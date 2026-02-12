Bollywood Roundup: Mrunal Thakur, Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher, and more…

- Advertisement -

Mrunal Thakur’s Elevator Encounter With Director Landed Her Next Film

MUMBAI, India — Actress Mrunal Thakur says her next film came from an unexpected elevator meeting — and her mother spotted the director before she did.

Mrunal revealed she first met Do Deewane Seher Mein director Ravi Udyawar in the lift of her new building, where her mom immediately recognized him for making MOM. A casual chat turned into a follow-up meeting within days, with Mrunal even dropping by his place in slippers just before flying to Dubai.

After hearing the full script, she signed on instantly. Shooting began soon after.

The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and is set for a Valentine’s week release on February 20, 2026.

Bhumi Pednekar Flaunts New Bangs, Says Bhakshak Still Breaks Her Heart

MUMBAI, India — Actress Bhumi Pednekar is riding high on a fresh makeover and some deep reflection.

Bhumi took to Instagram to debut her new bangs, sharing a series of photos and admitting she couldn’t be happier with the change. “So happy that I got bangs,” she wrote, clearly thrilled with her new look.

The actress also marked two years of her crime thriller Bhakshak, saying the film’s impact has only grown heavier with time. Bhumi reflected that while the movie once moved audiences across the world, its subject feels even more painful today.

She said the film’s themes remain disturbingly relevant, pointing to how unsafe the world continues to be for women and children. Recent global events, she noted, have once again exposed those harsh realities.

“Some films don’t end when the credits roll,” Bhumi shared, adding that Bhakshak will always be one of those films for her.

Bhakshak follows the story of a local journalist who uncovers horrifying abuse being concealed at a shelter for young girls.

Anupam Kher Says Becoming an Author Was Never Part of the Plan

MUMBAI, India — Veteran actor Anupam Kher says he never imagined his journey would one day include seeing his own books lined up on bookstore shelves.

The 69-year-old actor shared photos and videos from a book-signing event on Instagram, calling the moment “quiet and overwhelming.” Kher said that for most of his life, he believed his stories were meant only for the screen and the stage.

“I never imagined I would one day be an author,” he wrote, admitting the title still feels new to him. What makes the moment even more meaningful, he added, is that he comes from a Hindi-medium background, yet all four of his life-coaching books are written in English.

Kher said every book on the shelf feels like a reminder that language is not a limitation and that reinvention has no age.

On the work front, the actor is currently shooting for Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, the sequel to the 2006 cult hit. Earlier this year, Kher also marked a personal milestone as he began filming his 550th movie.

Threat Call to Ranveer Singh Traced to VPN as Mumbai Police Step Up Probe

MUMBAI, India — The threatening voice note sent to actor Ranveer Singh was routed through a VPN, Mumbai Police have confirmed, making it harder to trace the sender’s identity.

The threat was delivered via a WhatsApp voice message demanding crores of rupees, prompting police to tighten security outside the actor’s residence and launch a manhunt for the accused.

The case adds to growing concerns over celebrity safety in Mumbai. In a similar incident, actor Aayush Sharma recently received a threatening email sent through a Proton email account, with the sender claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, according to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Authorities are also investigating a separate and more serious attack in which shots were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s home. Police said the vehicle used in the firing was bought in Pune for Rs 30,000 and later abandoned in Mumbai. Investigators believe the attack was ordered remotely to spread fear in the city.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has told the court that the accused were in contact with an absconding handler, who allegedly supplied weapons and transferred money to carry out the act.

Police say investigations into all the incidents are ongoing.

Ameesha Patel Gets Nostalgic on First Visit to Alma Mater After 29 Years

MUMBAI, India — Actress Ameesha Patel took a walk down memory lane as she revisited Tufts University in Boston for the first time since graduating nearly three decades ago.

Sharing her excitement on social media, Ameesha said she couldn’t leave Boston without returning to the campus where she studied 29 years ago and earned a gold medal in economics. Calling it a “magical day,” she promised fans a week full of reels and videos as she relives her university days.

The actress also shared clips strolling through familiar Boston landmarks she frequented as a student, including Boston Commons, Faneuil Hall, Copley Square, Newbury Street, and the harbour area.

“Boston will always have my heart,” Ameesha wrote, adding that the past student in her feels seamlessly blended with who she is today. (Source: IANS)