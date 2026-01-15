Bollywood Roundup: Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel, Shraddha Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Hrithik Roshan Drops a Raw, ‘Senseless’ Morning Rant on Sudden Sadness

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan surprised fans with an unusually raw and playful Instagram post on Thursday, opening up about sudden waves of sadness and joy in a candid “#morningrant.”

Calling the post “senseless,” the actor reflected on how emotions can flip without warning, writing, “Had a wonderful time. and now out of nowhere all that is wrong with the world lays outstretched before me… this bright amazing shiny day (sic).”

Hrithik went on to poke fun at the mind’s tendency to overanalyze feelings, admitting that despite all the mental explanations, it remains “horribly unable to think ourselves out of the loving embrace of this apparently unreasonable and senseless sadness of days (sic).”

With trademark self-awareness, he joked about dressing up his mood in “big words to camouflage the bleakness,” while also acknowledging the performative nature of posting it online.

Ending on a lighter note, Hrithik cited a scientific claim that emotions last just 90 seconds, quipping, “This took me 45 seconds (sic),” before teasing readers who might not try to decode his post: “you my friends are truly living life like it was meant to be lived (sic).”

The post quickly drew attention for its mix of vulnerability, humor, and philosophical flair.

Ameesha Patel Cheers Sunny Deol’s ‘Border 2’ Trailer With a ‘Gadar’ Throwback

MUMBAI, India — Actress Ameesha Patel gave a loud shoutout to Sunny Deol after the release of the Border 2 trailer, praising her Gadar co-star with a nostalgic nod to his iconic character Tara Singh.

Reacting on social media, Ameesha referenced their blockbuster Gadar pairing and wrote, “Kya baat hain TARA @iamsunnydeol no wonder SAKINA ki JAAN n HINDUSTAN ki SHAAn hain AAP – BORDER 2 Trailer is,” punctuating the post with fire emojis.

Ameesha and Sunny starred together in the 2001 hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, directed by Anil Sharma and set against the 1947 Partition. Sunny played the fierce yet emotional Sikh truck driver Tara Singh, while Ameesha portrayed Sakina, a woman torn between love and patriotism. The film also featured Amrish Puri in a memorable villain role.

The duo reunited more than two decades later for Gadar 2, released in August 2023, which revisited Tara and Sakina’s story amid 1970s India–Pakistan tensions.

Border 2, meanwhile, is the sequel to the 1997 war classic Border. The film is produced by JP Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Nidhi Dutta, directed by Anurag Singh, and stars Sunny Deol alongside Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.

Shraddha Kapoor Finds Calm in Late-Night Drives Through Mumbai

MUMBAI, India — Shraddha Kapoor is embracing the quiet magic of her own city after dark. The actress shared a late-night Instagram Story showing herself on a drive through Mumbai, with Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus glowing in the background.

Soundtracked to A.R. Rahman’s “Rehna Tu,” Shraddha summed up the mood with a simple caption: “Nothing better than night drives in your own city (sic).”

The actress, one of India’s most-followed stars on Instagram, rose to fame with Aashiqui 2 and has since appeared in hits including Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Baaghi, Chhichhore, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Saaho, and the Stree franchise.

Shraddha is set to return in Stree 3, slated for release in August 2027. She also has a biopic on legendary Marathi folk performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar titled Eetha in the works, along with the upcoming film Nagin.

Earlier this month, she also shared sunlit, no-makeup photos on social media, playfully captioning them, “Kis kisko dhoop nahi pasand??? Aapko abhi block karti hoon.”

Ranbir Kapoor Praises BMC Arrangements on Voting Day, Urges Citizens to Cast Ballots

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor lauded the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday for smooth arrangements at polling booths, saying the civic body consistently delivers, whether during Ganesh Utsav or elections.

After casting his vote in the BMC elections, Ranbir thanked officials for ensuring voter comfort. “I want to thank the BMC. Year after year, whether it is during Ganpati Utsav or election time, they ensure good facilities and arrangements are made for the public. We should be grateful and appreciate their efforts,” he said.

The actor also urged citizens to vote instead of complain. “I believe that everyone living in India has a responsibility to vote, especially during elections. We complain throughout the year about issues in our country and our city, but voting is our right and duty as citizens. People should step out and cast their vote,” he added.

Ranbir arrived at the polling booth in a chequered shirt and white pants, greeting volunteers, shaking hands, and posing for selfies. Actors Vicky Kaushal and Soha Ali Khan were also seen voting, with Soha calling on Mumbai residents to act, writing, “Dug up roads. Senseless construction. Traffic jams. Pollution. This is your time to vote Mumbai, not just complain #makeadifference #bmc #municipalelections #vote #everyvotecounts.”

Yami Gautam Salutes Indian Army on Army Day: ‘Today and Everyday’

MUMBAI, India — Actress Yami Gautam marked Army Day with a heartfelt tribute to India’s soldiers, saluting their service “today and everyday.”

Taking to X on Thursday, Yami reshared a post featuring scenes from her 2024 political thriller Article 370 and wrote, “Happy Army Day. Today & everyday. Jai Hind.”

Army Day is observed annually on January 15 to honor the courage and sacrifice of Indian Army personnel and to mark the day in 1949 when Lt. Gen. K.M. Cariappa became the country’s first Indian Commander-in-Chief.

Yami starred in Article 370, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, which is based on the 2019 revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. The film also features Priyamani and Arun Govil, among others.

The actress was recently seen in the courtroom drama Haq and is married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar, whose recent blockbuster Dhurandhar drew attention for its gritty, patriotism-fueled storyline. (Source: IANS)