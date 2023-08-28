Bollywood Roundup: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, and more…

Mumbai– Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her OTT show ‘Aakhri Sach’, has shared that her character in the show doesn’t have any control over her personal life.

In the streaming show, Tamannaah essays the character of an investigating officer Anya, who is trying to get to the bottom of a case which involves suicide of 11 members of a family.

Talking about her part in the series, she told IANS: “My character of Anya has accepted that she has a very messed up personal life. She is a modern young girl, and happens to be the investigating officer on the case. She knows that she doesn’t have control over her personal life but this case is the only space where she knows she can use her skill to navigate and unravel the truth.”

When asked if it was difficult for her to cleanse herself off such an intense character, the actress denied saying that she didn’t have to actively cleanse her system off the character but there’s something that she felt during the making of the show.

Tamannaah said: “I don’t think that it was very difficult to cleanse myself of this character but I remember on the last day of shoot, I did feel lighter. I did have a heavy heart during the making of this show, I can’t deny that. I felt a sense of relief from those pent up feelings.”

‘Aakhri Sach’, which also stars Abhishek Banerjee is currently available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

New Delhi– Actress Sushmita Sen on Monday showered love on her younger daughter Alisah on her birthday, saying how special God has made her, and that she “couldn’t be prouder.”

Taking to photo-sharing platform Instagram, Sushmita shared a video montage wherein we can see throwback photos of Alisah with the family.

There are glimpses of her childhood photos, school pictures with her elder sister Renee, travel clicks with mumma Sushmita, some glimpse of her maternal grandparents, photos of her previous birthday celebrations, and other candid photographs.

The former Miss Universe captioned the post: “Happyyyyy Birthday LOVE OF MY LIFE!!! How special God made you…and this privilege of being your Mother…I couldn’t be prouder Alisah!!!! I love you Shona!!! #apowerfuldestinyawaits.”

Sushmita is the mother of two adopted daughters. She had adopted her first daughter, Renee in 2000, while her second daughter, Alisah joined the family in 2010.

On the work front, Sushmita was recently seen in ‘Taali’, which throws light on the trials and tribulations of Shreegauri Sawant’s (played by Sushmita) life – her daring transformation from Ganesh to Gauri, and the discrimination she was subjected to because of that, her fearless journey towards motherhood, and the audacious battle that led to the inclusion and identification of the third gender on every official document in India.

Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, and directed by Ravi Jadhav, ‘Taali’ is a story of courage and change. It is streaming on JioCinema.

Asha Bhosle records a song for Anshuman Jha-starrer ‘Hari-Om’

Mumbai– Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, at the age of 89, lent her vocal prowess to a song called ‘Zindagi Tu Chup Hain Kahan’ for the tentatively titled film ‘Hari Om’ starring Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav.

The Harish Vyas’s dramedy is about generational divide and wrapped shoot earlier this year in Varanasi. The film is a father(Hari)-son(Om) story exploring the generational divide through a drama comedy.

It completes the trilogy of Harish Vyas’s love stories which began with ‘Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain’ – Between a 55 year old man and his wife. Followed it up with the LGBTQ+ love story on friendship ‘Hum Bhi Akele-Tum Bhi Akele’ and ‘Hari-Om’ completes the circle by talking about the importance of expressing love between a father and a son.

Anshuman said: ‘It’s surreal to have met Asha Ji. So grateful that she has sung ‘Zindagi Tu Chupi Hai Kahan’ in her inimitable style. She also loved the Lakadbaggha trailer and told me she had met Bruce Lee in 1971 which made the meeting even more special. I asked her what he was like & she very kindly shared.’

‘Asha Tai saw some rushes of the film, liked it and so I called Anshuman to the studio who was keen to seek her blessings’ said Vyasm who is collaborating with the actor for a third straight film after ‘Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain’ and ‘Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele’. (IANS)