Bollywood Roundup: Jahnvi Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan, and more…

Jahnvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao wrap up filming for ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’

Mumbai– Actors Jahnvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have concluded shooting for their upcoming cricket drama movie ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’.

Dharma Productions took to their Instagram handle, where they shared the news of the film wrap. A picture of the film’s clapboard was shared on the photo-sharing website with “It’s a wrap” written on it.

The picture was captioned: “And it’s a wrap for ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi!’ Ready for the final innings, we’ll see you soon in cinemas near you!”

This will be the second time Rajkummar and Janhvi will be seen sharing screen space. The two were previously seen in ‘Roohi’.

‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’ is helmed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’.

Hrithik dancing at wedding on his tracks ‘Ghungroo’, ‘Bang Bang’ goes viral

Mumbai– A video of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan dancing at a wedding with the bride and groom on his popular tracks has gone viral.

A clip shared by Reddit by Bolly Blinds N Gossip, shows Hrithik looking handsome in an all-black suit dancing onstage with bride and the groom.

He danced to the song ‘Ghungroo’ from ‘War’, and then on ‘Bang Bang’ title track. He was first seen dancing with the groom and then later asked the bride to join him as well.

On the acting front, Hrithik will be next seen in ‘Fighter’ with actors Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand. It is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

Sara Ali Khan shares BTS pics from ‘Murder Mubarak’, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who has been busy with the shoot of her upcoming film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan, recently shared a few BTS pictures from the sets of her two films ‘Murder Mubarak’ and Ae Watan Mere Watan.

On Monday, the actress took to the story section of her Instagram to share the pictures with her followers. She shared a set of three pictures in which she can be seen posing for the camera with the films’ clapper boards in her hand which detail the shot taking process.

The first picture shows the actress donning a white saree holding the clapperboard of Ae Watan Mere Watan’ as she gives an enchanting stare to the camera. The second picture has her in a casual avatar with the same element of clapperboard in the frame followed by the third picture which is again from Ae Watan Mere Watan’.

The actress further jotted down the caption in which she thanked the director and her attachment to the character. She wrote, “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” – Mahatma Gandhi. Thank you Kannan sir for choosing me to portray this powerful character; a true personification of strength, dignity and passion. Some parts stay etched in our souls, and I know I will carry this one with me forever. Jai Bholenath”.

Marking the Labour Day, she also wrote, “Grateful for this life. Happy Labour Day”.

Other than ‘Murder Mubarak’ and Ae Watan Mere Watan’, Sara will also feature in Laxman Utekar’s next opposite Vicky Kaushal titled ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ and also Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino’ for which she will soon resume the shoot.

Kartik Aaryan attends his spotboy’s wedding, poses for pictures

Mumbai– Bollywood’s chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan attended his spotboy Sachin’s wedding and made it even special by posing for pictures with the newly-weds.

Kartik took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures posing with the newly-weds. He penned a note for his spotboy. The actor chose to go in casuals as he was seen in a custard yellow shirt paired with denims.

He wrote: “Congratulations Sachin aur Surekha. Happy Married life ahead.”

On the work front, Kartik, who made a special appearance in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, was last seen in ‘Shehzada’.

He will be next seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ with Kiara Advani. He also has ‘Aashiqui 3’ and ‘Captain India’.

Mahima Makwana ticks one item off her bucket list with Maldives vacay

Mumbai– Actress Mahima Makwana of ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ fame was recently holidaying in Maldives. What’s interesting was that the actress is not someone who loves being on an island but she took up the holiday as a means to try something new.

She did many activities during her holiday and also treated her taste buds with different cuisines.

The actress told IANS, “Maldives has always been on my list because of the scenic beauty it has. I have never been an island person, so this was me exploring different places. Floating in the ocean and kayaking was one of the best things I experienced. Tried some Japanese cuisine.”

She further mentioned, “Although I was there for a limited period. But I’d love to try snorkelling the next I’m here. It’s always very humbling to visit different countries, explore and try different cuisines. Maldives has always been a famous spot and I’m glad I ticked it off my list now. I also think it’s a place one can visit anytime during the year so one does meet different people from all over the world.”

KJo wakes up and chooses violence in cryptic Insta post about ‘punctuality’

Mumbai– Entrepreneur-producer-director Karan Johar, who is busy with the post-production of his upcoming directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, is giving pearls of wisdom with regards to punctuality on his social media.

On Monday, he took to his Instagram and shared the text ‘Punctuality’ as he wrote a long note in the caption.

Venting out about the cavalier attitude of people in the industry, he wrote, “So… The wonderful thing about punctuality is that it doesn’t require a natural talent, a degree or even a parental or an employer’s sanction… It’s NOT an art form that we inherit through generations… It’s simple basic manners… respect for other people’s time and therefore respecting them as well… Pure unadulterated respect (sic).”

Drawing from a personal experience when he was at the receiving end of delayed arrival, he wrote, “Landing up 15 minutes late without a murmur of an apology or an overcompensating happy visage reeks of entitlement and defensiveness… Messaging ‘on my way’… Doesn’t get you off the hook either… ‘On my way’… So ??? You are meant to be… you ain’t doing me any favours honey! And you sending me this message sans details is as ambiguous as a Nolan film.”

As the note progressed, KJo dropped sarcastic bombs. “Then the worst! ‘Oh… I forgot!!!!’ why Mr president ???? Running a country that keeps you so busy ??? Then the ever poplar one – too much traffic” …Do you live in New Zealand??? No this is INDIA… Check the populations status baby! We are densely populated… So here’s what you do… LEAVE EARLY!!!!! The very, very worst one is when they don’t show up and don’t even send a message with a grovelling apology! This last sect of time offenders must me struck off your list forever,” he concluded. (IANS)