Bollywood Roundup: Manoj Bajpayee, Kiara Advani, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and more…

Manoj Bajpayee’s video amps up speculation on return of ‘The Family Man’

Mumbai– National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is known for his works in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Satya’, ‘The Family Man’ and several others, dropped a curiosity bomb on his social media on Tuesday.

Taking to his Instagram, the actor shared a video of himself in which he is talking to the camera. The actor penned the caption as, “‘Family’ ke saath aa raha hoon…swagat nahin karoge humara?”

In the video, he says, “Hello, hello hello, kaise hain aap sab? Bahut time ho gaya, nahi? Meri baat gaur se suniye. Iss Holi, apki family ke liye laa raha hoon apni family le kar. Stay tuned.”

The video has catapulted the fans of the actor and the streaming series into a frenzy. Netizens are chuffed with the return of the ‘The Family Man’.

Soon after the video was dropped, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to express their excitement for the show. “Can’t wait for season 3,” wrote one fan.

Another commented, “Master piece is coming.” A third fan added, “Shree Kant Tiwari is coming.”

Besides Bajpayee, ‘The Family Man 1’ and ‘The Family Man 2’ had featured Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

The series was created by Raj & DK 2. Besides ‘The Family Man 3’, the duo has three more shows in the works. The soon-to-release web series ‘Farzi’, which is headlined by Shahid Kapoor, Raashii Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi.

They are presently shooting for their next, ‘Guns and Gulaabs’, which features Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav. They also have Varun Dhawan and Samantha starrer ‘Citadel’ in the pipeline.

Sid-Kiara dance to ‘Raatan Lambiyan’ amid alcohol jetsprays, exotic flowers

Jaipur– With the mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies behind them, Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra were all set to do the pheras on Tuesday evening.

The talk of town, though, is the special welcome party that was organised for the guests, notably Isha Ambani, Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor, in which Siddharth arrived wearing a black sherwani, colour coordinated with the gown that Kiara wore.

The theme of the sangeet ceremony, however, was all white, from the decor to the outfits worn by the guests. And alcohol was served to guests using a jetspray.

For the wedding to be remembered as much for its decor as for anything else, more than 30 types of flowers have been flown in from overseas. Kiara and Sid’s garland, though, will be made of red roses.

At the sangeets, Kiara and Sid kept tempo up. Both of them danced to their first romantic “Raatan Lambiyan Lambiyan Re, Kate Tere Sangeyaan Sangeyaan Re”. Kiara-Sid’s own romance also took off with this “Shershaah” song sung in the film by Asees Kaur, Jubin Nautiyal and Tanishk Bagchi.

As they presented a loving performance, the guests just loved it. Seeing Kiara and Sid lost in each other’s love, the guests danced along with them. And they danced for about an hour to Bollywood and Punjabi songs.

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares sneak peek of Malayalam film remake ‘Akelli’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who has been in the news for her film ‘Chhorii 2’, is all set to headline another solo lead project titled ‘Akelli’.

The actress also shared a sneak-peek into the shooting of ‘Akelli’ on her social media.

In the picture shared on her social media, the actress’ reflection can be seen in the camera lens. A clapper board is also seen in the frame just beneath the lens hood. She wrote on the picture, “lights, camera”.

Meanwhile on the work front, she will be next seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the upcoming film ‘Selfiee’.

The film is the Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam film ‘Driving Licence’ which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran. The Malayalam star is also the co-producer on ‘Selfiee’.

In addition, Nushrratt is also shooting for ‘Chhorii 2’.

Madhuri Dixit elated with response to her ‘Panchak’ at Pune International Film Fest

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, and Shriram Nene’s second production “Panchak” had its screening recently in the competition section at the ongoing Pune International Film Festival (PIFF), and they are pleased with the response that the film received from the jury.

The film, shot in Konkan, is a dark comedy and deals with the fear of superstition and death. The film features an ensemble cast of the finest artistes from Marathi film, television, and stage, and is shot in picturesque Konkan.

About the response to the film at the fest, Madhuri and Nene, in a joint statement, said: “We were humbled and elated with the response we received at the screening at the festival.”

“When we originally heard the script, we immediately knew we had to produce the film. The content attracted us and we are sure the audiences will love the film.”

Directed by Jayant Jathar and Rahul Awate, the film, an RNM Moving Pictures production, stars Adinath Kothare, Tejashri Pradhan, Anand Ingale, Nandita Patkar, Bharati Acharekar, Vidyadhar Joshi, Satish Alekar, Sagar Talashikar, Dipti Devi, and Ashish Kulkarni.

Swara Bhasker to drape vintage fashion, play 9 characters in next film

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, who is known for films like ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and several others, is set to portray nine characters in her upcoming film.

The actress has replicated the vintage fashion from the yesteryear for her upcoming film ‘Mrs. Falani’ in which she will be seen in nine varied avatars pulling off 9 different characters. The characters range between 30 to 42 years and shall belong to 9 different states.

Sharing her experience, Swara said: “‘Mrs. Falani’ is going to be the most challenging film of my life. Undoubtedly, it is every actor’s dream to play so many different characters in one film. I am amazed at learning the intricacies that range from home-maker to home-maker every ten miles. I am really stoked about it!”

Interestingly, Swara shall be playing a home-maker representing different states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab apart from others and reportedly, Swara has also got her nose pierced for the film.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra too has pulled off a similar feat as she played 12 characters in the rom-com ‘What’s Your Raashee?’. The film, which also starred PC’s then rumoured beau Harman Baweja, received positive response for its music. For its storytelling and direction? Not so much. (IANS)