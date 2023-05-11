Bollywood Roundup: Deepika Padukone, Sushmita Sen, Preity Zinta, and more…

- Advertisement -

Deepika Padukone features on TIME magazine cover

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has featured on the cover of TIME Magazine.

With this, Deepika joins the elite club of global figures like Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and several other personalities who’ve featured on the noted magazine.

It was in 2022, when Deepika was named in ‘The Time100 Impact Award’ for her achievements in cinema and work in mental health advocacy.

On the acting front, Deepika’s latest release ‘Pathaan’ with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned out to be a blockbuster. She is now gearing up for her next ‘Fighter’, where she will be seen starring alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

She will also be seen in ‘Project K’ starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Sushmita posts photo with ex-beau Rohman Shawl, says ‘nice picture’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has shared a picture with her former boyfriend Rohman Shawl and tagged it as a “nice picture”.

Sushmita took to her Instagram stories, where she shared an image from an event she attended with Rohman and daughter Alisha. The two, in the image are seen engrossed in a conversation as they got clicked.

The actress captioned it: “Nice picture Rohman Shawl.”

Rohman took to his Instagram and re-shared the picture. He wrote: “Right back at you Sushmita Sen.”

It was in 2021, when Sushmita and Rohman, whom she met through Instagram, called it quits. In 2022, controversial cricket administrator Lalit Modi shared the news of them being in a relationship. However, the actress neither confirmed nor declined the news.

On the work front, Sushmita is currently in Rajasthan as she is shooting for the third installment of ‘Aarya’.

Preity Zinta, hubby Gene take their twins Jai, Gia for temple visit in Shimla

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Preity Zinta visited the Hateshwari Mata temple in her hometown Shimla along with her husband Gene Goodenough and their toddler twins Jai and Gia.

Preity, who chose a bright yellow suit for the visit, took to Twitter, where she shared a glimpse of the visit. The actress chose to keep her head covered with a dupatta to show respect.

She shared on Twitter: “When I was a little girl I often visited the Hateshwari Mata temple in Hatkoti, Shimla – Himachal Pradesh. This temple has played a big role in my childhood & I’ve always felt very connected to it.”

“Now that I’m a mother its only natural that the first temple my kids visited was this incredible & ancient temple. Here’s a sneak peek of our visit.”

Preity added: “I’m sure Jai & Gia will not remember this trip so we will have to come back again because mother will call me again. Jai Ma Durga – Jai Mahisasurmardini. If any of you get a chance to visit do not miss it. It’s magical, mysterious & stunning beautiful & yes you can thank me later.”

Preity and Gene Goodenough got married in 2016 in Los Angeles. The duo became parents to twins in 2021 via surrogacy.

