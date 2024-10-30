Bollywood Roundup: Karisma Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more…

- Advertisement -

Karisma Kapoor celebrates 27 years of her film ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’

Mumbai– Karisma Kapoor recently took to social media to celebrate a major milestone in her career, marking 27 years since the release of the iconic film “Dil To Pagal Hai.”

The 1997 musical romance, directed by Yash Chopra, starred Karisma alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Akshay Kumar. Known for its soundtrack and memorable choreography, the film continues to be cherished by fans worldwide even today. Karisma took to her Instagram handle to share a video from the film where she is seen showcasing her dance moves.

Alongside the clip, she wrote, “since it is the release anniversary of DTPH.” She also added a red heart emoji to the post. Karisma played the character Nisha, a passionate dancer who is in love with her best friend Rahul (played by Shah Rukh Khan). Her portrayal earned her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. Apart from Shah Rukh’s sizzling chemistry with Madhuri, the film is loved for its iconic tracks, like “Le Gayi” and “Are Re Are.”

For the unversed, “Dil To Pagal Hai” marked the second in a series of four consecutive films by Yash Chopra featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. It was also the third film to pair Khan with Madhuri Dixit, following Anjaam, and Koyla. Initially, the film had other titles like “Maine To Mohabbat Kar Li and Tevar” before Chopra ultimately chose “Dil To Pagal Hai.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma has an impressive lineup of hit films to her credit, including “Raja Hindustani,” “Andaz Apna Apna”, “Dil To Pagal Hai”, “Haseena Maan Jaayegi”, “Judwaa”, and “Hum Saath-Saath Hain”, among others.

After starring in the television soap opera “Karishma: The Miracles of Destiny”, she took a break from acting. Karisma made her comeback with the web series “Mentalhood” in 2020 and was most recently seen in Netflix’s mystery thriller “Murder Mubarak.”

Big B reveals why he had to re-dub Vijay Deenanath Chauhan’s character in ‘Agneepath’

Mumbai– Amitabh Bachchan recently shared an interesting behind-the-scenes story about re-dubbing his iconic character, Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, from the film “Agneepath.”

In the upcoming Diwali special episode of “Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16”, Big B revealed the unexpected challenges he faced during the production of the film and why he had to re-record Vijay’s powerful dialogues. The actor shared this interesting anecdote after Varun Dhawan expressed his admiration for his outhandling performance in the film “Agneepath.”

Dhawan said, “The movie is still incredible, and your character is iconic,” to which director Raj adds, “You have been a hero for so many generations that even new actors try to capture your style in certain scenes. I tell them only you can truly embody that character.” Varun then asks Bachchan, “As an actor, I’d love to know, when you took on the character of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, what was on your mind? How did you decide on the voice modulation?”

Replying to this, the veteran actor said, “I’ll tell you a fact, some things are unplanned. On the first day of shooting, I still hadn’t figured out how to portray him. I was in the makeup room and called Mukul Anand and suggested giving Vijay a distinct, deep voice. He agreed, and that’s how we decided on it.”

Amitabh went on to add, “There was a man who used to visit Kalyanji-Anandji’s home with a similar heavy tone, so I thought, why not model Vijay’s voice after that? Later, I found out that man came from an underground background, which fit the essence of Vijay’s character perfectly. So, the character’s first shot was inspired by him. When the movie released, though, the producer called to say theatres were having issues. Audiences were tearing up seats and telling the sound department, ‘This doesn’t sound like Amitabh; fix the sound system!’ So, to address it, I had to re-dub the whole film in my normal voice. But that initial voice was very impactful.”

On the request of Varun, Amitabh also recreated his iconic dialogue from the movie. The upcoming episode of “Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16” will feature Varun Dhawan and the director duo Raj & DK. They’ll be joining Amitabh on the popular game show to promote their film, “Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna joins horror-comedy universe with ‘Thama’

Mumbai– A new film is joining Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe. On Wednesday, the makers of the upcoming movie ‘Thama’ took to social media to announce the film which is a blood-soaked romance.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It is helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, and written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara.

The announcement of ‘Thama’ follows the massive success of the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Stree 2’ and the surprise hit ‘Munjya’. With ‘Munjya’ achieving huge box office success and ‘Stree 2’ shattering all records, Dinesh Vijan Maddock Films is making waves, and is the most profitable venture in current times.

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is having a great at the box-office in 2024, also took to his Instagram, and gave a glimpse of the film to his followers.

Sharing the announcement, he wrote in the caption, “After #Stree, #Bhediya, #Munjya… #Thama is joining our horror comedy universe, and it’s going to be wild! My brother Dinesh Vijan’s Horror Comedy Universe needed a love story… unfortunately, it’s a bloody one. Brace yourselves for #Thama – Diwali 2025”.

Raj is an integral part of the horror-comedy universe as storylines of different films in the universe bleed into each other.

The team’s unique storytelling, often laced with humour and horror, has created a distinct cinematic universe that resonates with fans. This trend continues with their upcoming film, ‘Thama’. which promises to introduce a gripping love story set against a bloody backdrop.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, ‘Thama’ is set to arrive in theatres on Diwali 2025.

KJo is all set to celebrate Diwali, shares pictures of is twins, mothers dressed up in ethnic wear

Mumbai– Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who recently sold off 50 per cent stakes of his Dharma Productions, has shared pictures from his family’s Diwali celebrations.

KJo took to his Instagram on Wednesday, and dropped several pictures in which the entire family can be seen dressed in Indian ethnic wear including his twins Yash and Roohi, and his mother Hiroo Johar.

KJo wrote in the caption, “From us to you … we wish you the best festive season and all the love , joy , mutual respect , and the ability to love and live your life to its fullest… thank you @manishmalhotra05 for always dressing us on special occasions … styled by @ekalakhani”.

Recently, KJo attended the 70th National Awards ceremony in the National Capital as his production ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ received the National Award for Best Film in AVGC (Best Animation Film).

Earlier, KJo engaged in a public spat with actress-director Divya Khossla, a day after the release of ‘Jigra’ when Divya took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture of an empty theatre running the show of ‘Jigra’.

She had shared how theatres are witnessing practically zero footfalls for ‘Jigra’. She wrote in the picture, “Went to Citi Mall PVR for ‘Jigra’ show. Theatre was totally empty … all theaters going empty everywhere. #Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai, khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra”.

However, Divya seemed in no mood to buy the collections as she felt that the collections of the film are fabricated at the behest of the production house behind ‘Jigra’ which is considered one of the premier film studios in Hindi cinema.

Anupam Kher recalls how his mother single-handedly raised family of 14 without flinching

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is awaiting the release of his next project “Vijay 69”, shared a heartfelt note for his mother, Dulari. In his post, the actor mentioned that his mother is a symbol of courage for him. He recalled how she single-handedly raised and took care of a family of 14 without flinching.

On Wednesday, the actor posted a video showcasing his priceless moments with his mother. Alongside the heartwarming clip, the ‘Uunchai’ actor wrote, “Vijay69 is my tribute to my mom. My mother, Dulari, is a symbol of courage for me. She has single-handedly brought us up and taken care of a family of 14without flinching. My father was the only earning member when we were kids. We were poor. I remember her to be the first person to wake up and the last one to sleep. She had no time to complain. In fact no luxury to do that. She had numerous medical conditions”.

Anupam added, “Even today Dulari has a steel rod in one of her legs. But She travels and looks forward to new experiences. She tries doing all the work all by herself. She is always laughing , always optimistic, always moving forward and telling us all to be positive and look ahead in life. My parents were married for 59 years. She lost her husband and my dad 12 years back. She doesn’t let this tragedy define her life. She is the epitome of “Life has to continue” philosophy! She, like #VijayMathews will never give up on life. So Honestly, I would like to dedicate ‘Vijay 69’ to my mother”.

“This is my homage to her fighting spirit. My career would be incomplete without a fitting dedication to my mother and ‘Vijay 69’ is that perfect tribute to her. My father got me rid of my fear of failure. But Dulari has been my greatest teacher and I owe my success to her guidance and strength.” Jai Mata ki! #Vijay69OnNetflix,” the post further read.

Talking about “Vijay 69”, the film narrates the inspiring story of a 69-year-old man who dares to dream and accomplish the unimaginable. The movie is all set to release on Netflix on November 8.

Ananya Panday’s rumoured boyfriend Walker Blanco professes love for his ‘Annie’

Mumbai– Ananya Panday’s rumoured boyfriend, Walker Blanco, seems to have confirmed his relationship with the actress.

He penned a romantic birthday wish for Ananya on her 26th birthday. In his post, Walker professes his love for Panday, calling her “special.” On Wednesday, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a candid photo of the birthday girl, where she is seen sitting and smiling with her hand resting on her face. Alongside it, he wrote, “Happy birthday, beautiful. You are so special. I love you, Annie!”

The post sparked a frenzy among Ananya’s fans, who see Walker’s birthday message as an official declaration of his love for her. Walker Blanco has often expressed his admiration for Ananya on social media. He gave her a shout-out when her Netflix film “CTRL” was released. He shared the trailer on his Instagram Stories with the message, “Can’t waitttt, Annie!” along with a surprised face and a red heart emoji. Not to forget, Ananya was spotted wearing a ‘W’ necklace, further fuelling speculation about their relationship.

According to several reports, Ananya first met Walker at the Ambani family’s cruise party during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, and since then, the duo has fostered a great friendship. The ‘Gehraiyaan’ actress even follows the model on Instagram. Meanwhile, on Ananya’s 26th birthday, her doting parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavna Pandey, wished the actress with heartfelt posts. Sharing a video montage, the proud dad wrote, “Happy Birthday, my Superstar! From your First Director/Cameraman/Fan.

Wish you all the fame, health, wealth, and happiness in the world. Love you, Dad.” Ananya’s mother, Bhavna, also posted a cute childhood video of the actress, where she is seen planting sweet kisses on her mom. The clip features Chunky asking little Ananya, “Where are you going?” She instantly replies, “Birthday party.” Bhavna then asks her to show her watch, which was gifted by her grandmother. Sharing this cute clip, Bhavna wrote, “Birthday Eve @ananyapanday!!! Loads of love and some forced kisses.” (IANS)