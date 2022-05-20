Bollywood Roundup: Pooja Hegde, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

How Pooja lost her bags, make-up, outfits, but kept her cool at Cannes

Mumbai– Actress Pooja Hegde, who made her Cannes debut at the 75th edition of the film festival, walking the red carpet of the Tom Cruise-starrer ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premiere, has shared that her maiden appearance was laced with last-minute mishaps.

Media reports said the actress lost all her clothes and make-up on her first trip to the film festival. Pooja said that her team arranged for products and other things needed for the flawless debut in the face of the crisis and that she and her team did not eat anything until her red carpet appearance.

In addition, her hairstylist had food poisoning and only one of her bags was checked in while the others were left behind in India with her sole travel bag also getting misplaced during transit.

Fortunately, she had a couple of real jewellery pieces from India which she carried in the hand-baggage and everything eventually panned out well as she made a scintillating debut on the red carpet.

Alia jets off for her Hollywood debut, feels ‘like a newcomer all over again’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who got married to Ranbir Kapoor last month in an intimate ceremony, has jetted off to an undisclosed location for the shoot of her Hollywood debut project ‘Heart of Stone’.

The actress will star alongside some of the distinguished names in Hollywood like ‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot and ‘Belfast’ star Jamie Dornan.

Alia took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself from the aircraft. She wrote in the caption, “And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again – sooooo nervous!!!! Wish me luckkkkkkk (sic).”

Alia’s close ones took to the comments section to show their support on her new journey. Her mother Soni Razdan commented, “Wishing you all the luck in the whole world.” Her sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor wrote, “We love you,” while her ‘2 States’ co-star Arjun Kapoor called her ‘International khiladi’.

The official logline of the film tells that the film revolves around Rachel Stone (played by Gal Gadot) an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset.

Billed as a spy thriller for Netflix, ‘Heart of Stone’ will be directed by Tom Harper. The script of the film has been penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

Aamir Khan flaunts his footwork in new video, reminds Ravi Shastri to revisit ‘Lagaan’

Mumbai– Aamir Khan, who is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, was recently seen in a video where he was asking for a chance to play for one of the IPL teams.

The video soon went viral as it opened up a new wave of discussion.

Following the hullabaloo, the TV channel took to its social media and uploaded a reaction video putting Aamir Khan on the spot on Friday.

One of the news anchors from the channel asked ex-India coach Ravi Shastri if Aamir had a chance in the IPL, to which the former India cricketer replied in jest, “He looks good in the nets. Probably needs to spend some time on his footwork. But should get into most teams (sic).”

Reacting to the same, Aamir Khan shot another video of him where he can be seen pulling off some excellent footwork. In the video, Aamir uses his quick-witted sense of humour and says, “Ravi, I am a little disappointed since you didn’t like my footwork. I think you have not watched ‘Lagaan’. Now watch me again. I think every team would be lucky to have me. Recommend me well, it will be fun”.

From introducing the podcast #LaalSinghChaddhaKiKahaniyaan to sow the curiosity about the music album among the audience, Aamir is going full scale with the promotions of the film which is the Indian remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer ‘Forrest Gump’.

Aaditi Pohankar set for second season of ‘She’

Mumbai– The second season of Imtiaz Ali’s ‘She’ is all set to return from June 17. Headlining the web series, Aaditi Pohankar gives an insight about the season 2 and how she relates to the character.

“We’re so excited to bring ‘She’ back. It’s been a very special project, something that we’ve held close to our hearts for almost two years now,” she says.

Netflix India dropped the first look of ‘She: Season 2′ depicting the contradictions in the character of the protagonist Bhumika (Aaditi Pohankar).

“Personally, I relate a lot more to the characters that are dealing with their own vulnerabilities. It’s wonderful to be able to express that on-screen. I think vulnerability makes you more relatable and makes the audience connect more deeply with your character,” adds Aaditi.

The crime thriller series also stars Kishore Kumar G, Vishwas Kini, Shivani Rangole, Sam Mohan, Suhita Thatte, amongst others in pivotal roles.

Written and created by Imtiaz Ali, the seven episodes in season 2 are directed by Arif Ali and produced by Viacom 18 Studios’ Tipping Point and Window Seat Films. (IANS)