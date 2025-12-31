Bollywood Roundup: Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Kiara’s Baby Bliss: Bollywood Star Says Her Heart is Bursting After Life-Changing 2025

MUMBAI — Kiara Advani’s 2025 was a total whirlwind, and the Bollywood bombshell is spilling all the tea on a year that changed her life forever! The Satyaprem Ki Katha star took to Instagram to get real about her emotional journey after welcoming her first child, baby girl Saraayah Malhotra, with hubby Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara confessed her heart “expanded in ways she couldn’t imagine” during a year defined by “sweetest blessings” and major life lessons. The couple, who first teased their pregnancy back in February with a pic of a tiny knitted sock, officially leveled up to parenthood on July 16. Sidharth echoed the sentiment, telling fans their world has been “forever changed” by their new leading lady.

But it wasn’t just diapers and lullabies for this A-lister! Kiara made history in 2025 as the first Indian actress to rock a baby bump on the Met Gala carpet, stunning the fashion world in a custom Gaurav Gupta gown. As she kisses 2025 goodbye, Kiara says she’s stepping into 2026 with “the cutest tiny hands” holding her whole world. Move over, Hollywood—this new mom is ready to take on the New Year!

Anil Kapoor is the Ageless Wonder! Star Slays at 69 With New Fitness Obsession

MUMBAI — Move over, Gen Z! Anil Kapoor is proving that age is just a number as he closes out 2025 looking fitter than ever. The legendary actor swapped the red carpet for the Padel court this week, showing off his lean physique and “signature spirit” in a sun-drenched photo that has fans doing a double-take. At 69, the Bollywood icon isn’t slowing

down, telling followers he plans to kick off 2026 exactly where he is now—racket in hand and fueled by “good energy.”

It’s been a rollercoaster year for the Slumdog Millionaire star. While the first half of 2025 brought heartbreak with the passing of his mother, the year is ending on a high note with the news that daughter Sonam Kapoor is expecting baby number two! Anil hasn’t let the drama distract from his health, recently jetting off to a high-end wellness retreat in Austria to stay “lean and mean.”

With a career spanning over four decades and classic hits like Mr. India under his belt, Anil remains the ultimate industry fit-spo. Whether he’s being a doting grandpa or a Padel pro, this man is clearly drinking from the fountain of youth. Watch out 2026, because Anil Kapoor is just getting warmed up!

Hrithik’s Heartbreak! Superstar Makes Shocking Revelation About His Famous Double Thumb

MUMBAI — He’s got the moves, the looks, and the fame, but Hrithik Roshan just dropped a bombshell about the one thing he can’t master! The Bollywood hunk wrapped up 2025 with a “big revelation,” jokingly complaining that his iconic double thumb is standing in the way of his social media game. The War star confessed he’s never been able to form the

perfect hand-heart, calling it the “second thing” his extra thumb has ruined for him!

The green-eyed hero didn’t let the hand-heart fail ruin his mood, though. He bid farewell to the year with a moody silhouette post alongside ladylove Saba Azad, telling fans his 2025 is ending on a “very merry note.” It’s been a massive family year for the Roshan clan, with Hrithik recently breaking the internet at his cousin’s wedding. Videos of the star dancing his heart out to “Oh Ho Ho Ho” with his handsome sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, went totally viral, proving the dancing genes are strong in this family!

Even Hrithik’s mom, Pinkie Roshan, got emotional over the family footwork, praising the boys’ mom, Sussanne Khan, for raising them with such love. While Hrithik might be struggling to make heart shapes with his fingers, he’s clearly got plenty of love to go around as he heads into 2026. Keep dancing, Hrithik—we don’t need the hand-heart anyway!

End of an Era: Amitabh Bachchan Breaks Down Over Bestie Dharmendra in Tear-Jerking Tribute

MUMBAI — Grab the tissues! The legendary Amitabh Bachchan just left fans in tears after an emotional meltdown on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The megastar couldn’t hold back the waterworks as he paid a heartbreaking tribute to the late, great “He-Man” of

Bollywood, Dharmendra.

Big B’s voice trembled as he remembered his “Veeru,” calling the late icon not just a friend, but family. Recalling their legendary days on the set of Sholay, Amitabh shared a gut-wrenching secret: the agony you saw in Jai’s famous death scene was actually real! Dharmendra, a former wrestler, held Amitabh so tight that the physical pain turned into some of the most natural acting in cinema history.

Amitabh hailed Dharmendra’s final film, Ikkis, as a “precious memento,” praising his idol for practicing his art until his very last breath. Director Sriram Raghavan and co-star Jaideep Ahlawat joined the sob fest, sharing how the superstar felt like a grandfather to everyone on set. After 50 years of the most iconic bromance in movie history, Jai has officially said a tearful goodbye to his Veeru. Rest in peace, legend!

New Year, New Alaya! Starlet Teases Massive 2026 Glow-Up After Life-Changing Year

MUMBAI — Alaya F is officially putting the “pro” in progress! The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stunner is wrapping up 2025 with a cryptic and exciting promise to fans: the “new” Alaya is coming, and she’s better than ever. Taking to Instagram with a high-energy montage of

runway struts, bikini-clad vacations, and jaw-dropping yoga sessions, the actress confessed that 2025 was the year she “changed her life forever.”

The daughter of Pooja Bedi isn’t just talking the talk; she’s been walking the walk with a year defined by “grit, guts, and growth.” Alaya admitted she’s beaming with pride over her transformation, which apparently involved some serious self-discipline and grueling workouts. While she’s keeping the juicy details of her “new chapter” under wraps for now, she told followers she can’t wait to unveil the results in 2026.

But don’t think she’s just hitting the gym! Alaya is booked and busy, set to lead the high-octane thriller Storm, backed by none other than Hrithik Roshan. With a major series on the horizon and a total personal reinvention in the books, Alaya F is clearly the one to watch next year. Get ready, 2026—the storm is coming!

Love, Lessons, and Laughter! Rakul Preet Singh Dishes on Her Rollercoaster 2025

MUMBAI — Rakul Preet Singh is closing the book on 2025, and she’s got a lot to say! The De De Pyaar De 2 starlet got sentimental on the ‘gram, calling the past twelve months a whirlwind of “lessons, love, and growth.” In a heart-tugging video montage, Rakul gave

fans a front-row seat to her private life, featuring cozy vacation snaps and major PDA with hubby Jackky Bhagnani.

The actress didn’t hold back, thanking her inner circle for making every moment “warmer” and admitting she’s stepping into 2026 with a brand-new sense of purpose. But it wasn’t all serious—Rakul also signed off with a hilarious video featuring some “wagging tails” and foodie frames that had followers drooling.

On the career front, Rakul is staying booked and busy! After killing it in her latest sequel, she’s gearing up for the highly anticipated Pati Patni Aur Woh Do alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. Word on the street is the flick is a total throwback to the 70s classics. With a happy marriage and a booming career, Rakul is definitely winning at life. Watch out 2026, this Bollywood beauty is just getting started!

Leopard Spotting and Life Lessons! Soha Ali Khan Goes Wild to Wrap Up 2025

MUMBAI — Soha Ali Khan is trading the red carpet for the rugged wild! The Chhorii 2 star ditched the city lights for a three-day getaway to Udaipur with hubby Kunal Kemmu and their adorable daughter, Inaaya. The Pataudi princess didn’t just go for the views—she went

on a mission, returning from the jungle with a fierce new message about protecting our forests for the next generation.

Soha hit the ‘gram to share a breathtaking video of the trio exploring the Chunda Shikar Oudi forests, where they even managed to spot a majestic leopard! “The forest isn’t something to visit—it’s something to protect,” Soha told her followers, admitting that the trip was a major wake-up call. Between the birdsong and the safari thrills, the actress said time finally slowed down for her little family.

This nature retreat comes right on the heels of a star-studded Christmas at the Pataudi palace. Soha’s feed has been blowing up with festive snaps featuring brother Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and the internet’s favorite nephews, Taimur and Jeh. After a week of royal celebrations and wild adventures, Soha is heading into 2026 with a full heart and a green thumb. Looks like this mama is ready to save the planet! (Source: IANS)