Bollywood Roundup: Pooja Hegde, Ananya Panday, Raveena Tandon, and more…

- Advertisement -

Pooja Hegde gives a glimpse of ‘Thalapathy 69’ shoot in Chennai

Mumbai– Pooja Hegde, who will next be seen in the upcoming film “Thalapathy 69”, is currently filming the movie in Chennai.

The actress will star alongside Thalapathy Vijay. Recently, Hegde took to her Instagram story to share a serene view of Chennai, where the team is shooting. She captioned the post, “Chennai Mornings Day 16,” revealing that her day started early at 6:30 a.m., along with the hashtag #T69.

Scheduled for release in October 2025 across multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, “Thalapathy 69” is set to be a monumental tribute to Vijay’s legacy. The movie will be directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions.

The film commenced with a traditional puja ceremony on October 4. The makers shared pictures of the cast and crew, captioning, “Pictures layum seri adha paathutu iruka unga face layum seri Happy Smiles irukunu we know #Thalapathy69Poojai stills SET 1 idhoo. Updates inum mudiyala.. SET 2 incoming” (Translation: “I know there are happy smiles by adding pictures and looking at your boss. Updates are still not complete… Set 2 Incoming”).

The event gathered a remarkable ensemble of cast and crew, featuring Thalapathy Vijay, Bobby Deol, and Pooja Hegde. Thalapathy 69 also stars filmmaker-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon, National Award-winning actress Priyamani, veteran actor Prakash Raj, and ‘Premalu’ fame actor Mamitha Baiju.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde has other upcoming films, including “Deva” and “Suriya 44.”

In “Deva”, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the actress will share the screen with Shahid Kapoor. The first look of the film was unveiled in July this year, with the makers announcing, “Experience the exciting adrenaline rush of #Deva, as this power-packed action thriller hits theatres on 14th February 2025!” The film also stars Pavail Gulati in a pivotal role and is written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Hegde was last seen in Farhad Samji’s “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” alongside Salman Khan.

Ananya Panday raises eyebrows with pic of Nani drinking beer

Mumbai– Ananya Panday recently shared an unseen photo of her Nani enjoying a beer, sparking some attention, especially at a time when public figures are expected to set responsible examples.

In the photo, Ananya’s Nani is seen holding a mug of beer. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram stories to wish her Nani a happy birthday and posted the rare photo. In the picture, a young Ananya, as a toddler, is sitting on a bed next to her Nani. Alongside the photo, Ananya wrote, “Happy Birthday Nani! Love you, cheers,” adding beer and smiling emojis.

The post has drawn attention, especially as the issue of celebrities’ influence on their fans continues to be discussed. Ananya’s post comes shortly after Diljit Dosanjh made headlines for altering the lyrics of his song during a performance in Hyderabad. Diljit replaced references to alcohol, changing “5 tara theke” to “5 tara hotel” and “daaru ‘ch lemonade” to “Coke ‘ch lemonade.” This move followed a notice from the Telangana government regarding songs that promote alcohol and drugs during his Hyderabad concerts.

Diljit’s decision stands in contrast to Ananya’s candid post. While both reflect different approaches, they highlight the ongoing conversation about responsibility in the entertainment industry and how celebrities navigate their influence on their audience.

Last year, Ananya flew to Delhi with her mother, Bhavana, to surprise her Nani on her birthday. Sharing a video of her Nani’s surprised reaction, Ananya wrote, “Surprising Nani on her birthday in Delhi. Happy birthday Nani, love you!!” The video showed Ananya knocking on the door and singing a birthday song, as her Nani was delighted to see them.

On the work front, Ananya, who was last seen in “CTRL,” will next star in the upcoming film “Chand Mera Dil.” The film, which also stars Lakshya, is directed by Vivek Soni and is slated for release in theatres next year. Sharing the first poster of the film, Karan Johar wrote, “We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other!!! Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai… Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday & Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni. Coming to cinemas in 2025.”

When Raveena Tandon said she would be assassinated if she entered politics

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon once spoke about why she has no intentions of entering politics.

Known for her bold and outspoken nature, the actress admitted that her honesty and inability to tolerate wrongdoing would make survival in politics challenging. An old video of Raveena telling how her unwavering honesty and inclination to fight for what she believes in could make politics a dangerous space for her.

In the clip that is doing the rounds on social media, the ‘Patna Shukla’ actress could be heard saying, “The day I enter politics, someone will shoot me. Because I can’t turn truth into lies. It becomes difficult for me as whatever I dislike reflects on my face, and then I start fighting for it. In today’s world, honesty is perhaps not the best policy. That’s why whenever someone asks me to join politics, I say I’ll be assassinated very soon. It will be difficult.”

In 2022, Tandon, during an interactive session on X, was asked if she had any plans to join politics.

The actress replied, “Never say never.” Raveena went on to mention that there was a time when she seriously considered entering politics. The ‘Mohra’ actress revealed that she had received offers for political seats across various regions, including West Bengal, Punjab, and Mumbai. However, she ultimately declined these opportunities, admitting that she wasn’t fully prepared to take on the responsibilities at that point in her life.

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon made her debut with the hit film “Patthar Ke Phool” in 1991. She is known for her performances in films like “Mohra”, “Dilwale”, “Aatish”, and “Laadla”, all of which were among the highest-grossing films of the year.

She was last seen in the role of a lawyer in “Patna Shuklla”. She also featured in the movie “Ghudchadi” alongside Sanjay Dutt.

Raveena’s daughter Rasha Thadani is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside actor Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman with the film “Azaad” directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Somy Ali opens up about Deepika Padukone facing mockery over depression

Mumbai– Actress and activist Somy Ali has recently opened up about the challenges Deepika Padukone faced during her battle with depression.

Ali reflected on the harsh criticism and mockery Padukone endured from the public during a time when the actress bravely spoke about her mental health struggles. Sharing her thoughts on celebrities openly talking about seeking therapy, she mentioned the time when Deepika confessed about her battle with depression.

Somy stated, “I have been advocating for years that anyone with a platform should openly discuss mental health. When Deepika Padukone spoke about her struggles on a public forum, it was a groundbreaking moment—not just for the industry but for the world. However, as I predicted, she was mocked by some, labeled as someone seeking publicity, and not taken seriously. Here is an actor of her stature publicly sharing that she was perpetually depressed and had suicidal thoughts, and yet, instead of empathy, she faced ridicule. I can’t say I was shocked. I experience the same response when I share anything truthful without sugarcoating it.”

She added, “Despite the backlash, Deepika should be celebrated. She should be placed on a pedestal, given awards, and shown the utmost respect—not just for speaking out but for creating a mental health foundation. I bow my head in respect, particularly because my own mother suffered from mental health issues throughout her life and was physically punished by her own family and spouse for it. I thank Deepika for taking a stand—a stand no actor of her generation had the courage to take. If someone had done so years ago, perhaps Parveen Babi would still be alive today, taking her medication for paranoid schizophrenia.”

Somy also talked about Aamir Khan taking joint therapy sessions with his daughter Ira Khan.

Somy Ali expressed, “This is progress at its best. This is why I have always considered Aamir Khan to be one of the most intellectually talented celebrities in the industry, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and a few others.”

She went on to add, “Personally, as someone who has studied psychology, holds a master’s degree in the subject, and has worked in a mental health clinic, I believe that every individual should have a therapy session at least once a week—whether it’s solo, with their children, or as a family.”

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul, Jackky cast their votes in Mumbai

Mumbai– Bollywood stars have turned up in impressive numbers to exercise their right to vote for the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in the blockbuster ‘Animal’ was seen casting his vote at a polling booth in Pali Hill in the Bandra area of Mumbai. He was seen dressed in a white t-shirt and green pants as he made his way to vote.

He told the media stationed at the venue, “Right now it’s voting day and it’s your birthright. Ye aapka farz hai to come and vote. If you haven’t. it’s open till 6pm and Pali Hill place is open till 8 pm so please come and cast your vote”.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranbir will next be seen in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial ‘Ramayana’ alongside Sai Pallavi and Yash. He also has the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial ‘Love And War’, alongside his wife, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

Actor couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani also cast their votes, and showed their inked fingers after casting ballot at a polling booth in Mumbai.

Actress Rupali Ganguly of ‘Anupamaa’ fame, who has been embroiled in a controversy, also was seen at the polling station. She also showed off her inked finger after casting vote.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor was also seen at a polling station in the Juhu area of Mumbai along with her family. The family also posed for the media showing their inked finger after casting their votes.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna was also seen at a polling booth.

The polling for Maharashtra Assembly elections is currently underway across 288 constituencies in the state. This time around, 4136 candidates are contesting elections across 288 constituencies in Maharashtra, the state with the highest GDP per capita, and by virtue of it, the highest economy.

The fight is intense with alliances from both sides locking horns with each other.

While Uddhav Bal Thackeray’s Shiv Sena has joined forces with Indian National Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar to form Maha Vikas Aghadi, the other side has BJP forming an alliances with Eknath Shinde branching out of the original Shiv Sena (retaining the party symbol) and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar, who branched out of his uncle’s original NCP for Mahayuti, the ruling alliance.

Sara Khan on singing song with Mohit Chauhan: It’s like soul to my body

Mumbai– ‘Sapna Babul Kaa Bidaai’ fame Sara Khan has showcased her singing talent in her production venture “Choices.” She has recently opened up about collaborating with singer Mohit Chauhan.

Khan has stepped into production with her upcoming project “Choices”, for which she has also directed the title track. She collaborated with Ayush Anand to create the song, with Akash Gupta assisting in writing the lyrics. Khan has lent her voice to the track alongside Mohit Chauhan. The number features Ridhiema Tiwari and Jaskaran Singh.

Speaking about the song, Sara shared, “I wanted to make something as per my visualization, and I thought it would be better if I did it myself rather than explaining it to somebody. So from singing the song to directing, writing the lyrics, and composing, I thought I could justify my feelings and my vision properly and did it all.”

She added, Singing is like soul to my body. When I think about something or feel a particular thing, I try to pour those feelings or emotions into a song; it’s nothing commercial, and it’s not the first time that I have sung a song. I have sung professionally for different platforms too in the past, and one of my hit songs was Black Heart.”

Further, ‘The Bay Khudi’ actress showered praise on Ridhiema saying, “She actually did what I wanted, and as a director, she was my favorite artist while shooting. Jaskaran is very hardworking, dedicated, and passionate towards what he is doing, and it was very easy for me to direct them as the actors were very cooperative and they did a great job. It was a great experience overall, and that’s the reason I have directed it,” she added.

Sara Khan won the Miss Bhopal title in 2007. She shot to fame with her portrayal of Sadhana in Star Plus’s show “Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai” as Sadhana. In 2010, the actress participated in “Bigg Boss 4.”

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares glimpse from ‘17 hour shift’

Mumbai– Actress Nushrratt Bharuchha is a thorough professional as she shot non-stop for 17 hours and shared a glimpse of it on social media.

Nushrratt took to Instagram stories, where she shared a boomerang video of herself all dressed up posing with her team.

She captioned it: “17 hour shift But spirits still up high!”

The actress, who did not reveal what she was shooting for, then shared a video of all the excited post pack up. In the clip, the actress says “pack up” after completing the shoot on the set. She captioned it: “Finalllyyyyy Yayyy Bedtime!!!!”

The 39-year-old actress,who made her acting debut with the 2002 television show ‘Kittie Party’, had earlier posted a picture of herself in a saree paired with black tube-blouse.

Nushrratt captioned the post “Environment friendly Patakha.”

Talking about the actress, who after working on television made a transition to Bollywood in 2006 with ‘Jai Santoshi Maa’, which helped her gain recognition. She was then seen in a slew of films like ‘Kal Kissne Dekha’, ‘Taj Mahal’, ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’.

It was in 2011, when Nushrratt rose to stardom with the romantic comedy buddy film ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ written and directed by Luv Ranjan. The film starred Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S Bakhirta, Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita.

She has featured in ‘Akaash Vani’, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, ‘Dream Girl’, ‘Chhalaang’, ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’, ‘Chhorii’, ‘Hurdang’, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Selfiee’, ‘Chatrapathi’.

The 39-year-old was last seen in action thriller ‘Akelli’ directed by Pranay Meshram. She next has ‘Chhorii 2’ directed by Vishal Furia in the pipeline.

The film will follow where it concluded. Nushratt’s character Sakshi has to rescue her seven-year-old daughter from a superstitious cult while fighting societal malpractices and the horror that continues to haunt her and young women around her. “Chhorii 2” also stars Soha Ali Khan. (IANS)