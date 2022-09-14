Bollywood Roundup: Madhuri Dixit, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah, and more…

The film’s concept, story and the screenplay are by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Debnath and Madhur Bhandarkar.

Produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, ‘Babli Bouncer’ stars Tamannaah Bhatia, in the lead along with Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.

Speaking about how she prepared for her character, the actress shared: “I learnt riding a bullet, before this, I had ridden a scooty. So, I think the most difficult part is to ride a bullet because it is a very heavy bike, so it took me a bit to get comfortable with that. I also learnt beatboxing, I never knew beatboxing was not beating someone but it’s a type of voice, the different sounds that we make, that too I learnt for this film.”

Tamannaah’s character as Babli is bold and brave. She rides a bullet, lifts heavy weights and can do anything a man can.

A Madhur Bhandarkar directorial, the film showcases how Babli is trying to make it big as a bouncer in Delhi.

Leena Jumani opens up on playing a complex personality in ‘Appnapan’

Mumbai– ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actress Leena Jumani talks about her character and how her on-screen personality is going to change the storyline of the show ‘Appnapan… Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan’.

She says: ” I started my GEC career with Balaji back in 2008, and after that I never had to look back, thus coming back here is like coming back home. And, I couldn’t let go of the chance of working with them once again on such an endearing drama like ‘Appnapan’ that beautifully sheds light on the complexities of relationships.”

On what she likes about her role, Leena adds that it is a complex personality with many insecurities.

“I was really attracted to Sonali’s role as it has multiple layers to it, while she has a soft side to her but her insecurities bring out her dark side. On one hand, viewers will see she loves her sister Pallavi( Rajshree Thakur) but somewhere she is very jealous of the fact that she got married to Nikhil (Cezanne Khan), whom she always adored.”

The actress goes on to continue throwing more light on the relationship between on-screen sisters played by her and Rajshree.

“Sonali’s jealousy will create a lot of problems in between the two sisters; amping up the drama in the show,” Jumani added.

She looks forward to receiving a positive response from the audience.

“In between, I got many offers but I did not take them up as the characters were not very appealing to me. But when I got the role of Sonali from Balaji, I was very thrilled to begin another chapter here as the character is challenging which helps me give my best and do better. Thus, looking forward to an amazing journey.”

Sayli Salunkhe: I’m learning to be more precise with my Hindi diction

Mumbai– TV actress Sayli Salunkhe, who is currently seen in the show ‘Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’ had to face a lot of challenges in delivering the dialogues in Hindi and she worked really hard to learn the language properly.

She said: “I had to work on my Hindi diction to be more precise with my dialogues for the show ‘Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’. I feel that performing helps you learn. Even though being a Maharashtrian my fluency in Marathi was not at par so while doing Marathi television I sharpened my Marathi diction as well.”

The actress added she is doing everything to be proficient in Hindi.

“Now, while doing the show ‘Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’, I’m learning to be more precise with my Hindi diction to do full justice to my character. I think we learn more as we perform over time and I’m trying to learn each day possible on this show.”

Sayli had been part of several Marathi shows including ‘Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta’, ‘Chhatriwali’ and also did Hindi serials like ‘Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali’ and now ‘ Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’.

Speaking more about the way she is trying to correct herself at every step in both Hindi and Marathi, she added: “As time goes on, I’m developing and honing my language skills so that I can deliver my show’s dialogues with even more precision. I must say, both Hindi and Marathi languages give me immense joy to nurture and speak.”

‘Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’ airs on Star Bharat.

Tahira Kashyap wishes her ‘personal sunshine’ Ayushmann on 38th birthday

Mumbai– Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has wished her soulmate and Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana on his 38th birthday on Wednesday.

Tahira took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of the two. In the image, the two are seen walking together and lovingly looking at each other. Ayushmann looks dapper in a white T-shirt paired with a blue shirt and jeans while Tahira looks drop-dead gorgeous in an all white co-ord set.

She wrote: “Soulmate. Always by your side. Happy birthday to the best human being I know. My personal sunshine! You inspire me in so many ways. Kamaal insaan ho”.

Ayushmann replied to post: “You’re the best human”.

Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna also commented with a heart emoji.

‘Raaz 3D’ fame Esha Gupta also gave him her best wishes, saying: “Happy birthday fav”

Apart from his fans and industry friends his brother Aparshakti Khuranna also shared an adorable picture of him with Tahira and a birthday cake.

He wrote: “Happyy Bdayyy Ayush Bhaiyaaa,”

On the work front, Ayushmann is known for his movies such as ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’, ‘Anek’ and others. Both Ayushmann and Tahira were childhood sweethearts and they got married in 2008. The two are parents to son Virajveer and daughter Virushka.

In 2004, Ayushmann won the second season of reality television show ‘MTV Roadies’. It was in 2012, when he made his acting debut with ‘Vicky Donor’ directed by Shoojit Sircar. He tasted success with films such as ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’,’Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, ‘Badhaai Ho’, ‘Dream Girl’, ‘Bala’, ‘Andhadhun’ and ‘Article 15’. (IANS)