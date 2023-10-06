Bollywood Roundup: Dia Mirza, Shilpa Shetty, Imran Khan, and more…

Mumbai– Actress and judge of ‘India’s Got Talent’ season 10, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was moved to tears by the performance of Chhattisgarh’s Abujhmad Malkhamb Group to the soulful melody of ‘Bandeya Rey Bandeya’, saying it has touched me emotionally.

The talent-based reality show has enthralled viewers with diverse acts, performed by some of the country’s finest talent. As the intensity of the competition increases, the contestants will raise the bar in the upcoming ‘Wish Special’ episodes, to secure their place in the show.

This weekend will also see the cast of ‘Yaariyan 2’, Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri grace the episode, who will be left amazed after watching the show’s spectacular talent showcase.

Abujhmad Malkhamb Group will depict their journey from Chhattisgarh to the stage of ‘India’s Got Talent’ in their new act.

The Abujhmad Group will also pay a special tribute to Badshah in its classic Mallakhamb style.

Shilpa gave them a heartfelt salute, and said, “This act has touched me emotionally. I am aware of the struggles you all had to endure to make your way to India’s Got Talent. Each time you step onto this stage, I wonder what more you can do, and you manage to surprise me every single time.”

“I am a fan of your spirit; it’s genuinely inspiring. Your hunger for success is commendable, to say the least. I know you’re willing to go to great lengths to bring honour to Chhattisgarh. The determination you exhibit is something that deeply resonates with me,” she shared.

Shilpa has humbly urged the audience to cast their votes in their favour.

Amazed by their breathtaking performance, Judge Badshah expressed: “I’m at a loss for words after witnessing this performance. Abujhmad Malkhamb Group, you’ve not just met but exceeded all our expectations.”

“I’ve seen Kirron ma’am getting scared by your stunts before, but today, you managed to scare Shilpa Ma’am as well. You showed us stars in broad daylight. I wholeheartedly salute your spirit. Your contribution to not just Chhattisgarh but also India’s Got Talent is unmatched,” he added.

Pearl further commended the group and tells host Arjun Bijlani, “I’m envious of you, Arjun, as you get to witness all these outstanding acts live. As Shilpa ma’am mentioned, Abujhmad Malkhamb Group, your hunger for making a mark is undeniably admirable.”

“Both Meezaan and I work out regularly, so we understand the immense leg strength that is required to pull off such Mallakhamb performances. Hats off to you guys,” added Pearl.

Following the stunning act, Meezaan and Pearl set the temperature soaring with a scintillating performance to the hit track ‘Desi Boyz’.

'India's Got Talent' airs on Sony.

Imran Khan was told heroines look ‘bigger’ than him; took steroids to bulk up

Mumbai– Former actor Imran Khan, who is known for his works in ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’, ‘Delhi Belly’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara’, among others, has opened up on how he felt ‘insecure’ about his physique, and talked about his uphill fitness journey.

Taking to Instagram, shared a string of pictures, wherein he is showing his upper body part with stitch marks on it. The second picture is a collage in which he is flaunting his muscular back, while the last click shows him candidly waving at the cameras.

Along with the photos, Imran penned a long note, which read as: “I’ve always been skinny. I’m one of those hyper-metabolic people, my body just burns through whatever I consume. Oh no, what a terrible affliction! In my late teens, guys around me started joining gyms and working out. They started to expand, their biceps stretching the sleeves of their t-shirts. I wore a size S, and my sleeves were still loose.”

“I didn’t need to be muscular to play Jai Singh Rathore…. but I was convinced that I was too skinny, which is why Jai mostly wears two layers of clothing throughout ‘Jaane Tu’. For my next film, ‘Kidnap’, I hit the gym in earnest, and began my journey with body building,” he said.

Imran shared: “Over the next few years, the sculpting and maintenance of my body became part of my lifestyle. I worked out regularly, but still I would hear ‘So.. you’ll bulk up a bit before we start shooting, right?’, ‘You’re looking weak’, ‘You look like a littleboy, not a man’, and ‘The heroine looks bigger thanyou’ (ouch for both of us!).”

“In hindsight, I think I looked fine… but at the time, I felt insecure. I wanted a powerful, heroic physique. So I tried harder. Exercise means nothing without nutrition; 6 meals a day, totalling 4000 calories. Chicken breast, egg whites, sweet potato, oats, flax seeds… all good stuff, but still not enough to make my biceps look like the heroes I saw on screen. No, for that I needed to supplement with whey protein, creatine, leucine, glutamine, L-carnitine… and ultimately, even anabolic steroids. Shock and horror! We’re not supposed to admit that part out loud, it could totally ruin the illusion,” he shared.

Further talking about his mental health, Imran said: “In recent years, as I battled depression and stopped working out, I became skinnier than I’d ever been. When I was photographed, it sparked a media discussion about my well being, and speculations of drug abuse! I felt deeply ashamed, embarrassed to be seen by anyone in this state. So I retreated further.”

“It’s been an uphill journey, but these days I’m doing better than ever; I exercise with my old friend @tokastraining who puts my health first and only feeds me supplements like walnuts and turmeric… seriously. And while I’m still a tad jealous of those dudes with superhero muscles… I don’t feel bad about myself,” he added.

A fan commented on the post and said: “Don’t you get tired of being this REAL? I mean when the world revolves around superficial things, how do you manage to not keep up?”

To this, Imran replied: “@am_his_forever you know what’s funny? This is actually really easy for me. It’s not half as scary as the dark places I’ve been in.”

Actor Akshay Oberoi said: “Respect for that truth bomb”.

Shruti Seth said: “Thank you for the honesty”.

Amitabh praises Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin-starrer ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ in ‘KBC 15’

New Delhi– Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently seen as the host of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15, lauded the gangster action crime movie ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, calling it a ‘nice series’ of films.

The 2012 movie ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ is a two-part flick produced and directed by Anurag Kashyap. It is written by Anurag and Zeishan Quadri.

Boasting an ensemble cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia in the lead roles.

Revolving around the coal mafia (Mafia Raj) of Dhanbad, and the underlying power struggles, politics and vengeance between three crime families, the story spans 68 years from 1941 to 2009.

Manoj plays Sardar Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat as Shahid Khan, Nawazuddin as Faizal Khan, Richa as Nagma Khatoon, Pankaj as Sultan Qureshi, and Huma as Mohsina Hamid.

The flick also stars Piyush Mishra, Jameel Khan, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Vicky Kaushal in a cameo role.

In the episode 39 of the quiz-based reality show, Big B welcomed Pravin Gorasia from Madhapar, Gujarat, to the hot seat.

For Rs 1,000 question, he was asked: “Complete this dialogue from Gangs Of Wasseypur: Baap ka, dada ka, bhai ka, sabka badla lega re tera….”

The options given were — Sardar, Shahid, Danish and Faizal. The correct answer was Faizal.

Talking about the same, Big B said: “In the last decade, this dialogue received iconic status and there are many memes on the internet based on this.”

“And ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ is a nice series of films,” added the actor.

Nawazuddin had won the “special jury award” for his performance in the movie at the National Film Awards 2013.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.