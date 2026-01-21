Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, and more…

- Advertisement -

Priyanka Chopra Sets Sail With Her ‘Favorite People’

MUMBAI, India — Priyanka Chopra is soaking up some family time and ocean views. The global star shared a breezy glimpse of her getaway at sea with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, calling them her “favorite people.”

In a short Instagram video, Chopra is seen enjoying the open water alongside Nick and Malti as a voice in the background asks, “What’s your favourite place?” The reply sums it up: “I don’t have a favourite place. I have my favourite people, and whenever I am with my favourite people, that place becomes my favourite.”

Dressed in beach-ready whites and twinning with Nick, Chopra kept it cool with black sunglasses and a summer hat. Nick reacted in the comments with a heart-eyes emoji.

On the work front, Chopra is gearing up to lead the action thriller The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers. The film recently made waves after she unveiled intense first-look stills of her character, pirate Ercell Bodden, writing, “Mother. Protector. Pirate. Meet Bloody Mary #TheBluff | Feb. 25. 2026 Only on @PrimeVideo @KarlUrban @primemovies.”

The Bluff, co-starring Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Temuera Morrison, is set to premiere on February 25. Chopra is also set to return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Akshay Kumar’s Marriage Mantra: Just Say Sorry

MUMBAI, India — Akshay Kumar has a simple, funny rule for a happy marriage: learn to say “sorry.” The Bollywood star shared the cheeky advice during a lighthearted chat with Riteish Deshmukh on the premiere episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s Wheel of Fortune.

The laughs started when Akshay asked Riteish how long he’s been with wife Genelia D’Souza. “10 years of dating and 14 years of marriage — 24 years total,” Riteish replied. Akshay shot back, “Ask someone married for 25 years. Learn how to say sorry.”

Genelia jumped into the banter, teasing Riteish as “Sorry Deshmukh,” sending the set into laughter.

Akshay also poked fun at his own married life with wife Twinkle Khanna, revealing that he sometimes discovers she’s upset only at bedtime — when he finds his side of the bed soaked because she’s splashed water on it. Riteish couldn’t stop laughing, declaring, “I love Tina.”

Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Akshay Kumar, premieres January 27 on Sony Television and Sony Liv. The show is based on the popular American game show of the same name.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Go Wild With Chameleons

MUMBAI, India — Sonakshi Sinha and husband Zaheer Iqbal are clearly not afraid of a little reptile drama. The actress shared a playful video showing chameleons crawling on both of them, calling the experience “amazing.”

In the clip posted on social media, Zaheer calmly lets a bright red chameleon crawl from his hand up to his shoulder, while Sonakshi carefully holds a green one. By the end of the video, the actress appears thrilled by the up-close encounter.

The couple is known for their adventurous streak, often sharing bold and offbeat moments online. But Sonakshi has also been candid about craving quiet time. Just days earlier, she joked about trying to relax on her balcony, only to be met with loud construction noise, writing, “Tried sitting in my balcony wanted some peace… This is what I got instead.”

The duo recently rang in the New Year in the Maldives, celebrating with style and flair. Sonakshi shared glimpses from the trip, captioning one post, “Hello 2026! Scroll to the end to see who had the best time at the New Year’s Eve gala.”

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Jatadhara, which released in Hindi and Telugu on November 7, 2025.

Anupam Kher Plays Gali Cricket on Set With Sooraj Barjatya

MUMBAI, India — Anupam Kher is mixing work with play. The veteran actor shared a fun moment from the sets of his upcoming film with director Sooraj Barjatya, where the cast and crew took a break to enjoy some classic gali cricket.

Posting a video of the impromptu match, Kher joked that he skipped sharing clips of getting clean bowled, calling the street cricket session pure fun during the shoot with his “dear friend” Sooraj Barjatya.

The film marks Kher’s 549th project, a milestone he recently celebrated by presenting Barjatya with an auspicious shawl from Ayodhya on the first day of filming. Reflecting on their long association, Kher noted that Barjatya had been an assistant on his very first film, Saaransh, calling their journey together creatively joyous.

Details about the new project remain under wraps, but with Kher and Barjatya reuniting, expectations are already running high.

Raveena Tandon’s 2016 Throwback Reveals a Glimpse of Little Rasha

MUMBAI, India — Raveena Tandon is riding the “2026 is the new 2016” wave, and her latest throwback comes with a sweet surprise. The actress shared photos and videos from a decade ago, including adorable glimpses of daughter Rasha Thadani as a little girl.

Among the throwbacks are smiling mother-daughter moments featuring Raveena with young Rasha, along with family pictures that include son Ranbir Thadani, husband Anil Thadani, and her parents. The post also flashes back to Raveena’s 2016 social circuit, with appearances alongside Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Jackie Chan, Ranveer Singh, Rana Daggubati, and Kapil Dev.

Raveena recently shared that the bonding hasn’t changed much, posting snippets from a shoot with Rasha and writing that their gup-shup never really stops.

Rasha, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Azaad, is now gearing up for her Telugu film debut with director Ajay Bhupathi. She also has Laikey Laikaa lined up opposite Abhay Verma, signaling a busy road ahead.

Kriti Sanon Jokes About ‘Mithai Weight’ After Sister’s Wedding

MUMBAI, India — Kriti Sanon is back in workout mode after sister Nupur’s wedding and she’s doing it with a sense of humor. The actress joked about gaining some “mithai weight” during the celebrations and admitted her abs are currently in hiding.

Sharing a video from an intense core workout reposted from her trainer, Kriti wrote, “Need to get those abs out of that mithai weight hiding them!” The post showed the actress pushing hard as she eased back into her fitness routine.

Kriti’s sister Nupur married singer Stebin Ben in Udaipur on January 10, with both Christian and Hindu ceremonies.

On the film front, Kriti will next be seen in Cocktail 2 alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film marks her first collaboration with Rashmika, while she has previously worked with Shahid in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Produced by Maddock Films, details of the sequel are being kept tightly under wraps.

Kriti was last seen in Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L. Rai, continuing her strong run after her National Film Award-winning performance in Mimi. (Source: IANS)