The actress praised Anil’s discipline, enthusiasm, and love for life, saying she feels grateful to be his daughter and calling him “the best dad in the world.” Along with her message, Sonam shared a photo album spanning Anil’s iconic film moments to warm family pictures with his children and grandchild. Anil received an outpouring of love from friends as well, with actor Anupam Kher posting a heartfelt birthday note wishing him health, happiness, and continued success, while recalling their quiet morning moments together as some of his most cherished. As the veteran actor rings in another year, the messages reflected not just his enduring stardom, but the deep affection he commands off screen too. (Source: IANS)