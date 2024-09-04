Bollywood Roundup: Manushi Chhillar, Parineeti Chopra, Sonu Sood, and more…

- Advertisement -

Manushi Chhillar reveals what happens in her vanity van

Mumbai– Actress and former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar is “upto no good” in her vanity van while getting her make-up done.

Manushi took to her Instagram, where she shared a video while getting her hair and make-up done. She is then asking her make-up artiste Kinchangthui Bariamtak the meaning of a ghazal she reads.

Manushi asks the celebrity make-up artist if he or her hairstylist can decipher the meaning of the ghazal. She then explains: “She is talking about something that is giving him pain from the past but she is not able to move on from… Aesai lag raha hai na.”

“Love…. Kin got it?”

She captioned it: “We’re upto no good in the vanity.”

Last month, Manushi got a book christened “Secret Seven” written by Enid Blyton, which she tagged as a “meaningful gift”.

Manushi took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a picture of herself holding the book, which tells the story of a fictional group of child detectives and has Peter as the society’s head, Peter’s sister Janet, Pam, Barbara, Jack, Colin and George.

“Some memories are worth reliving, Enid Blyton was such a big part of my childhood. Hands down the most meaningful gift I’ve received lately,” she wrote as the caption.

Manushi made her debut in 2022 when she made her debut in Hindi cinema in the historical drama “Samrat Prithviraj”, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film, which also stars Akshay Kumar, traces the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a king from the Chahamana dynasty.

She was then seen in Vicky Kaushal-starrer “The Great Indian Family”, which was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. After two years, she starred in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual action drama movie “Operation Valentine”, opposite Varun Tej.

The actress was recently seen in filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s science fiction action film “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha.

She will next be seen in the action thriller “Tehran” starring John Abraham and directed by Arun Gopalan.

Parineeti Chopra says her mother has ‘exposed her kids’ in her blog

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra revealed that her mother Reena Chopra exposed her and her brothers in a blog, where she mentioned that her children hate the “selfie stick” she carries.

Parineeti took to Instagram, where she shared a snippet from her mother’s blog, which read: “My kids tell me I’m too touristy for their liking.”

“I am that typical person who takes off to distance lands armed with a camera and lots of enthusiasm! Now we have mobile phones that take great pictures so at least that gigantic DSLR doesn’t have to be lugged around anymore.”

“I am always also armed with a trusted selfie stick…(fun fact: my children just hate this apparatus and run the moment I whip it out of my bag because that’s the one thing they definitely don’t want to be seen hanging around with).”

The actress captioned: “Mom trying to expose us (her kids) in her blog.”

Parineeti recently shared a glimpse of her enjoying her time in the UK, and shared a peek into her holiday, as she walks down the London streets with her friend.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the actress shared a gamut of videos in which she is seen enjoying a lake view in London. She was joined by her friend while strutting by the lake.

Parineeti, who tied the knot with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha in 2023, had joined Yash Raj Films (YRF) as a public relations consultant. She made her acting debut in 2011 romantic comedy ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’ starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

She was then seen in films such as ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, ‘Jabariya Jodi’, ‘The Girl on the Train’, ‘Golmaal Again’, ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ and ‘Mission Raniganj’.

Her latest work includes the biographical musical drama ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role.

Sonu Sood to provide help for flood-hit regions in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Mumbai– Bollywood actor, philanthropist and humanitarian Sonu Sood has lent his support to help those in the flood-hit regions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

On Wednesday, Sonu took to Instagram, where he expressed his concern for the victims and emphasised on the importance of collective action in times of crisis. The actor’s relief initiative includes essential supplies such as food, clean water, medical kits, and temporary shelter for the affected individuals.

In the video, he is heard saying: “Due to the floods, many have lost their homes and livelihood. They have nothing to eat or even have a home. So, we all have to come together to save them and normalise their lives. We are trying to send as much help as we can.”

The actor went on and thanked the Telangana government, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Government and the NDRF team for trying to normalise the life of the people in the flood-stricken areas.

He captioned it: “As Andhra and Telangana battle devastating floods, we stand with those in need. Reach us at supportus@soodcharityfountion.org #AndhraFloods #Telangana Floods @ncbn.official @revanthofficial.”

For the flood-hit states, Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi on Wednesday announced Rs 50 lakh each for flood relief.

The actor announced the donation of Rs 50 lakh each for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Taking to social media platform X, he posted that he was pained over the loss of lives and the hardships caused to people due to floods in the Telugu states.

“We all need to be involved in relief efforts in some way. As part of this, I am announcing my contribution of one crore rupees (50 lakhs each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief Fund) to help in providing relief to the people in both the states,” he said and prayed for an end to the misery.

Sunny Kaushal: Love to experiment with newer things that scare me

New Delhi– It was in 2016 when Sunny Kaushal made his acting debut with “Sunshine Music Tours and Travels” and now eight years into the industry, the actor looks back at his journey with a lot of fondness.

The 34-year-old actor hopes that the coming years make him a better actor because he would love to improve and experiment with newer things that scare him.

“I look back at my journey with a lot of fondness. I am really grateful to have spent these past eight years in this beautiful industry. Actually more than eight years as an actor and then I was an assistant director before that and so it’s almost been like around 10 to 11 years in this industry,” Sunny told IANS.

He says he is really grateful as he “got to learn a lot, meet some really amazing people, made some lifelong friends, got to be a part of some amazing stories, got to play some amazing characters and you know just entertain people”

Sunny, who is the younger brother of Vicky Kaushal added: “I just feel so grateful that people have accepted me with such warmth, such love and with open arms and I just hope that I just continue to do so and continue to entertain everyone and just bring more and better characters and stories to people for their entertainment and yeah.”

He now looks forward to just being a part of more “amazing stories, getting to play more amazing characters, you know, leading a much better, fulfilling life.”

“I think within these eight years, one good thing that has happened is that I’ve become much more calm when it comes to everything around me, you know, when it comes to my people around me, the relationships, friends, families, films, dealing with people, you know, the way to approach your work, your profession, I think I’ve become much more calm, much more respectful in that,” he said.

Looking forward, he hopes to become a better actor.

“So yeah, I just hope that the coming years bring about the same thing in me and make me a better person, probably, definitely make me a better actor because I would love to improve, love to enjoy and love to experiment with newer things that scare me.I think I’m really looking forward to the coming years, you know, with bated breath.”

Alia Bhatt on fashion: Have always tried to keep as true as I can to me

New Delhi– Be it her performance on screen or her style, Alia Bhatt has always managed to sweep everyone by their feet. For the star, fashion is another form of storytelling and said that she has always tried to keep it as true as it can be.

Talking to IANS about how she would define her fashion and how has it evolved, Alia told IANS: “Fashion is another form of storytelling for me, a reflection of one’s self. I have always tried to keep as true as I can to me – ever-evolving but forever comfortable and easy.”

Asked about how she takes care of her hair and skin, Alia gave pointers on her routine.

“I stick to a consistent skincare routine that includes cleansing, moisturizing, and protecting my skin from the sun. Staying hydrated is also a key part of my regimen. When I’m not working, I like to go makeup-free to let my skin breathe, and I give my hair a break from styling tools and products to keep it healthy,” said the actress, who will next be seen in “Jigra”.

She added: “It’s really a mix of a balanced diet, workout, my skin and hair care routine, good sleep but most importantly – just listening to my body.”

Experimenting with hair is a big part for Alia.

“For me, experimenting with my hair is a big part of embracing different roles and looks. It’s fascinating how something as simple as a new hair colour or hairdo can shift your whole appearance and bring a different energy to your performance,” said Alia, who has been onboarded as the global brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris.

“Whether it’s for a project or just for a change, experimenting with my hair keeps things fun,” said Alia, who mentioned being “passionate about skincare”.

Alia, who is married to Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, is all set to complete 12 years in Hindi cinema in October. She made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with “Student Of The Year”.

Ever since then, Alia has showcased her prowess in films such as “Highway”, “2 States”, “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania,” “Kapoor & Sons,” “Udta Punjab,” “Raazi,” “Gully Boy,” “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” “Darlings,” and “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”. In 2023, she even made her debut internationally with “Heart of Stone” starring Gal Gadot.

Alia feels grateful, when she looks back at her adventurous journey in Hindi cinema.

“Over the past 12 years, I have had the opportunity to work with some of this country’s finest in terms of directors, production houses, and actors. I am so grateful for every project I have been a part of because I have gotten to step into the shoes of so many diverse and unique characters,” she shared.

Looking forward, she has “Jigra” and “Alpha”, where she will be seen playing a spy.

“I am equally excited for the upcoming projects I am working on as they’re presenting me with even more challenges and opportunities to grow as a performer. This world of stories amazes me, excites me, inspires me .. and I couldn’t be more grateful to be living my dream every single day.”

Preity Zinta’s son ‘comes to rescue’ as cute healthcare provider

Mumbai– Actress Preity Zinta’s son Jai channeled his inner doctor as he did a checkup on his mother.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of her son wearing a toy stethoscope and listening to Preity’s heartbeat.

“Dr Jai to the rescue… If you know you know,” she wrote as the caption.

Last month, Preity shared that her twins Jai and Gia have started going to school and mentioned she now her “mom schedule is jam packed”.

Sharing her excitement, the actress wrote: “Excited & nervous for my little ones as they start school. Cannot believe it’s time already &amp; my mom schedule is jam packed. A bitter sweet moment for me as I’m happily lost in my own world, but there is so much turbulence &amp; suffering in the world around us.”

Calling it a “new milestone”, the actress added: “One can only hope &amp; pray for more love, tolerance & peace around us, so we can all co exist happily &amp; leave a better &amp; safer world for our children. #newmilestones #mommythoughts #ting”.

It was in 2021, when Preity welcomed her twins via surrogacy in 2021 with husband Gene Goodenough, whom she married in 2016 in Los Angeles.

After making her acting debut in 1998 with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Dil Se…”, Preity featured alongside Bobby Deol in “Soldier”. Her role as a teenage single mother in the 2000 film “Kya Kehna” helped her attain more stardom.

She was then seen in films such as “Chori Chori Chupke Chupke”, “Dil Chahta Hai”, “Dil Hai Tumhaara”, “Kal Ho Naa Ho”, “Koi… Mil Gaya”, “Veer-Zara”, “Salaam Namaste”, “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna”. It was in 2008, when Preity worked in her maiden international role in “Heaven On Earth”.

The actress is all set to return to the big screen with Rajkumar Santoshi’s “Lahore 1947”, which is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. It also stars Sunny Deol. (IANS)