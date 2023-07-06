Bollywood Roundup: Madhuri Dixit, Pooja Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Madhuri Dixit has been a tremendous influence on Heli Daruwala

Mumba– Actress-dancer Heli Daruwala credits her journey to twinkle toes Madhuri Dixit Nene and has talked about her classical dance moves in the upcoming track ‘Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab’.

Heli seeks inspiration from the iconic actress Madhuri Dixit especially for this song.

Ecstatic about her classical dance moves in the music video, she shared: “Madhuri Dixit Ji has been a tremendous influence on my journey as an actor and dancer. Like all the other girls, I have grown up watching her on the screen, and during my childhood days, I started my journey into dance and drama with her as my source of inspiration.”

“I wanted to capture some of that magic that Madhuri ji brings to the screen and infuse it with my own artistic expression.”

The song ‘Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab’ is sung by Kavita Seth and Kanishk Seth and features Heli Daruwala alongside Nishank Bhatt.

Pooja Bhatt on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: I am not in the rat race; don’t play woman card

Mumbai– ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestant, filmmaker and actress Pooja Bhatt during the task in the show told other housemates that she has never played the woman card and does not follow the rat race.

The voice of Bigg Boss announced a task in which the contestants were required to rank each other from 1 to 9.

When Pooja Bhatt got a chance to convince other contestants to give her number 1 spot, she said: “I have never had any woman card, and I don’t follow the rat race. I believe in direct communication, speaking to people face-to-face with eye contact. My opinions and individuality are the reasons why I was called to participate in Bigg Boss OTT, even after having such a successful career for many years.”

“I always follow instructions and respect the orders of those in positions of authority.”

She added: “I don’t believe in ranking myself; I have never done that. When I entered the Bigg Boss OTT house, I didn’t consider myself as the top rank but viewers positioned me as 1st rank. I am content with any rank that my fellow housemates assign me, and I don’t let the initial high spirits of these rankings define my entire experience.”

She said that it is not about having a saintly attitude.

“Because I’m not seeking validation from rankings. I don’t have an addiction to the spotlight, camera, or attention. I was born into this industry, and I will remain a part of it until the end. None of you are my competitors, so my life doesn’t come to an end after Bigg Boss.”

“Therefore, I won’t engage in activities that would disappoint my fans just for attention. Successful careers aren’t achieved through chance and talent, but ultimately, it’s about what we are made of.”

Saif Ali Khan: ‘Vikram Vedha’ shows how challenging it can be to alter one’s point of view

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan who has garnered a lot of love from the masses for his performance as a determined cop in action drama ‘Vikram Vedha’ said that the film demonstrates how challenging it can be to alter one’s point of view of good and evil. Saif had put great effort into his character. From vigorous practice with real guns to understanding the sounds and mechanism of shooting a real gun, the actor went into the skin of the character to showcase realism on the celluloid. He adopted the way they hold guns and the way they raid buildings inhabited by gangsters. The audience loved the powerful avatar of Hrithik Roshan as Vedha, Saif’s super charm as the coolest cop Vikram in the movie impressed the audience. Saif, expressed his excitement for the TV premiere of ‘Vikram Vedha’ saying: “Vikram Vedha was loved by the audiences for presenting two opposing perspectives of right or wrong.” “Driven by a moral problem, action and unexpected twists, this movie will now be accessible worldwide to a wide range of viewers. This film demonstrates how challenging it can be to alter one’s point of view of good and evil.” Rohan Lavsi, Business Head – Hindi Movies Cluster, Viacom18 shared: “Vikram Vedha tells a tale of a celebrated cop, who sees the world in black and white and a dreaded criminal, who will make the former question his worldview.” Produced by Jio Studios, Friday Filmworks, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, and YNOT Studios, the harrowing action thriller ‘Vikram Vedha’ is spearheaded by megawatt stars, including Hrithik, Saif, Radhika Apte and others. Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, the film captures a faceoff between an honest police officer and a dreaded gangster, who surrenders voluntarily but has a riveting story to tell the former. It will air on Sunday on COLORS Cineplex. Anil Kapoor enjoys what Shelly Rungta brings to the table in ‘The Night Manager’ Mumbai– Seasoned actor Anil Kapoor, who has once again captured our hearts and minds with his hard-hitting portrayal of arms dealer Shelly Rungta in the gripping espionage thriller, ‘The Night Manager’, said that he has thoroughly enjoyed exploring the character and what it brings to the table with his aura and power. From the very first frame, Anil’s presence is magnetic, stealing every scene with his striking intensity and unwavering commitment. His ability to seamlessly transition from the charming facade of a suave business tycoon to the menacing depths of a calculating antagonist is nothing short of extraordinary. Kapoor has truly carved out a niche for himself as the master of versatility. Speaking about the same, Anil said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed exploring the character of Shelly Rungta and what he brings to the table with his aura and power. We have been receiving immense appreciation from our industry friends, family and fans. Kudos to the entire team for the success of the series.” The show which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur as Shaan Sengupta has emerged as the most watched series across all Hotstar Specials, on Disney+ Hotstar. Talking of the same Aditya shared: “The Night Manager has emerged as the most watched series on the platform and it is big a moment of happiness for all of us. The team has worked extremely hard and to see that the efforts have paid off, feels incredible. Shaan Sengupta is one character that will always be close to my heart.” Gaurav Banerjee, Head – Content, Disney+ Hotstar, said: “Powerful performances, immense drama, and stunning production values have made the show a fan favourite.” Creator and Director, Sandeep Modi added: “The entire crew and cast has worked extremely hard to fulfil the vision I have had for the show.” A Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carre’s novel ‘The Night Manager’ produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, the series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghose. The show is wrapped in lavish drama, picturesque sights and also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl in pivotal roles. The riveting thriller espionage is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja said yes to ‘Blind’ because of Sujoy Ghosh Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who will be seen stepping into the role of a visually-impaired woman in her upcoming streaming movie ‘Blind’, has revealed the reason behind giving her nod to the film. The actress said that she said yes to the thriller movie because of one man – director-producer Sujoy Ghosh, who is known as the master of the genre given his films like ‘Kahaani’, ‘Badla’ and others. Sonam is returning to screens after a maternity break, and will be seen fighting it out against a cold-blooded serial-killer in the edgy thriller. Sujoy has produced the film which is directed by Shome Makhija. The actress said, “It was a no-brainer for me to do ‘Blind’ because Sujoy Ghosh is the producer of the film. He has a fantastic track record with edgy, gritty thrillers and I jumped at the idea that Sujoy would be the captain of the ship for Blind. He has helmed the film creatively since its conceptualisation. As an actor, I trust my producers and directors completely and I’m glad that I found a producer in Sujoy who is the master of this genre in the Hindi film industry.” She further mentioned, “I hope people love my performance in the film. It was a very tough role and I have given it my all to play Gia with sensitivity and grit. I’m glad that people have liked the trailer of Blind. That’s just half the battle won. It makes me happy that people are looking forward to seeing this edge of the seat thriller.” ‘Blind’ is set to stream on Jio Cinemas from July 7. (IANS)