Bollywood Roundup: Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Armaan Malik, and more…

Deepika ignores Ranveer at event, evokes mixed reactions from fans

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently attended an event along with her father, legendary Indian Badminton player Prakash Padukone and her husband, Ranveer Singh. While the star couple looked dazzling, a video has surfaced which has sent concerned fans into a tizzy.

Deepika and Ranveer accompanied Prakash Padukone for the Indian Sports Honours event recently. As they stepped in front of the shutterbugs, Ranveer extended his arm to hold Deepika’s hand. However, Deepika completely ignored him and went on to hold her saree.

This, however, has not gone down well with fans. Their fans took to the comments section and wrote: “Deepika gusse mai hai. Usne hath nahi pakda (Deepika seems angry. She did not hold his hand).”

Another user joked over Ranveer’s eccentric sartorial choices as they wrote: “Deepika couldn’t recognise him in the normal clothes (sic).”

Some of their fans also defended them. “People she might not be angry, she is a different personality and an individual in her own right, why does she need to hold the hand of a man and be displayed as a trophy always,” asked a fan. “She’s just trying to manage her outfit. And he’s being a gentleman about it,” commented another.

Ajay Devgn: In early 90s, directors used to give an idea of scene without script

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recalled the era of the 90s and shared how he has done several movies without even getting proper script.

He has also shared his experiences when the writer used to come to give a narration and they used to act out their script as if they were auditioning.

Ajay, who has delivered several hits in the 90s including ‘Phool Aur Kaante’, ‘Jigar’, ‘Suhaag’, ‘Diljale’, ‘Pyar To Hona Hi Tha’, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, among others, made a comparison of that era from today, and said that certain times he used to be given idea about a particular scene without specific script.

He said: “In the early 90s, it was not uncommon for directors to give actors a general idea of the scene and then allow them to improvise their lines and actions without a specific script. I have even performed in such movies as well.”

Ajay is coming along with Tabu and Deepak Dobriyal to promote their film ‘Bholaa’ on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

He shared his experience of how certain times writers enact an entire scene while explaining it to the actor as if they are giving an audition.

He added: “I have experienced this many times where directors or writers have come to me and started narrating the story. However, during the narration, they began acting out certain scenes as if they were auditioning for the role themselves.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

After ‘Madhurame’, Armaan Malik talks about how difficult it was to sing in Telugu

Mumbai– Popular singer Armaan Malik spoke about his latest romantic track, ‘Madhurame’, which is composed and arranged by Sukumar Pammi and has lyrics by Shreemani. He also spoke about the challenges of singing a song in Telugu and shared his experience working with Sukumar and Shreemani.

He said: “Singing ‘Madhurame’ for Sukumar Pammi and Shreemani was truly a delight. Very rarely does a composition grip you at the very first listen and ‘Madhurame’ was that track for me. I’m glad I was able to use a combination of my natural softer tone for the majority of this song and the open-throated vibe for the higher notes.”

Armaan had sung a number of melodious tracks and given several hits like ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ for 2015 film ‘Hero’, ‘Kwahishein’ for Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘Calendar Girls’, and recently he recorded a English single ‘You’ in collaboration with Arista Records. He also sung for some latest releases such as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘Major’ and many more.

The singer, who made his debut with the song ‘Bum Bum Bole’ in ‘Taare Zameen Par’, said how challenging it was to sing a song in a regional language.

“It’s always a challenge to sing songs in the South not because of the diction surprisingly, but because of the intricate melodies they make down there. It’s like I become a student all over again. Learning and humbling myself every time I take a crack at these compositions,” he added.

Vardhan Ketkar on directing Aditya Roy Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in ‘Gumraah’

Mumbai– Debutant director Vardhan Ketkar, who has been an assistant director on films like ‘Dabangg’, ‘Mubarakan’, ‘Brothers’, and many more, shared his experience working with Aditya Roy Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in his directorial debut film ‘Gumraah’.

Vardhan said: “It was a huge responsibility but the way these guys performed, it just made my life easier. Working on this project was like a dream come true and since the trailer is out now, it feels like another dream coming true. It’s been the greatest experience of my life which I can’t even describe in words.”

“You can imagine my nervousness at being my debut film with such talented actors and I’m really grateful for this. With Aditya, he is so involved and prepared with the script that he challenges me to do better. Mrunal completely dives in and has faith in the process and she did a good job. So, I genuinely had a great experience working with all the actors. It’s a team game which makes a film happen and everybody’s involvement makes it the best it can happen.”

‘Gumraah’ stars Aditya Roy Kapur in a dual role along with Mrunal Thakur who will essay the role of cop for the first time.

Aditya also added: “We did so many night shoots in the film but Vardhan was always energetic throughout even in the morning he never fell asleep. Vardhan did such a great job with writing two characters that felt different.”

Mrunal praised the director and said: “He is one of the directors who is very focused and crystal clear in his mind about what he wants from his actors and the kind of takes he needs. There were times I went to him saying I don’t think I could do this, he motivated me saying you got this. Sometimes my voice used to go sweet and he always reminded me to be firm as a police officer.” (IANS)