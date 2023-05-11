Bollywood Roundup: Deepika Padukone, Sushmita Sen, Preity Zinta, and more…

Deepika Padukone features on TIME magazine cover
Mumbai– Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has featured on the cover of TIME Magazine.
With this, Deepika joins the elite club of global figures like Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and several other personalities who’ve featured on the noted magazine.
It was in 2022, when Deepika was named in ‘The Time100 Impact Award’ for her achievements in cinema and work in mental health advocacy.
On the acting front, Deepika’s latest release ‘Pathaan’ with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned out to be a blockbuster. She is now gearing up for her next ‘Fighter’, where she will be seen starring alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.
She will also be seen in ‘Project K’ starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.
Sushmita posts photo with ex-beau Rohman Shawl, says ‘nice picture’
Mumbai– Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has shared a picture with her former boyfriend Rohman Shawl and tagged it as a “nice picture”.
Sushmita took to her Instagram stories, where she shared an image from an event she attended with Rohman and daughter Alisha. The two, in the image are seen engrossed in a conversation as they got clicked.
The actress captioned it: “Nice picture Rohman Shawl.”
Rohman took to his Instagram and re-shared the picture. He wrote: “Right back at you Sushmita Sen.”
It was in 2021, when Sushmita and Rohman, whom she met through Instagram, called it quits. In 2022, controversial cricket administrator Lalit Modi shared the news of them being in a relationship. However, the actress neither confirmed nor declined the news.
On the work front, Sushmita is currently in Rajasthan as she is shooting for the third installment of ‘Aarya’.
Preity Zinta, hubby Gene take their twins Jai, Gia for temple visit in Shimla
Mumbai– Bollywood actress Preity Zinta visited the Hateshwari Mata temple in her hometown Shimla along with her husband Gene Goodenough and their toddler twins Jai and Gia.
Preity, who chose a bright yellow suit for the visit, took to Twitter, where she shared a glimpse of the visit. The actress chose to keep her head covered with a dupatta to show respect.
She shared on Twitter: “When I was a little girl I often visited the Hateshwari Mata temple in Hatkoti, Shimla – Himachal Pradesh. This temple has played a big role in my childhood & I’ve always felt very connected to it.”
“Now that I’m a mother its only natural that the first temple my kids visited was this incredible & ancient temple. Here’s a sneak peek of our visit.”
Preity added: “I’m sure Jai & Gia will not remember this trip so we will have to come back again because mother will call me again. Jai Ma Durga – Jai Mahisasurmardini. If any of you get a chance to visit do not miss it. It’s magical, mysterious & stunning beautiful & yes you can thank me later.”
Preity and Gene Goodenough got married in 2016 in Los Angeles. The duo became parents to twins in 2021 via surrogacy.
Kartik ditches his luxury cars, instead takes a bike to the gym
Kartik was seen leaving his gym dressed in an all black outfit. He was seen getting on to his bulky bike as he zoomed out from the gym.
The actor also observed the rules as he wore a helmet to ride his luxury bike.
On the work front, Kartik was last seen on screen in ‘Shehzada’, directed by Rohit Dhawan. A remake of the 2020 Telugu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, it also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.
He will next be seen in a slew of movies including ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, ‘Captain India’ and ‘Aashiqui 3’.
Ayushmann roped in to galvanise Indian team headed for Special Olympics in Berlin
Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been roped in to galvanise the Indian team and cheer for the athletes headed to the Special Olympics for people with intellectual disabilities scheduled to be held in Berlin from June 16 to June 25.
The actor says he has been “fortunate” to meet many “outstanding people”.
He said: “In my life and through my work, I have been fortunate to meet many outstanding people, who, with their grit and determination, have shown the world that the potential for human beings to achieve greatness is limitless.”
He added: “These talismanic personalities have set the example for others to be inspired. The Special Olympics Bharat Team is one shining example.
“I wish all the participants of this team the very best for the World Summer Games being held in Berlin, Germany this year. I know they will make us all proud!”
On the work front, Ayushmann is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Dream Girl 2’, which also stars Ananya Panday.
Manushi Chhillar all set to make her debut at Cannes Film Festival
Mumbai– Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her debut on the red carpet of the prestigious 2023 Cannes Film Festival.
The 76th edition will be held from May 16 to May 27 in France. She will be joining actress Anushka Sharma at the prestigious celebration.
Several Bollywood personalities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sharmila Tagore, and Deepika Padukone, among others, have been part of the jury for the French festival.
Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Pooja Hegde, Hina Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Aditi Rao Hydari have also walked the red carpet.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Manushi will be seen in ‘Tehran’ next to John Abraham and ‘Operation Valentine’ with Varun Tej, among many others.
Shraddha Kapoor cuts her hair, flaunts her short bob in new pic
Mumbai– Ditching her long tresses, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has got a new short hairstyle.
Shraddha took to Instagram, where she showcased her new short bob, which barely reaches her shoulder. The actress is seen dressed in a powder pink top paired with light blue denims.
Shraddha captioned the selfie: “Dil chota mat karo, baal karo.”
It is not clear if her new look is for a role in a film as the actress did not share much about it. However, her fans could not stop gushing over her make over.
One wrote: “Too cute.”
Another said: “Beautiful”.
“Cute,” said a user.
Looking at the picture, a netizen professed love for the actress by saying: “I love you.”
On the work front, Shraddha was recently seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in the movie ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ directed by Luv Ranjan.
She will next be seen in ‘Stree 2’, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao once again. (IANS)