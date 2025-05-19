Bollywood Roundup: Mouni Roy, Rashmika Mandanna, Urvashi Rautela, and more…

- Advertisement -

Mouni Roy Stuns in Dramatic Black at Cannes 2025

Mumbai– Actress Mouni Roy made a glamorous statement at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, turning heads in a dramatic black Caroline Couture ensemble paired with sparkling Chopard jewels. Marking her second appearance at Cannes, Mouni represented India and the Indian film industry.

She shared photos from the event on Instagram, captioning it: “A special night in Cannes with @chopard @chopardbycaroline #carolinescouture x Glam by @diorbeauty.”

On the film front, Mouni recently wrapped a schedule for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan. Calling it a “dream come true,” she praised Dhawan and co-director Rohit Dhawan, as well as co-stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur.

She also revealed her character’s name in the film: “BTW my name is Shammo in this film. I think you all will like her. Tata x.”

Rashmika Mandanna Introduces Her New BFF — Stitch

Mumbai– Actress Rashmika Mandanna gave fans a peek into her playful side by introducing her “new bestie” — the lovable blue alien Stitch — in a fun Instagram video titled “A Day in Rashmika’s Life with Her New BFF Stitch.”

The video captures Rashmika goofing around with Stitch during photoshoots and outings, ending with her asking, “Stitch, do you want to be my date?”

Sharing the clip, she wrote: “Too cute to handle, too crazy to miss. My bestie Stitch is making me simp with madness and bliss! Please tell me I’m not the only one losing it over him… He’s gonna be in cinemas from May 23! #LiloAndStitch.”

The live-action Lilo & Stitch, starring Maia Kealoha and featuring original voice actor Chris Sanders as Stitch, releases in India on May 23 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is set to appear in Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana, along with upcoming films Kubera, Pushpa 3, The Girlfriend, and Rainbow.

Urvashi Rautela Gets Emotional at Cannes 2025, Misses Her Wheelchair-Bound Mother

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela, who stunned on the red carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, opened up about the emotional weight of attending the event without her mother, who is currently wheelchair-bound following a tragic accident.

Fighting back tears, Urvashi said, “My mother has always been my biggest strength. Her love and resilience guide me every day. Though she couldn’t be with me, her spirit is always with me—reminding me to stay strong, dream big, and embrace life with hope.”

Reflecting on their past travels together, she added, “I pray for her speedy recovery so we can once again create memories together like we did in the magical streets of Paris.”

Urvashi made a bold style statement at Cannes in a custom black taffeta couture gown by Naja Saade, featuring an illusion bodice and dramatic draping. She shared photos from the red carpet on Instagram, calling it a “celestial dance” of design.

Jacqueline Fernandez Soaks in the Magic of Cannes 2025

Mumbai– Jacqueline Fernandez shared a serene moment from her time at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, posting stunning photos by the sea in an elegant backless gown. “Serenity in the magic air of Cannes,” she captioned the post.

Skipping the opening ceremony, the Kick actress made a striking entrance on day three in a strapless red gown, representing Indian cinema.

Jacqueline was honored as part of the Red Sea Film Festival’s Women in Cinema initiative, alongside six women from around the world. Expressing gratitude on Instagram, she wrote, “Cinema is my love, my passion, and means everything to me. I’m deeply humbled to be part of this beautiful initiative supporting women in film.”

This marks Jacqueline’s second appearance at Cannes, attending through a collaboration between the Red Sea Film Festival and Cannes 2025.

Tiger Shroff’s Dance-Off with Young Fan Steals the Show at Zee Cine Awards 2025

Mumbai– Tiger Shroff lit up the Zee Cine Awards 2025 with an electrifying dance performance—but it was his heartwarming face-off with a young fan that truly stole the spotlight.

Before launching into his solo act, the War star invited a young admirer on stage for a playful dance battle. The crowd went wild as the duo matched moves to Jai Jai Shivshankar, with the young girl impressing everyone—especially Tiger—with her energy and a surprise mid-air flip.

The star-studded night saw dazzling performances by Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rashmika Mandanna. Kartik took home the Viewers’ Choice Award for Best Actor (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3), while Shraddha Kapoor won Best Actress for Stree 2.

Up next, Tiger Shroff is set to return in Baaghi 4, releasing on September 5, 2025.

Arjun Kapoor Declares He Wants to Be a ‘Bathroom Singer’

Mumbai– Actor Arjun Kapoor recently shared a lighthearted video on Instagram, revealing his dream of becoming a “bathroom singer” and his current favorite track—“Mama Told Me” from the 2005 film Ek Ajnabee.

In the clip, Arjun chats with his sister Anshula about his eclectic music taste while scrolling through his playlist. “This playlist’s got no genre… just jazbaat!” he joked in the caption.

From Sabrina Carpenter to Bruno Mars and Gori Hai Kalaiyaan to Dua Lipa, Arjun laughed at his chaotic mix of songs. “I’m just trying to see how terrible my music is,” he said.

Struggling to recall a specific English track he liked, Anshula teased him: “Your best friend is ChatGPT—ask it!” The video ends with Anshula poking fun, saying, “He’s into classics now.”

Manushi Chhillar Celebrates 33-Hour Birthday Across Time Zones

Mumbai– Actress Manushi Chhillar gave fans a glimpse into her epic 33-hour birthday celebration, spanning multiple time zones with endless cake-cutting, sweet treats—including a special baklava—and surprise moments planned by close friends.

Sharing photos and videos on Instagram, the Operation Valentine star thanked celebrity chef Vikas Khanna for the curated culinary experience, calling it “the best food.”

“Who cares about jet lag when there are a gazillion cakes to cut?” she wrote. “Time to recover from the sugar rush!”

Manushi celebrated her birthday on May 14 in New York and called it her “favorite week of the year.”

On the work front, she’s set to star in Maalik with Rajkummar Rao, releasing June 20, 2025, and Tehran, a geopolitical thriller alongside John Abraham, expected later this year.

Sophie Choudry Excited to See Hrithik Roshan ‘Slay’ in War 2

Mumbai– Singer and actress Sophie Choudry is hyped for War 2, expressing her admiration for Hrithik Roshan in a recent Instagram post.

Sharing a video montage of her stage moments with Hrithik, set to Tu Meri from Bang Bang, Sophie praised him as “inspiration and motivation,” calling him a perfect blend of talent, hard work, humility, and “Greek God looks with a side of fun.”

“I can’t wait to see him slay in War 2,” she wrote.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., and Kiara Advani, and is set to release on August 14, 2025.

Shilpa Shetty Shares Fun Ways to Burn Calories

Mumbai– Actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty is proving that cardio doesn’t have to be boring. In her latest Instagram post, she demonstrated a fun workout routine featuring jumping jacks, ab crunches, and zumba moves.

“Who said burning calories can’t be fun?” she captioned the video, adding that it’s great for heart health and fat loss.

Shilpa regularly shares her workouts online. Last month, she posted a core training session, emphasizing the benefits of sit-ups for posture, balance, and core strength, while playfully challenging followers to join in.

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the series Indian Police Force. Her hit film Dhadkan (2000) is set for a re-release on May 23. She will next appear in the Kannada action drama KD – The Devil, alongside Dhruva Sarja and Sanjay Dutt.

Alia Bhatt Kicks Off Monday with a Pool Boot Camp

Mumbai– Alia Bhatt gave fans a glimpse into her energizing Monday, sharing a photo from her “pool boot camp” workout with fitness trainer Ishaan Mehra. The two were seen smiling in the pool as Alia captioned the Instagram Story: “Gloomy Monday + A Pool boot camp powered by @ishaanmehra.”

On the film front, Alia will next be seen in Alpha, an all-female spy thriller co-starring Sharvari. The film is part of YRF’s spy universe and is set to release on December 25.

She’s also reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love and War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, following her acclaimed role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. (Source: IANS)